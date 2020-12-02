Global banks reverse HK back-to-office push

A FOURTH WAVE: Goldman Sachs is to return to a full work-from-home approach in Hong Kong, except for employees who need to be in the office to perform their roles

Bloomberg





Global banks in Hong Kong, from Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Standard Chartered PLC, are urging more staff to work from home again as COVID-19 cases surge in the territory.

Goldman Sachs is to return to a full work-from-home approach in Hong Kong from today, except for employees who need to be in the office to perform their roles, a staff memo that was confirmed by a company spokesman said.

Standard Chartered has applied a hard split-team arrangement for functions that require work in the office, and shortened branch hours from Friday last week, a spokeswoman said.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a weekly news conference following a rise in COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: Joyce Zhou, Reuters

“In view of COVID wave 4, we strongly encourage our staff to work from home where possible,” she said.

Hong Kong introduced its toughest public-gathering restrictions in months on Monday and decided to send civil servants back home, as the government steps up efforts to contain the latest wave of COVID-19 infections.

The territory has even set up a hotline for residents to report parties on private yachts.

“We need to further tighten the social distancing measures, targeting those closed, crowded, closely contacted and mask-off leisure and entertainment group activities,” the government said in a statement yesterday.

UBS Group AG has returned to having about 30 percent of its staff working from the office, down from 60 to 70 percent two weeks ago, a spokesman said.

Barclays PLC reduced office staff capacity to 50 percent, from about 70 percent a few weeks ago.

Citigroup Inc resumed its 50 percent return-to-office arrangement on Monday last week, a company memo showed, down from 75 percent of its workers previously being on site, a spokesman for the bank said.

“We continue to watch the data closely and will make further adjustments as necessary in response,” the Citigroup spokesman said.

The rise in global cases is prompting companies to scale back their office use.

Staff members who went to the office in 10 of the largest US business districts fell to 22.6 percent of pre-COVID-19 levels in the week that ended on Friday last week, Kastle Systems data showed, down from 26.3 percent the previous week.