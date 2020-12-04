The US House of Representatives has passed a law to kick Chinese companies off US stock exchanges if they do not fully comply with the country’s auditing rules, giving US President Donald Trump one more tool to threaten Beijing with before leaving office.
The measure passed the House by unanimous voice vote, after passing the US Senate unanimously in May, sending it to Trump, who the White House said is expected to sign it into law.
“The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act” bars securities of foreign companies from being listed on any US exchange if they have failed to comply with the US Public Accounting Oversight Board’s audits for three years in a row.
While it applies to companies from any country, the legislation’s sponsors intended it to target Chinese companies listed in the US, such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), tech firm Pinduoduo Inc (拼多多) and oil giant PetroChina Co Ltd (中石油).
Measures taking a harder line on Chinese business and trade practices generally pass the US Congress with large margins.
Democrats and Trump’s fellow Republicans echo the president’s stance against Beijing, which became fiercer this year as Trump blamed China for COVID-19 ravaging the US.
US Senator Chris van Hollen, a Democratic who coauthored the bill with Republican colleague John Kennedy, said in a statement that US investors “have been cheated out of their money after investing in seemingly legitimate Chinese companies that are not held to the same standards as other publicly listed companies.”
Kennedy said that China was using US exchanges to “exploit” Americans.
“The House joined the Senate in rejecting a toxic status quo,” he said in a statement.
The act would also require public companies to disclose whether they are owned or controlled by a foreign government.
The American Securities Association praised the passage of the bill, saying it was necessary to protect Americans from “fraudulent companies controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.”
The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said before the vote that it was a discriminatory policy that politically oppresses Chinese firms.
“Instead of setting up layers of barriers, we hope the US can provide a fair and non-discriminatory environment for foreign firms to invest and operate in the US,” Hua told a news conference.
A spokesman for Alibaba pointed to a comment on the bill made in May, when it was passed by the Senate, at which time Alibaba chief financial officer Maggie Wu (武衛) told investors that the company would “endeavor to comply with any legislation whose aim is to protect and bring transparency to investors who buy securities on US stock exchanges.”
Chinese authorities have long been reluctant to let overseas regulators inspect local accounting firms, citing national security concerns.
Officials at China’s securities regulator indicated earlier this year that they were willing to allow inspections of audit documents in some circumstances, but past agreements aimed at solving the dispute have failed to work in practice.
Shaun Wu (吳壯輝), a Hong Kong-based partner at law firm Paul Hastings LLP, said that increased enforcement against Chinese companies was likely even though US president-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, takes office next month.
If the bill becomes law, “all Chinese companies listed in the US will face enhanced scrutiny by the US authorities and inevitably consider all available options,” Wu said.
This could include listing in Hong Kong or elsewhere, he said.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT