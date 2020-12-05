Indian central bank vows to keep easy money policy

‘STATUS QUO’: The bank left the benchmark repurchase rate steady at 4%, vowing to retain an accommodative stance as long as necessary to support the economy

Bloomberg





The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) yesterday pledged to keep its easy money policy for as long as necessary to support the COVID-19-battered economy, while leaving borrowing costs unchanged amid stubborn inflation.

The central bank would use a variety of tools to ensure easy financing conditions and market stability, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said after a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The panel decided to leave the benchmark repurchase rate steady at 4 percent — a decision forecast by all 32 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Central banks in the Asia-Pacific region have stepped up on stimulus to cushion their economies from the onslaught of the pandemic, including through deeper rate cuts.

A resolution to retain an accommodative stance for “as long as necessary” was the closest Indian policymakers got to yesterday to provide support to the economy that’s now entered a technical recession.

A surge in inflation has prevented Das from following through on earlier calls for coordinated policy action in response to the pandemic.

Thirteen Asia-Pacific economies had paused rate cuts between the middle of July and the end of September, with Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines resuming policy easing since.

Das has instead relied on unorthodox measures to support the economy. He has used the US Federal Reserve-style Operation Twist — buying long-dated debt while selling short-tenor bonds — to keep borrowing costs down, although that has created a liquidity glut in the banking system.

Sovereign bonds advanced as the RBI yesterday refrained from taking steps to soak up that liquidity, which was widely expected by the markets.

The yield on five-year bonds declined 8 basis points to 5.05 percent, while that on the most-traded 5.77 percent 2030 notes fell 4 basis points.

“The MPC decided today to maintain status quo on policy rate and continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary at least during the current financial year and into the next year to revive growth on a durable basis,” Das said.

The accommodative stance is an indication that the central bank sees the possibility of easing interest rates further when inflation cools.

Consumer price growth at 7.6 percent in October was well above the upper end of the central bank’s target of 2 to 6 percent, and the RBI expects the outlook for inflation to worsen. It sees price gains in the fiscal third quarter at 6.8 percent.

“Our paramount objective is to support growth while ensuring that financial stability is maintained and preserved at all times,” Das said.

The RBI revised its growth outlook, seeing a milder 7.5 percent contraction this fiscal year, as opposed to its reading in October for a 9.5 percent decline.

That follows a less-than-expected drop in GDP in the three months to September, the second straight quarterly contraction.

“These forecasts cement our expectations that the central bank MPC would prefer to settle into a long pause on rates, with a clear intention to anchor policy expectations,” said Radhika Rao, an economist at DBS Group Holdings Ltd in Singapore.