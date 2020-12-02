World Business Quick Take

Agencies





E-COMMERCE

Amazon cloud offers macOS

Amazon.com Inc is to run Apple Inc’s macOS on its cloud service for the first time, allowing app developers for Apple’s devices to access the operating system on demand, the company’s cloud unit, Amazon Web Services, said on Monday. The service, called Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) Mac instances, runs on Mac mini-computers and would support developers creating apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Safari, the cloud unit said.

AUTOMAKERS

Ex-Tesla staff to pay in suit

A former Tesla Inc employee who locked horns with chief executive officer Elon Musk has agreed to pay the company US$400,000 for telling reporters about production delays at its Gigafactory in Nevada, a court filing said. The payment is part of a proposed settlement of a lawsuit Tesla filed in 2018 that accused Martin Tripp of divulging trade secrets about the production of the Model 3. As part of the accord, Tripp admitted to breaching trade secret laws and confidentiality agreements, and promised to pay Tesla US$25,000 for continuing to reveal information about the company.

JAPAN

Fuel tax cut to help airlines

The government plans to temporarily cut its aviation fuel tax by 80 percent at most to help the airline industry, which is struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyodo news agency reported yesterday. The nation is considering lowering the tax from ￥18,000 (US$172.69) per kiloliter to ￥4,000 during fiscal 2021, the report said. However, the government and the ruling coalition are to carefully discuss the level of tax cut, the report said.

AUSTRALIA

Home prices show recovery

Home prices this month rose for a second straight month as the country’s economic recovery gathered strength, putting the property market on track to recoup losses related to the pandemic by early next year. House values in major cities last month rose 0.7 percent, data released yesterday by CoreLogic Inc showed. “If housing values continue to rise at the current pace, we could see a recovery from the COVID-19 downturn as early as January or February,” CoreLogic research head Tim Lawless said.

BANKING

Credit Suisse picks chair

Credit Suisse Group AG has proposed Lloyds Banking Group PLC chief executive officer Antonio Horta-Osorio as its next chairman, as the Swiss bank seeks to reverse a run of low profitability. Shareholders are to vote on the 56-year-old’s nomination at the bank’s next annual general meeting on April 30, Credit Suisse said yesterday. He would succeed Urs Rohner, who is departing after reaching his term limit. “Antonio Horta-Osorio will make a major contribution to the future success of our bank,” Rohner said.

APPAREL

Malaysia probes Top Glove

The Malaysian government yesterday said it opened an investigation and would take legal action against the world’s largest glove manufacturer, Top Glove Corp, after finding that it did not comply with standards for worker accommodations. The Malaysian Labour Department said that inspections last week of worker accommodations and hostels at six of Top Glove’s companies in five states prompted the department to open 19 investigations and recommend charges against the manufacturer.