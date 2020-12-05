GERMANY
Credit backstop extended
The government yesterday agreed to extend a backstop for commercial credit insurers by six months to keep trade flowing and prevent bankruptcies as the economy is hit by a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the deal, which still requires a sign-off by the European Commission, the government would guarantee losses of up to 30 billion euros (US$36.5 billion) through the end of June, a statement by the finance and economy ministries said. In return, insurers would surrender just under 60 percent of their premiums for the period to the government. The industry also agreed to maintain most of its coverage. The backstop, first agreed in April, is part of an unprecedented package of stimulus and relief measures aimed at containing the damage from widespread economic lockdowns.
UNITED STATES
Facebook ‘abusing’ visa
US President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday said that Facebook Inc is discriminating against US workers by designating thousands of positions for foreigners with temporary H-1B visas. The company “refused to recruit, consider, or hire qualified and available US workers for over 2,600 positions” and instead reserved the jobs — with an average salary of US$156,000 — to non-citizens that it sponsored for permanent work authorizations with green cards, a statement issued by the civil rights division of the Department of Justice said. The complaint reflects the pressure Trump is keeping on social media giants even in the waning days of his administration. It comes after judges have blocked efforts by the administration to halt access to several types of employment-based visas, part of Trump’s broader agenda to prioritize filling positions at US companies with Americans.
MEDIA
Next Digital shares soar
Shares of the media company founded by Hong Kong government critic Jimmy Lai (黎智英) surged yesterday, a day after the stock was halted following his detention on charges related to an earlier arrest under the new National Security Law. Next Digital Ltd (壹傳媒) jumped as much as 107 percent before paring to close the day up 20 percent. The stock briefly saw its biggest gain since the days following Lai’s August arrest. Back then, it surged 1,100 percent in two sessions to a seven-year high before wiping out those gains. “It’s purely speculative,” Kenny Wen, an analyst at Everbright Sun Hung Kai Co (光大新鴻證券), said of yesterday’s gains. “The stock is too volatile and the risk of reversion is very high, as we saw in August. Things can turn around very quickly and investors will lose out if they can’t pull out in time.”
GERMANY
Factory orders rise further
Factory orders rose for a sixth month in October and surpassed pre-crisis levels, in a sign of the manufacturing sector’s growing resilience to the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand rose 2.9 percent, nearly twice as much as predicted by economists. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy said the gain was led by investment goods, which were particularly well-sought outside the eurozone. As a result, orders for machinery rose about 5 percent compared with fourth quarter last year. The nation has benefited from a relatively large manufacturing sector that has adapted to the crisis to keep producing goods. However, the Bundesbank has warned the economy could stagnate or even shrink in the final three months of the year.
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT
Qualcomm Inc expects global shipments of 5G smartphones to more than double to between 450 million and 550 million units next year from this year, driven by increasing 5G network deployment worldwide and broader adoption of 5G technology beyond smartphones, a company executive told a virtual news conference yesterday. The San Diego-based company said that more than five times more telecoms have commercially launched 5G services in the first 18 months of the 5G era, compared with wireless technology transitions to previous generations. The momentum is to pick up speed in 2022, with the shipment volume of 5G-ready smartphones projected to reach