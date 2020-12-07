CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would increase their gasoline and diesel prices for a second straight week, effective today.
CPC said that it would raise gasoline prices by NT$0.3 per liter to NT$22.4, NT$23.9 and NT$25.9 for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the cost of premium diesel would increase by NT$0.3 per liter to NT$19.7.
Based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil last week increased 1.56 percent from a week earlier, as the global oil market was boosted by improvements in the US and China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ indices last month, the state-run refiner said.
The oil market was also bolstered by crude output curbs implemented by OPEC and its allies last month, the refiner said.
Although its gasoline and diesel prices should have increased by NT$1.5 and NT$1.7 per liter respectively this week based on its floating oil price formula, CPC said that it would absorb part of the cost increase to comply with a government policy of keeping domestic fuel prices the lowest in Asia.
Formosa Petrochemical said that it would also increase its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline by NT$0.3 per liter to NT$22.4, NT$23.8 and NT$25.9 respectively.
Premium diesel would increase by NT$0.3 to NT$19.5 per liter, it said.
