The Canadian Department of Finance has unveiled plans to levy new taxes on foreign technology companies to increase government revenue amid rising deficits.
Canadian Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, who also serves as deputy prime minister, has proposed charging a sales tax from July 1 on foreign companies that sell goods and services online in Canada.
Other measures include new levies on short-term accommodation.
Based on the wording, companies such as Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Airbnb Inc would be included in the proposals.
The measures would bring in about C$600 million (US$463 million) next year and C$1.3 billion in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, documents released as part of the government’s Fall Economic Statement said.
The plan is part of an effort by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to raise revenue and address complaints by local companies about a loophole that foreign companies have been able to exploit to avoid charging certain taxes.
In September, Trudeau vowed to address tax avoidance by global web giants, but offered few details. Monday’s proposal marks the government’s first attempt at a detailed plan.
“The government proposes a number of changes to level the playing field by ensuring that the GST [goods and services tax]/HST [harmonized sales tax] applies to all goods and services consumed in Canada, regardless of how they are supplied or who supplies them,” officials said in the statement. “At the same time, the government will continue to work with the international community, provinces and stakeholders to ensure that the sales tax system is fair and provides a level playing field for Canadian and foreign-based businesses.”
Foreign-based vendors without a physical presence in Canada do not currently need to charge sales tax on digital services that they sell in the country, including video and music streaming and mobile apps.
In addition to taxing digital companies, the government said that it would take steps to implement a tax on non-Canadians who buy homes in Canada, but leave them empty.
“To help make the housing market more secure and affordable for Canadians, the government is committed to ensuring that foreign, non-resident owners, who simply use Canada as a place to passively store their wealth in housing, pay their fair share,” the government said.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
A year of crisis for the lira has kept people in Turkey buying gold at a record pace. Now the appetite for more bullion risks becoming a drag on the currency just as a rally struggles to regain momentum. In the two weeks after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cleared out the leadership ranks blamed for failing to stabilize the lira and draining reserves, Turkish retail investors and firms added US$2.2 billion to their gold holdings, taking them to US$36.4 billion, or almost triple the total last year, Turkish central bank data showed. People are not relenting in their zeal to own
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco