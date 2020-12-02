Zoom posts Q3 gains, but slowing growth sinks stock

AP, SAN RAMON, California





Zoom Video Communications Inc’s videoconferencing service remains a fixture in life during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its breakneck growth is showing signs of tapering off as investors debate whether the company can build on its success after a vaccine enables people to intermingle again.

For now, Zoom is thriving as tens of millions of people who never heard of the service at the beginning of the year rely on its video meeting tools to connect with their coworkers, teachers, friends and family, while efforts to contain the pandemic prevent them from going into offices, schools and most many other places.

That dependence boosted Zoom’s fortunes, producing a pandemic-driven success story that was highlighted again on Monday with the release of the company’s third-quarter results.

Aaron Spenedelow dressed up as Santa Claus waves to the camera during a Zoom call with a family as Santa’s Grotto Live gets under way in Wembley, England, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Zoom’s revenue more than quadrupled from the same period last year to US$777 million, yielding a profit of US$198 million, up from just US$2.2 million a year ago.

Both of those figures easily topped estimates among analysts surveyed by FactSet Research, but Zoom’s stock still shed 5 percent in extended trading after the numbers came out.

One possible reason for the reaction is that the number of companies registering for Zoom’s subscription service is not rising as rapidly as during the early stages of the pandemic.

Zoom ended its latest quarter with 433,700 paying subscribers who had at least 10 employees, an increase of 63,500 customers from July. In each of the previous two quarters, Zoom had added more than 100,000 subscribers who had at least 10 employees.

As more investors have concluded that Zoom has reached its zenith, the company’s stock price has fallen more than 20 percent from its all-time high of US$588.84 reached last month. Despite the decline, the shares are still more than six times higher than where they ended last year.

“The trends of remote work had started long before the pandemic and they have just been accelerated by this,” Zoom chief financial officer Kelly Steckelberg said on Monday in an interview with The Associated Press. “Given the adoption and the way we have seen all segments, from small business owners to individuals all the way up to large organizations, embrace Zoom, we really expect that those remote working trends will continue even after there is a vaccine.”

In a reflection of the high hopes for Zoom, analysts polled by FactSet predicted that the company’s revenue next year would reach US$3.1 billion, which would be about a 20 percent increase from revenue of nearly US$2.6 billion that Zoom has projected for this year.

An effective vaccine would also probably widen the company’s profit margin, because it is spending more money this year offering a free service to about 125,000 schools that are instructing students online instead of in classrooms.

However, Nucleus Research Inc analyst Trevor White thinks that Zoom is more likely to become known as a “one-hit wonder” after the pandemic, partly because of competition from bigger companies such as Microsoft Corp and Google, which can also bundle other business products with their videoconferencing services.