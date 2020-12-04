Fed sees more signs of activity slowing in US

LOCKDOWNS: Despite mostly positive outlooks and rising employment, the Fed said that optimism has waned amid concerns over state-imposed restrictions

AFP, WASHINGTON





More US regions saw economic activity stall or slow last month as states imposed COVID-19 restrictions and businesses were less upbeat about their prospects, the US Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.

The Fed’s “beige book” survey of economic conditions said that four of 12 regions saw little or no growth, while four others saw activity begin to dip last month.

Even in some of the regions reporting growth, activity remained below pre-pandemic levels, the central bank said in the report, which is produced about every six weeks.

The US Federal Reserve building is set against a blue sky amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Washington on May 1. Photo: Reuters

While firms in most districts still have positive outlooks, “optimism has waned” amid “concerns over the recent pandemic wave, mandated restrictions [recent and prospective], and the looming expiration dates for unemployment benefits and for moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures,” the report said.

The Fed said that while employment continued to increase in nearly all districts, “for most, the pace was slow — at best — and the recovery remained incomplete.”

With most schools still limiting in-person classes, the report said that “providing for childcare and virtual schooling needs was widely cited as a significant and growing issue for the workforce, especially for women.”

The beige book report is prepared in advance of the Fed’s monetary policy meetings.

The next meeting is scheduled for Dec. 15-16.

The central bank slashed the benchmark lending rate back to zero early in the pandemic and has pumped trillions of dollars into the economy to help stabilize financial markets and sustain the flow of credit to businesses and households.