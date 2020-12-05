Hon Hai shares gain on record-high November sales

Staff writer, with CNA





After reporting record sales for last month a day earlier, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday saw its shares close more than 1 percent higher on the main board, dealers said.

The buying also reflected optimism toward the peak season effect in the fourth quarter for Hon Hai, one of the most important iPhone assemblers, at a time when the latest Apple smartphones have become a hit on the global market, the dealers said.

Hon Hai shares rose 1.1 percent to close at NT$82.90 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, where the weighted index ended up 1.11 percent at 14,132.44.

The stock received a boost soon after the equity market opened and maintained its strength until the end of the session, although it came off an early high of NT$83.40.

“Hon Hai shares have lagged behind the bellwether electronics sector, as well as the broader market, for some time,” Concord Capital Management (康和證券) analyst Jason Chen said. “So it was no wonder that the positive lead from the sales report prompted bargain hunters to buy into the stock today.”

In a statement released a day earlier, Hon Hai said it posted NT$681.38 billion (US$23.9 billion) in consolidated sales last month, a new monthly high.

Revenue rose 11.24 percent from a month earlier and 13.06 percent from a year earlier.

Analysts said the growth largely resulted from success in the global market enjoyed by Apple’s latest iPhone 12 series, which went on global sale in late October. The four iPhone 12 models all support 5G.

Hon Hai is the sole assembler of the larger and more advanced iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which carry a higher price tag, and as the two models have received a warmer reception, they have pushed up the Taiwanese supplier’s revenue, analysts added.

The company has also benefited from rising popularity of servers and gaming consoles due to the global stay-at-home trend, they said.

Consolidated sales in the first 11 months of the year totaled NT$4.64 trillion, down 3.29 percent from a year earlier.

Riding the wave of the peak season effect, analysts said that Hon Hai is expected to post sales of more than NT$1.8 trillion in the fourth quarter, up almost 40 percent from the third quarter.

In addition, Hon Hai’s fourth-quarter net profit is expected to surpass NT$49.5 billion, up about 60 percent from a quarter earlier.