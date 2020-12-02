Unilever NZ to trial four-day week

AFP, WELLINGTON





Unilever New Zealand yesterday said that it would trial a four-day work week for staff in the country, with no cut to their pay, after the government this year flagged the idea as part of a drive to boost the economy.

All 81 employees would be eligible to participate in the year-long experiment scheduled to begin this month, the multinational consumer titan said, adding that it would consider adopting it globally.

“Our goal is to measure performance on output, not time. We believe the old ways of working are outdated and no longer fit for purpose,” Unilever New Zealand managing director Nick Bangs said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in May raised the prospect of moving the country to a four-day week to help improve New Zealand’s post-lockdown economy.

Ardern said that she wanted to encourage “nimble” and creative ideas for recovery after a strict seven-week lockdown that helped New Zealand to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, but stalled the economy.

Momentum for a shorter work week was growing after the pandemic’s upheaval of office culture, Bangs said.

“This is an exciting moment for our team and a validation of the catalytic role COVID-19 has played in shaking up standard working practices,” he said.

The company hopes to increase staff productivity and well-being by providing more flexibility, it said, adding that it would ease the transition by shifting to new project management software.

Results from the trial are to be measured by the University of Technology Sydney, with the potential for the scheme to be rolled out across Unilever operations around the world if it proves successful.

“We look forward to sharing the lessons from this trial with other Kiwi businesses, in the hopes of influencing others to reflect on their own ways of working,” Bangs added.

The trial is scheduled to run until December next year.