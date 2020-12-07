Kia recalls 295,000 vehicles in the US due to risk of fires

AP, DETROIT





Kia Motors Corp is recalling nearly 295,000 vehicles in the US because their engines might stall or catch fire.

The recall comes just a week after Kia and affiliated Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co were fined by the US government for allegedly delaying recalls.

The recall covers certain 2012 and 2013 Sorento models, 2012 through 2015 Forte and Forte Koup vehicles, and 2011 through 2013 Optima Hybrid vehicles. Also included are 2014 and 2015 Soul and 2012 Sportage models.

A worker mops the floor near a Carnival by Kia Motors Corp at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, China, on Sept. 27. Photo: Reuters

Kia in documents published on Saturday last week by the US government said that no manufacturing defect has been found, but it is recalling the vehicles to mitigate any risk of fire.

The recall comes after the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last year began investigating Kia and Hyundai engine fires. The agency opened the probe after the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety filed a petition seeking the investigation. When the inquiry began, the agency said it had owner complaints of more than 3,100 fires, 103 injuries and one death.

Kia would notify owners starting Jan. 27, and dealers would inspect the engines for fuel or oil leaks and replace them if necessary, it said. The company also is developing a knock sensor software update, it added.

The agency on Nov. 28 announced that Kia and Hyundai must pay US$137 million in fines and for safety improvements because they moved too slowly to recall more than 1 million vehicles with engines that might fail.

The fines resolve a three-year government probe into the companies’ behavior involving recalls of multiple models dating to the 2011 model year.

Kia must pay US$27 million and invest US$16 million on safety performance measures. Another US$27 million payment would be deferred as long as Kia meets safety conditions, the agency said.

Kia denied the allegations, but said it wanted to avoid a protracted legal fight.