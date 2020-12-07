Largan Precision Co (大立光), a supplier of smartphone camera lenses to Apple Inc, on Saturday reported that its revenue last month increased 2 percent to NT$5.24 billion (US$183.7 million) from a month earlier, thanks to the October launch of iPhone 12 models.
Last month’s figure was the second-highest this year after NT$5.44 billion in March, but was down 21 percent from a year earlier, which analysts attributed to a loss of orders from China’s smartphone brand Huawei Technologies Inc (華為) amid US trade sanctions.
While Largan’s customers have brought new products to market, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have prompted some to cut orders, resulting in a moderate month-on-month sales rise, despite the presence of the latest iPhones.
Photo: David Chang, EPA-EFE
Analysts said that the smartphone market has been affected by the pandemic, prompting consumers to buy more affordable low to mid-level handsets instead of high-end models in which Largan has a lead over its peers in technology development.
In such circumstances, the peak season effects this quarter could be weaker than in previous years, Largan said, forecasting that revenue for this month would not change much from last month.
Lenses of 20 megapixels or greater, which have a higher profit margin, accounted for 10 to 20 percent of Largan’s total revenue, while 10 to 20 megapixel lenses made up 60 to 70 percent, and 8 to 10 megapixel lenses represented up to 10 percent, the company said.
In the first 11 months of this year, Largan’s consolidated sales totaled NT$51.04 billion, down about 8 percent from a year earlier.
Judging from Largan’s cautious assessment for this month’s sales, analysts said that the company could see sales for this year fall from last year, when revenue stood at NT$60.75 billion, up 22 percent from a year earlier.
Despite a slowdown in smartphone shipments amid the pandemic and the effects of sanctions imposed on Huawei, Largan continues to pursue a production expansion plan for its long-term development.
The company last month announced a plan to invest NT$6.06 billion in two new production sites, both in Taichung where it is headquartered.
Construction on the sites is scheduled to be completed in 2024, Largan said.
