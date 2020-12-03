Xiaomi shares plunge in Hong Kong after record US$3.1 billion placement

Xiaomi Corp (小米) shares dropped the most ever in Hong Kong after China’s No. 2 smartphone maker raised US$3.1 billion in the territory’s biggest top-up placement on record.

The stock fell as much as 12 percent yesterday, the biggest intraday loss since its 2018 listing.

Xiaomi’s shares were halted during the morning session after the company failed to disclose the placement in time for the open, surprising some market participants.

An advertisement for Xiaomi Corp is pictured in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: Bloomberg

Xiaomi eventually confirmed it had sold shares at HK$23.70 apiece — a 9.4 percent discount to its last close — in a filing released during the midday break.

Xiaomi shares lost 6.5 percent to HK$24.40 at 3:21pm. That wiped out about US$5.5 billion in value from the stock, or almost twice what Xiaomi raised with its top-up placement.

With its 143 percent rally through Tuesday, Xiaomi was this year’s best-performing stock on the Hang Seng Index, a benchmark that it joined in September.

Xiaomi’s decision to tap the market for more cash spurred some analysts to question whether the company’s valuation had reached a near-term peak.

“The timing isn’t quite right,” said China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Ltd (華興證券) analyst Jason Sun (孫競), who last week reiterated his buy recommendation on the stock. “Xiaomi is not short of cash. Their decision to issue a large amount of new shares right now has raised eyebrows.”

The company’s failure to announce the stock sale more quickly came about a month after Hong Kong was rattled by an abrupt decision by Chinese regulators to yank Ant Group Co’s (螞蟻集團) planned initial public offering (IPO), which would have been the largest ever.

Hong Kong’s stock exchange requires a company to apply for a trading halt if certain inside information is made public before an official disclosure.

“It may have taken more time to get placement confirmation from investors, delaying the disclosure,” UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) Ltd (大華繼顯香港) executive director Steven Leung (梁偉源) said. “There’s also pressure from the issuance of convertible bonds — some investors may buy the bond and short the shares in order to get a more fixed income-like exposure to Xiaomi’s convertible bond.”

Proceeds from the sale and a separate issue of about US$900 million in convertible bonds would add to a war chest aimed at helping Xiaomi compete with the likes of Huawei Technologies Co (華為).

Xiaomi grabbed market share from Huawei when US sanctions deepened, particularly in overseas markets from Europe to India.

Some analysts recently questioned Xiaomi’s ability to challenge Huawei, after its latest quarterly update showed Internet services revenue grew at the slowest pace in three years.

Xiaomi’s 2018 IPO was one of Hong Kong’s most high-profile stumbles, with the shares falling on debut after being sold at the bottom of a marketed range.