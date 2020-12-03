Australia overcomes first recession in nearly 30 years

‘CHALLENGES REMAIN’: While the Q3 figures were cause for hope, the central bank governor said that the road to full recovery would be ‘uneven and bumpy’

AFP, SYDNEY





Australia has exited its first recession in almost 30 years, after official figures yesterday showed that the economy in July-to-September period grew 3.3 percent compared with the COVID-19-hit previous quarter.

With local COVID-19 transmission largely under control, official data showed that businesses have begun to rebound and consumer spending has surged.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said that household spending largely drove the economic bounce, rising 7.9 percent compared with the previous quarter.

Treasurer of Australia Josh Frydenberg said that the figures “can give Australians cause for optimism and hope,” adding that Australia “has performed better on the health and on the economic fronts than nearly any other country in the world.”

However, Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said that positive economic indicators masked lingering difficulties.

“These figures ... cannot hide the reality that the recovery will be uneven and bumpy, and that it will be drawn-out. Some parts of the economy are doing quite well, but others are in considerable difficulty,” he told Australian lawmakers.

The central bank has predicted that the economy would not return to pre-pandemic levels until the end of next year.

The economy has yet to fully recover from the COVID-19-fueled recession, recording a 3.8 percent slump for the year to September.

The return to economic growth followed a record 7 percent decline in the quarter to June and a 0.3 percent dip in the first quarter of this year.

A recession is generally defined as two successive quarters of economic contraction.

The return to growth comes despite Victoria state — which accounts for about 25 percent of Australia’s economic output — spending much of the quarter to September in one of the world’s strictest lockdowns, curtailing economic activity.

In a pattern repeated across the globe, economic shutdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19 sent Australia tumbling into recession as whole industries ground to a halt.

About 1 million people lost their jobs and many more were forced to take pay cuts or saw their hours slashed.

In response, the Australian government and the central bank have embarked on a vast stimulus spending program, pumping billions of Australian dollars into the economy to avert a full-blown depression.

Last month, the central bank also cut interest rates to a record low of 0.10 percent as it attempted to help hasten the recovery.

“There is a lot of ground to make up, and many Australian households and many Australian businesses are doing it tough — very tough,” Frydenberg said.

“Many challenges do remain. The global economic environment remains uncertain as many nations experience an increase in COVID-19 cases and new lockdowns,” he added.

Higher unemployment is expected to linger, with the jobless rate rising to 7 percent in October.

Closed borders continue to drag on the economy, with exports falling due to weaker demand for Australian mining commodities and travel restrictions.