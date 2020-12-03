Taiwan Business Quick Take

EQUITIES

TAIEX momentum continues

Shares in Taipei yesterday extended their momentum from a day earlier as the bellwether electronics sector moved higher on strong liquidity in the market. Semiconductors provided the biggest boost, spearheaded by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), while old economy and financial stocks generally slid as investors locked in gains, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 103.47 points, or 0.75 percent, at 13,989.14, on turnover of NT$268.758 billion (US$9.34 billion). Foreign investors sold a net NT$255 million of shares on the main board. TSMC rose 1.84 percent to close at NT$499. Its gains alone contributed about 90 points to the TAIEX’s increase and boosted the electronics sector by 1.34 percent.

AIRLINES

CAL gets first Boeing 777

China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) took delivery yesterday of its first Boeing Co 777 cargo jet, and plans to more prominently display Taiwan-related symbols on the plane’s fuselage as part of government efforts to more clearly differentiate Taiwan from China. The carrier’s name is to be smaller and closer to the tail, it added. The aircraft is the first of six 777 jets ordered, the company said. The 777 is 20 percent more fuel efficient than the 747-400 freighters in operation and would allow the airline to be more competitive amid high fuel costs, it said. CAL has said that it plans to operate the 777 freighters mainly on its European and North American routes, while also replacing some older 747-400s.

MANUFACTURING

Shipping boosts CFTC profit

China Fineblanking Technology Co (CFTC, 和勤精機), a manufacturer of metal stamping products, yesterday reported that revenue last month increased from a year earlier due to a steady increase in auto part shipments. Auto parts accounted for 70.89 percent of the Changhua County-based company’s total revenue, while voice coil motor plates for hard-disk drive applications contributed 24.19 percent. Sales in the Chinese auto market have continued to grow over the past few months, helping the company’s monthly auto part sales to hit records for three consecutive months, it said. Consolidated revenue last month increased 13.13 percent to NT$237 million, while cumulative revenue in the first 11 months of the year increased 10.04 percent to NT$2.05 billion, a company statement said.

CHIPMAKING

Elan patent infringed: court

Touchpad controllers and fingerprint sensors supplier Elan Microelectronics Corp (義隆電子) yesterday said that the Beijing Intellectual Property Court has accused China’s Goodix Technology Inc (匯頂科技) and Beijing Xingyi Tongda Technology Co (北京星意通達科技) of infringing on one of Elan’s patents. The patent is for touch sensors used in touchpads, Elan said. The Hsinchu-based chipmaker said that it has asked the court to ban the Chinese chipmakers from producing and selling chips based on the patent. Elan also requested damages of 25 million yuan (US$3.81 million), a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange yesterday said. It reported NT$11.88 billion in cumulative revenue in the first 10 months of the year, up 53.05 percent from the same period last year, as distance-learning and work-from-home trends increased demand for touchpad controllers and fingerprint sensors used in laptops.