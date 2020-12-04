The climate gauge for the nation’s manufacturing industry is expected to turn “green” next year from “yellow-blue,” as vaccines could help the world emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) said on Wednesday.
Electronics suppliers would continue to benefit from low-contract business opportunities, as it would take a while for most people to be vaccinated, the institute said.
The Taipei-based institute seeks to project the health of the manufacturing sector using a five-color system with “green” indicating steady growth, “red” suggesting overheating and “blue” signaling a recession. Dual colors indicate a transition.
Photo: CNA
The pandemic has also been weighing on end-market demand for most electronics, with the exception of data centers, PCs and devices used in online services, it said.
Smartphone sales might gain better momentum next year with the launch of faster 5G services, the institute added.
The business climate for all other manufacturing sectors would remain yellow-blue, the institute said.
Renewed lockdowns in Europe would put pressure on the recovery of the automotive aftermarket business by slowing demand for auto parts, it said.
Demand for chemical and plastic products might pick up on the back of a global economic improvement, but increased supply from Chinese peers could create a supply glut, the institute said.
Furniture and textile product makers would gain support from property development and public infrastructure projects, but a strong New Taiwan dollar might erode profitability for petrochemical materials, it said.
Taiwan’s exclusion from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership — signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on Nov. 15 — would add uncertainty to the nation’s business outlook, the institute said, adding that metal product makers would face similar challenges.
For the month of October, the manufacturing climate monitor flashed another yellow-blue signal with the index falling 0.85 points from September to 11.03, the institute said.
Fewer working days accounted for the month-on-month retreat, as well as the end of inventory stockpiling by China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a major customer for scores of local technology firms, it said.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT