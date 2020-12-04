More US regions saw economic activity stall or slow last month as states imposed COVID-19 restrictions and businesses were less upbeat about their prospects, the US Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.
The Fed’s “beige book” survey of economic conditions said that four of 12 regions saw little or no growth, while four others saw activity begin to dip last month.
Even in some of the regions reporting growth, activity remained below pre-pandemic levels, the central bank said in the report, which is produced about every six weeks.
Photo: Reuters
While firms in most districts still have positive outlooks, “optimism has waned” amid “concerns over the recent pandemic wave, mandated restrictions [recent and prospective], and the looming expiration dates for unemployment benefits and for moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures,” the report said.
The Fed said that while employment continued to increase in nearly all districts, “for most, the pace was slow — at best — and the recovery remained incomplete.”
With most schools still limiting in-person classes, the report said that “providing for childcare and virtual schooling needs was widely cited as a significant and growing issue for the workforce, especially for women.”
The beige book report is prepared in advance of the Fed’s monetary policy meetings.
The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 15-16.
The central bank slashed the benchmark lending rate back to zero early in the pandemic and has pumped trillions of dollars into the economy to help stabilize financial markets and sustain the flow of credit to businesses and households.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT