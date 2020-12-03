GERMANY
Retail carries growth
Retail sales in October rebounded more than expected, data showed yesterday, suggesting that consumers supported overall growth in Europe’s largest economy before a partial lockdown to contain a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Retail sales — a notoriously volatile indicator often subject to revisions — rose 2.6 percent on the month in real terms, the Federal Statistics Office said. That followed an upwardly revised drop of 1.9 percent in the previous month. On the year, retail sales jumped 8.2 percent.
UNITED STATES
Consumer spending slumps
Visa Inc said that growth in spending on its cards in the US last month slowed as COVID-19 cases surged across the country. Overall spending on its cards last month climbed 6 percent, compared with 10 percent growth in October, the firm said on Tuesday in a regulatory filing. Spending growth slowed in every merchant category except retail goods, which benefited from a pickup in holiday shopping. Mastercard Inc last week said that spending on its cards has held relatively steady. Still, volume on its US cards climbed just 6 percent in the week that ended on Nov. 21.
AUTOMAKERS
Hyundai mulls EV platform
Hyundai Motor Co is planning to build 23 models of electric vehicles (EVs) on a new platform, aiming to sell 1 million of the vehicles worldwide by 2025, the South Korean automaker said yesterday. Hyundai and Kia Motors Corp’s electric vehicles to be produced on the platform would be able to charge up to 80 percent capacity in 18 minutes and add as much as 100km of driving range in just five minutes of charging. The electric vehicles would have a top range of 500km on a single charge. Hyundai last year pledged to earmark almost half the 20 trillion won (US$18 billion) it plans to spend by 2025 on its electric vehicles and the development of new models.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Micron hits 20-year high
Micron Technology Inc shares on Tuesday jumped to a 20-year high after the company said that revenue and profit in the current quarter came in better than it had predicted. The largest US maker of memory chips now expects revenue of as much as US$5.75 billion in the fiscal first quarter that ends today, up from a previous projection for as much as US$5.4 billion. Earnings per share would be as much as US$0.65, up from a prior forecast of US$0.32 to US$0.46, the chipmaker said in a statement. Shares in the Boise, Idaho-based company rose as much as 7.1 percent to US$68.63, the highest since Sept. 20, 2000.
FRANCE
Eiffel Tower stairs sold
A 14-step chunk of the Eiffel Tower’s spiral staircase was on Tuesday sold for 274,475 euros (US$328,427) in Paris, almost 10 times the guide price, auction house Artcurial said. The nearly 3m artifact was part of the original 1889 staircase that for nearly a century connected the second and third floors of the monument before a lift was installed in 1983. The staircase was taken down and cut up into 24 chunks. Twenty pieces were sold to private collections, while three were given to French museums and the last was put on display on the first floor of the Paris tourist sight, dubbed the “Iron Lady.”
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco
A year of crisis for the lira has kept people in Turkey buying gold at a record pace. Now the appetite for more bullion risks becoming a drag on the currency just as a rally struggles to regain momentum. In the two weeks after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cleared out the leadership ranks blamed for failing to stabilize the lira and draining reserves, Turkish retail investors and firms added US$2.2 billion to their gold holdings, taking them to US$36.4 billion, or almost triple the total last year, Turkish central bank data showed. People are not relenting in their zeal to own