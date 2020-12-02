E-COMMERCE
Amazon cloud offers macOS
Amazon.com Inc is to run Apple Inc’s macOS on its cloud service for the first time, allowing app developers for Apple’s devices to access the operating system on demand, the company’s cloud unit, Amazon Web Services, said on Monday. The service, called Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) Mac instances, runs on Mac mini-computers and would support developers creating apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Safari, the cloud unit said.
AUTOMAKERS
Ex-Tesla staff to pay in suit
A former Tesla Inc employee who locked horns with chief executive officer Elon Musk has agreed to pay the company US$400,000 for telling reporters about production delays at its Gigafactory in Nevada, a court filing said. The payment is part of a proposed settlement of a lawsuit Tesla filed in 2018 that accused Martin Tripp of divulging trade secrets about the production of the Model 3. As part of the accord, Tripp admitted to breaching trade secret laws and confidentiality agreements, and promised to pay Tesla US$25,000 for continuing to reveal information about the company.
JAPAN
Fuel tax cut to help airlines
The government plans to temporarily cut its aviation fuel tax by 80 percent at most to help the airline industry, which is struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo news agency reported yesterday. The nation is considering lowering the tax from ￥18,000 (US$172.69) per kiloliter to ￥4,000 during fiscal 2021, the report said. However, the government and the ruling coalition are to carefully discuss the level of tax cut, the report said.
AUSTRALIA
Home prices show recovery
Home prices this month rose for a second straight month as the country’s economic recovery gathered strength, putting the property market on track to recoup losses related to the pandemic by early next year. House values in major cities last month rose 0.7 percent, data released yesterday by CoreLogic Inc showed. “If housing values continue to rise at the current pace, we could see a recovery from the COVID-19 downturn as early as January or February,” CoreLogic research head Tim Lawless said.
BANKING
Credit Suisse picks chair
Credit Suisse Group AG has proposed Lloyds Banking Group PLC chief executive officer Antonio Horta-Osorio as its next chairman, as the Swiss bank seeks to reverse a run of low profitability. Shareholders are to vote on the 56-year-old’s nomination at the bank’s next annual general meeting on April 30, Credit Suisse said yesterday. He would succeed Urs Rohner, who is departing after reaching his term limit. “Antonio Horta-Osorio will make a major contribution to the future success of our bank,” Rohner said.
APPAREL
Malaysia probes Top Glove
The Malaysian government yesterday said it opened an investigation and would take legal action against the world’s largest glove manufacturer, Top Glove Corp, after finding that it did not comply with standards for worker accommodations. The Malaysian Labour Department said that inspections last week of worker accommodations and hostels at six of Top Glove’s companies in five states prompted the department to open 19 investigations and recommend charges against the manufacturer.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
A year of crisis for the lira has kept people in Turkey buying gold at a record pace. Now the appetite for more bullion risks becoming a drag on the currency just as a rally struggles to regain momentum. In the two weeks after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cleared out the leadership ranks blamed for failing to stabilize the lira and draining reserves, Turkish retail investors and firms added US$2.2 billion to their gold holdings, taking them to US$36.4 billion, or almost triple the total last year, Turkish central bank data showed. People are not relenting in their zeal to own
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco