Global banks in Hong Kong, from Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Standard Chartered PLC, are urging more staff to work from home again as COVID-19 cases surge in the territory.
Goldman Sachs is to return to a full work-from-home approach in Hong Kong from today, except for employees who need to be in the office to perform their roles, a staff memo that was confirmed by a company spokesman said.
Standard Chartered has applied a hard split-team arrangement for functions that require work in the office, and shortened branch hours from Friday last week, a spokeswoman said.
Photo: Joyce Zhou, Reuters
“In view of COVID wave 4, we strongly encourage our staff to work from home where possible,” she said.
Hong Kong introduced its toughest public-gathering restrictions in months on Monday and decided to send civil servants back home, as the government steps up efforts to contain the latest wave of COVID-19 infections.
The territory has even set up a hotline for residents to report parties on private yachts.
“We need to further tighten the social distancing measures, targeting those closed, crowded, closely contacted and mask-off leisure and entertainment group activities,” the government said in a statement yesterday.
UBS Group AG has returned to having about 30 percent of its staff working from the office, down from 60 to 70 percent two weeks ago, a spokesman said.
Barclays PLC reduced office staff capacity to 50 percent, from about 70 percent a few weeks ago.
Citigroup Inc resumed its 50 percent return-to-office arrangement on Monday last week, a company memo showed, down from 75 percent of its workers previously being on site, a spokesman for the bank said.
“We continue to watch the data closely and will make further adjustments as necessary in response,” the Citigroup spokesman said.
The rise in global cases is prompting companies to scale back their office use.
Staff members who went to the office in 10 of the largest US business districts fell to 22.6 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels in the week that ended on Friday last week, Kastle Systems data showed, down from 26.3 percent the previous week.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
A year of crisis for the lira has kept people in Turkey buying gold at a record pace. Now the appetite for more bullion risks becoming a drag on the currency just as a rally struggles to regain momentum. In the two weeks after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cleared out the leadership ranks blamed for failing to stabilize the lira and draining reserves, Turkish retail investors and firms added US$2.2 billion to their gold holdings, taking them to US$36.4 billion, or almost triple the total last year, Turkish central bank data showed. People are not relenting in their zeal to own
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco