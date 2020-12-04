PRC firms listed in US face new threat

‘TOXIC STATUS QUO’: A senator said people have been cheated after investing in seemingly legitimate Chinese firms that are not held to the same standards as others

Reuters, WASHINGTON





The US House of Representatives has passed a law to kick Chinese companies off US stock exchanges if they do not fully comply with the country’s auditing rules, giving US President Donald Trump one more tool to threaten Beijing with before leaving office.

The measure passed the House by unanimous voice vote, after passing the US Senate unanimously in May, sending it to Trump, who the White House said is expected to sign it into law.

“The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act” bars securities of foreign companies from being listed on any US exchange if they have failed to comply with the US Public Accounting Oversight Board’s audits for three years in a row.

While it applies to companies from any country, the legislation’s sponsors intended it to target Chinese companies listed in the US, such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), tech firm Pinduoduo Inc (拼多多) and oil giant PetroChina Co Ltd (中石油).

Measures taking a harder line on Chinese business and trade practices generally pass the US Congress with large margins.

Democrats and Trump’s fellow Republicans echo the president’s stance against Beijing, which became fiercer this year as Trump blamed China for COVID-19 ravaging the US.

US Senator Chris van Hollen, a Democratic who coauthored the bill with Republican colleague John Kennedy, said in a statement that US investors “have been cheated out of their money after investing in seemingly legitimate Chinese companies that are not held to the same standards as other publicly listed companies.”

Kennedy said that China was using US exchanges to “exploit” Americans.

“The House joined the Senate in rejecting a toxic status quo,” he said in a statement.

The act would also require public companies to disclose whether they are owned or controlled by a foreign government.

The American Securities Association praised the passage of the bill, saying it was necessary to protect Americans from “fraudulent companies controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.”

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said before the vote that it was a discriminatory policy that politically oppresses Chinese firms.

“Instead of setting up layers of barriers, we hope the US can provide a fair and non-discriminatory environment for foreign firms to invest and operate in the US,” Hua told a news conference.

A spokesman for Alibaba pointed to a comment on the bill made in May, when it was passed by the Senate, at which time Alibaba chief financial officer Maggie Wu (武衛) told investors that the company would “endeavor to comply with any legislation whose aim is to protect and bring transparency to investors who buy securities on US stock exchanges.”

Chinese authorities have long been reluctant to let overseas regulators inspect local accounting firms, citing national security concerns.

Officials at China’s securities regulator indicated earlier this year that they were willing to allow inspections of audit documents in some circumstances, but past agreements aimed at solving the dispute have failed to work in practice.

Shaun Wu (吳壯輝), a Hong Kong-based partner at law firm Paul Hastings LLP, said that increased enforcement against Chinese companies was likely even though US president-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, takes office next month.

If the bill becomes law, “all Chinese companies listed in the US will face enhanced scrutiny by the US authorities and inevitably consider all available options,” Wu said.

This could include listing in Hong Kong or elsewhere, he said.