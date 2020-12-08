World Business Quick Take

Agencies





GERMANY

Output beats expectations

Industrial output beat expectations in October, official data showed yesterday, reflecting a continuing rebound in Europe’s largest economy before the latest restrictions to control the COVID-19 pandemic were imposed. Industrial production rose 3.2 percent month-on-month, federal statistics agency Destatis said, driven by a strong performance in the key auto industry. It was the sixth month in a row that production increased, and beat expectations of a 1.5 percent rise from analysts surveyed by FactSet. However, output remained below pre-pandemic levels, with the October figure 3 percent below the same month last year.

FOOD

Elliott bids for baker Aryzta

Elliott Management Corp made an US$890 million offer for Aryzta AG, putting pressure on the Swiss baker’s board to consider a sale. Paul Singer’s investment firm made an offer at 0.80 Swiss francs per share, the same level as an initial proposal, valuing the target at about SF794 million (US$888.1 million), according to a statement from Aryzta published yesterday. The company said its board would study the conditional offer, which is 10 percent higher than Friday’s closing price. Aryzta, which supplies buns to McDonald’s Corp and makes Otis Spunkmeyer cookies, ended negotiations with Elliott in October and has been working with advisers to explore asset disposals, including one announced yesterday to sell a North American pizza business to Brynwood Partners.

RETAIL

Frasers in Debenhams talks

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group PLC is in last-ditch talks to buy the ailing Debenhams department store in a move that could save thousands of jobs. The owner of the Sports Direct brand in an e-mailed statement confirmed that it was in negotiations and said that “we hope to be able to save as many jobs as possible” at Debenhams PLC, one of the UK’s most iconic retail brands. News of Ashley’s interest comes just a few days after Debenhams said it could have to liquidate the business after talks with JD Sports Fashion PLC ended. Debenhams has been struggling for many years, weighed down by costly stores with hefty rents and large property taxes.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Israel trade to hit US$5bn

Trade between the emirates and Israel could grow to at least US$5 billion, the chairman of Dubai’s biggest port operator said yesterday. “We estimate at least US$5 billion of trade will happen between our countries in the beginning and this will grow,” DP World chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said. The emirates and Bahrain formally established relations with Israel at a Sept. 15 ceremony at the White House, becoming the first Arab states in more than a quarter of a century to break what had been a long-standing taboo in the region.

BANKING

Lender to shut 600 branches

France’s Societe Generale SA yesterday said it expected to shut 600 branches in the country by 2025 with the merging of its two retail banking networks Societe Generale and Credit du Nord. Merging the two networks would save more than 350 million euros (US$423 million) in costs in 2024 and nearly 450 million euros in 2025, France’s third-biggest listed lender said. “The network will thus transition from about 2,100 branches at the end of 2020 to about 1,500 at the end of 2025,” it said.