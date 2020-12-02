Zoom Video Communications Inc’s videoconferencing service remains a fixture in life during the COVID-19 pandemic, but its breakneck growth is showing signs of tapering off as investors debate whether the company can build on its success after a vaccine enables people to intermingle again.
For now, Zoom is thriving as tens of millions of people who never heard of the service at the beginning of the year rely on its video meeting tools to connect with their coworkers, teachers, friends and family, while efforts to contain the pandemic prevent them from going into offices, schools and most many other places.
That dependence boosted Zoom’s fortunes, producing a pandemic-driven success story that was highlighted again on Monday with the release of the company’s third-quarter results.
Photo: AFP
Zoom’s revenue more than quadrupled from the same period last year to US$777 million, yielding a profit of US$198 million, up from just US$2.2 million a year ago.
Both of those figures easily topped estimates among analysts surveyed by FactSet Research, but Zoom’s stock still shed 5 percent in extended trading after the numbers came out.
One possible reason for the reaction is that the number of companies registering for Zoom’s subscription service is not rising as rapidly as during the early stages of the pandemic.
Zoom ended its latest quarter with 433,700 paying subscribers who had at least 10 employees, an increase of 63,500 customers from July. In each of the previous two quarters, Zoom had added more than 100,000 subscribers who had at least 10 employees.
As more investors have concluded that Zoom has reached its zenith, the company’s stock price has fallen more than 20 percent from its all-time high of US$588.84 reached last month. Despite the decline, the shares are still more than six times higher than where they ended last year.
“The trends of remote work had started long before the pandemic and they have just been accelerated by this,” Zoom chief financial officer Kelly Steckelberg said on Monday in an interview with The Associated Press. “Given the adoption and the way we have seen all segments, from small business owners to individuals all the way up to large organizations, embrace Zoom, we really expect that those remote working trends will continue even after there is a vaccine.”
In a reflection of the high hopes for Zoom, analysts polled by FactSet predicted that the company’s revenue next year would reach US$3.1 billion, which would be about a 20 percent increase from revenue of nearly US$2.6 billion that Zoom has projected for this year.
An effective vaccine would also probably widen the company’s profit margin, because it is spending more money this year offering a free service to about 125,000 schools that are instructing students online instead of in classrooms.
However, Nucleus Research Inc analyst Trevor White thinks that Zoom is more likely to become known as a “one-hit wonder” after the pandemic, partly because of competition from bigger companies such as Microsoft Corp and Google, which can also bundle other business products with their videoconferencing services.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
A year of crisis for the lira has kept people in Turkey buying gold at a record pace. Now the appetite for more bullion risks becoming a drag on the currency just as a rally struggles to regain momentum. In the two weeks after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cleared out the leadership ranks blamed for failing to stabilize the lira and draining reserves, Turkish retail investors and firms added US$2.2 billion to their gold holdings, taking them to US$36.4 billion, or almost triple the total last year, Turkish central bank data showed. People are not relenting in their zeal to own
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco