GERMANY

Retail carries growth

Retail sales in October rebounded more than expected, data showed yesterday, suggesting that consumers supported overall growth in Europe’s largest economy before a partial lockdown to contain a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Retail sales — a notoriously volatile indicator often subject to revisions — rose 2.6 percent on the month in real terms, the Federal Statistics Office said. That followed an upwardly revised drop of 1.9 percent in the previous month. On the year, retail sales jumped 8.2 percent.

UNITED STATES

Consumer spending slumps

Visa Inc said that growth in spending on its cards in the US last month slowed as COVID-19 cases surged across the country. Overall spending on its cards last month climbed 6 percent, compared with 10 percent growth in October, the firm said on Tuesday in a regulatory filing. Spending growth slowed in every merchant category except retail goods, which benefited from a pickup in holiday shopping. Mastercard Inc last week said that spending on its cards has held relatively steady. Still, volume on its US cards climbed just 6 percent in the week that ended on Nov. 21.

AUTOMAKERS

Hyundai mulls EV platform

Hyundai Motor Co is planning to build 23 models of electric vehicles (EVs) on a new platform, aiming to sell 1 million of the vehicles worldwide by 2025, the South Korean automaker said yesterday. Hyundai and Kia Motors Corp’s electric vehicles to be produced on the platform would be able to charge up to 80 percent capacity in 18 minutes and add as much as 100km of driving range in just five minutes of charging. The electric vehicles would have a top range of 500km on a single charge. Hyundai last year pledged to earmark almost half the 20 trillion won (US$18 billion) it plans to spend by 2025 on its electric vehicles and the development of new models.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Micron hits 20-year high

Micron Technology Inc shares on Tuesday jumped to a 20-year high after the company said that revenue and profit in the current quarter came in better than it had predicted. The largest US maker of memory chips now expects revenue of as much as US$5.75 billion in the fiscal first quarter that ends today, up from a previous projection for as much as US$5.4 billion. Earnings per share would be as much as US$0.65, up from a prior forecast of US$0.32 to US$0.46, the chipmaker said in a statement. Shares in the Boise, Idaho-based company rose as much as 7.1 percent to US$68.63, the highest since Sept. 20, 2000.

FRANCE

Eiffel Tower stairs sold

A 14-step chunk of the Eiffel Tower’s spiral staircase was on Tuesday sold for 274,475 euros (US$328,427) in Paris, almost 10 times the guide price, auction house Artcurial said. The nearly 3m artifact was part of the original 1889 staircase that for nearly a century connected the second and third floors of the monument before a lift was installed in 1983. The staircase was taken down and cut up into 24 chunks. Twenty pieces were sold to private collections, while three were given to French museums and the last was put on display on the first floor of the Paris tourist sight, dubbed the “Iron Lady.”