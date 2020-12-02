Asian factories this month continued to recover steadily thanks to a boom in economic powerhouse China, private surveys showed yesterday, offering the hope that the region is shaking off the drag from the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, a global resurgence in COVID-19 infections has made the outlook highly uncertain, keeping governments and central banks under pressure to maintain or ramp up their massive stimulus programs, analysts have said.
China’s factory activity this month accelerated at the fastest pace in a decade, a private survey showed yesterday, a sign the world’s second-largest economy is recovering to pre-COVID-19 levels.
The upbeat findings were in line with an official survey that showed activity at Chinese factories last month expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years, with growth in the services sector hitting a multi-year high.
“Manufacturing continued to recover and the economy increasingly returned to normality as fallout from the domestic COVID-19 epidemic faded,” Caixin Insight Group (財新智庫) senior economist Wang Zhe (王?) said.
China’s Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 54.9 from 53.6 last month, marking its highest level for the month since 2010.
The gauge stayed well above the level of 50 that separates growth from contraction for the seventh consecutive month.
A steady recovery in global demand helped Japan’s factory activity move a notch closer to stabilization, and South Korea to accelerate at the fastest pace in nearly a decade.
The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI hit 49.0, up from 48.7 last month and a preliminary 48.3 reading.
South Korea’s IHS Markit PMI rose to 52.9 from 51.2 last month, the highest reading since February 2011 and marking the second month of activity expansion.
Factory activity also grew in Taiwan and Indonesia, a sign that the pick-up in Chinese demand is underpinning the region’s economy.
India’s manufacturing index fell to a three-month low of 56.3, indicating a loss of momentum.
Southeast Asia was mixed: Thailand stayed in expansion territory, while Vietnam and the Philippines each contracted at 49.9 and Malaysia edged down to 48.4.
Many analysts continue to be cautious as global and domestic demand remain vulnerable to infection trends.
“Japan’s economy likely slowed in the July-to-September period, but averted a contraction due to a pick-up in exports and the effect of government campaigns to prop up demand,” Norinchukin Research Institute chief economist Takeshi Minami said. “But the economy may contract in the January-to-March period if households hold off on spending again. If service-sector firms experiencing plunging sales cut spending, that could hit jobs and capital expenditure.”
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
