GERMANY
Output beats expectations
Industrial output beat expectations in October, official data showed yesterday, reflecting a continuing rebound in Europe’s largest economy before the latest restrictions to control the COVID-19 pandemic were imposed. Industrial production rose 3.2 percent month-on-month, federal statistics agency Destatis said, driven by a strong performance in the key auto industry. It was the sixth month in a row that production increased, and beat expectations of a 1.5 percent rise from analysts surveyed by FactSet. However, output remained below pre-pandemic levels, with the October figure 3 percent below the same month last year.
FOOD
Elliott bids for baker Aryzta
Elliott Management Corp made an US$890 million offer for Aryzta AG, putting pressure on the Swiss baker’s board to consider a sale. Paul Singer’s investment firm made an offer at 0.80 Swiss francs per share, the same level as an initial proposal, valuing the target at about SF794 million (US$888.1 million), according to a statement from Aryzta published yesterday. The company said its board would study the conditional offer, which is 10 percent higher than Friday’s closing price. Aryzta, which supplies buns to McDonald’s Corp and makes Otis Spunkmeyer cookies, ended negotiations with Elliott in October and has been working with advisers to explore asset disposals, including one announced yesterday to sell a North American pizza business to Brynwood Partners.
RETAIL
Frasers in Debenhams talks
Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group PLC is in last-ditch talks to buy the ailing Debenhams department store in a move that could save thousands of jobs. The owner of the Sports Direct brand in an e-mailed statement confirmed that it was in negotiations and said that “we hope to be able to save as many jobs as possible” at Debenhams PLC, one of the UK’s most iconic retail brands. News of Ashley’s interest comes just a few days after Debenhams said it could have to liquidate the business after talks with JD Sports Fashion PLC ended. Debenhams has been struggling for many years, weighed down by costly stores with hefty rents and large property taxes.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Israel trade to hit US$5bn
Trade between the emirates and Israel could grow to at least US$5 billion, the chairman of Dubai’s biggest port operator said yesterday. “We estimate at least US$5 billion of trade will happen between our countries in the beginning and this will grow,” DP World chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said. The emirates and Bahrain formally established relations with Israel at a Sept. 15 ceremony at the White House, becoming the first Arab states in more than a quarter of a century to break what had been a long-standing taboo in the region.
BANKING
Lender to shut 600 branches
France’s Societe Generale SA yesterday said it expected to shut 600 branches in the country by 2025 with the merging of its two retail banking networks Societe Generale and Credit du Nord. Merging the two networks would save more than 350 million euros (US$423 million) in costs in 2024 and nearly 450 million euros in 2025, France’s third-biggest listed lender said. “The network will thus transition from about 2,100 branches at the end of 2020 to about 1,500 at the end of 2025,” it said.
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT
Qualcomm Inc expects global shipments of 5G smartphones to more than double to between 450 million and 550 million units next year from this year, driven by increasing 5G network deployment worldwide and broader adoption of 5G technology beyond smartphones, a company executive told a virtual news conference yesterday. The San Diego-based company said that more than five times more telecoms have commercially launched 5G services in the first 18 months of the 5G era, compared with wireless technology transitions to previous generations. The momentum is to pick up speed in 2022, with the shipment volume of 5G-ready smartphones projected to reach
Five industry associations and four industry-related nonprofit organizations yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding to promote the localization of semiconductor equipment production. At the signing ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan Machine Tool and Accessory Builders’ Association (台灣工具機暨零組件公會) chairman Habor Hsu (許文憲) said that Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is overwhelmingly dependent on imported production equipment. “We have a world-leading semiconductor industry in Taiwan, but 90 percent of our semiconductor manufacturing equipment is imported,” Hsu said. It is time to step up the output of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, he said. “In the wake of COVID-19 and the US-China trade dispute, international businesses will change where and how
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Thursday pledged to forge closer ties with its suppliers to boost efforts in developing 3-nanometer (nm) process technology. “While the global economy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, TSMC still leads the world in the development of 5nm process technology, with strong support from its suppliers,” TSMC senior vice president for information technology and materials and risk management J.K. Lin (林錦坤) told a supply chain management forum on Thursday. “As TSMC has started development of the more sophisticated 3nm process, it is determined to strengthen its cooperation with