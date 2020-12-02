Unilever New Zealand yesterday said that it would trial a four-day work week for staff in the country, with no cut to their pay, after the government this year flagged the idea as part of a drive to boost the economy.
All 81 employees would be eligible to participate in the year-long experiment scheduled to begin this month, the multinational consumer titan said, adding that it would consider adopting it globally.
“Our goal is to measure performance on output, not time. We believe the old ways of working are outdated and no longer fit for purpose,” Unilever New Zealand managing director Nick Bangs said.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in May raised the prospect of moving the country to a four-day week to help improve New Zealand’s post-lockdown economy.
Ardern said that she wanted to encourage “nimble” and creative ideas for recovery after a strict seven-week lockdown that helped New Zealand to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, but stalled the economy.
Momentum for a shorter work week was growing after the pandemic’s upheaval of office culture, Bangs said.
“This is an exciting moment for our team and a validation of the catalytic role COVID-19 has played in shaking up standard working practices,” he said.
The company hopes to increase staff productivity and well-being by providing more flexibility, it said, adding that it would ease the transition by shifting to new project management software.
Results from the trial are to be measured by the University of Technology Sydney, with the potential for the scheme to be rolled out across Unilever operations around the world if it proves successful.
“We look forward to sharing the lessons from this trial with other Kiwi businesses, in the hopes of influencing others to reflect on their own ways of working,” Bangs added.
The trial is scheduled to run until December next year.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
A year of crisis for the lira has kept people in Turkey buying gold at a record pace. Now the appetite for more bullion risks becoming a drag on the currency just as a rally struggles to regain momentum. In the two weeks after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cleared out the leadership ranks blamed for failing to stabilize the lira and draining reserves, Turkish retail investors and firms added US$2.2 billion to their gold holdings, taking them to US$36.4 billion, or almost triple the total last year, Turkish central bank data showed. People are not relenting in their zeal to own
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco