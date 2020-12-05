The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) yesterday pledged to keep its easy money policy for as long as necessary to support the COVID-19-battered economy, while leaving borrowing costs unchanged amid stubborn inflation.
The central bank would use a variety of tools to ensure easy financing conditions and market stability, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said after a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).
The panel decided to leave the benchmark repurchase rate steady at 4 percent — a decision forecast by all 32 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.
Central banks in the Asia-Pacific region have stepped up on stimulus to cushion their economies from the onslaught of the pandemic, including through deeper rate cuts.
A resolution to retain an accommodative stance for “as long as necessary” was the closest Indian policymakers got to yesterday to provide support to the economy that’s now entered a technical recession.
A surge in inflation has prevented Das from following through on earlier calls for coordinated policy action in response to the pandemic.
Thirteen Asia-Pacific economies had paused rate cuts between the middle of July and the end of September, with Australia, Indonesia and the Philippines resuming policy easing since.
Das has instead relied on unorthodox measures to support the economy. He has used the US Federal Reserve-style Operation Twist — buying long-dated debt while selling short-tenor bonds — to keep borrowing costs down, although that has created a liquidity glut in the banking system.
Sovereign bonds advanced as the RBI yesterday refrained from taking steps to soak up that liquidity, which was widely expected by the markets.
The yield on five-year bonds declined 8 basis points to 5.05 percent, while that on the most-traded 5.77 percent 2030 notes fell 4 basis points.
“The MPC decided today to maintain status quo on policy rate and continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary at least during the current financial year and into the next year to revive growth on a durable basis,” Das said.
The accommodative stance is an indication that the central bank sees the possibility of easing interest rates further when inflation cools.
Consumer price growth at 7.6 percent in October was well above the upper end of the central bank’s target of 2 to 6 percent, and the RBI expects the outlook for inflation to worsen. It sees price gains in the fiscal third quarter at 6.8 percent.
“Our paramount objective is to support growth while ensuring that financial stability is maintained and preserved at all times,” Das said.
The RBI revised its growth outlook, seeing a milder 7.5 percent contraction this fiscal year, as opposed to its reading in October for a 9.5 percent decline.
That follows a less-than-expected drop in GDP in the three months to September, the second straight quarterly contraction.
“These forecasts cement our expectations that the central bank MPC would prefer to settle into a long pause on rates, with a clear intention to anchor policy expectations,” said Radhika Rao, an economist at DBS Group Holdings Ltd in Singapore.
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT
Qualcomm Inc expects global shipments of 5G smartphones to more than double to between 450 million and 550 million units next year from this year, driven by increasing 5G network deployment worldwide and broader adoption of 5G technology beyond smartphones, a company executive told a virtual news conference yesterday. The San Diego-based company said that more than five times more telecoms have commercially launched 5G services in the first 18 months of the 5G era, compared with wireless technology transitions to previous generations. The momentum is to pick up speed in 2022, with the shipment volume of 5G-ready smartphones projected to reach