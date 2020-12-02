EQUITIES
Shares stage rebound
Shares in Taiwan staged a significant technical rebound yesterday, soaring more than 160 points, with the bellwether electronics sector recovering from heavy losses in the previous session. Buying was also seen among old economy and financial stocks, giving an additional boost to the broader market as the negative effects from the downgrading of Taiwan’s weighting in three of MSCI’s indices faded, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 162.78 points, or 1.19 percent, at the day’s high of 13,885.67, on turnover of NT$259.070 billion (US$8.98 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$489.6 million of shares on the main board.
EQUITIES
Foreign investors net sellers
Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$4.54 billion of shares after they bought a net NT$49.93 billion of shares the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. The top three shares sold by foreign investors were United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空), while the top three purchased were AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), Innolux Corp (群創) and Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子), the exchange said. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold a net NT$562.65 billion of shares this year, accounting for 44.51 percent of market capitalization over the period, it said.
STEELMAKERS
Yieh Phui to book gain
Yieh Phui Enterprise Co (燁輝企業), the nation’s largest manufacturer of galvanized steel, yesterday said it would book a disposal gain of NT$538 million over a land sale in Pingtung County’s Ping Nan Industrial Park (屏南工業區). Its board of directors agreed to sell the 13,463 ping (44,506m2) plot for NT$699 million as part of efforts to revitalize corporate assets, the company said. It reported net income of NT$306 million in the first three quarters of this year, compared with a net loss of NT$985 million a year earlier. Earnings per share were NT$0.16, up from a net loss of NT$0.52 the previous year.
MOBILE GAMES
‘Life Gallery’ wins top spot
Google said that Life Gallery (人生畫廊) has become the first Taiwanese game to top Google Play Taiwan’s annual best games list, which was released yesterday. The game, conceived and produced by Taipei-based 751 Games, is an illustration-style puzzle game that allows players to explore illustrations, solve puzzles, unravel mysteries and explore the story at the heart of the game. Rachel Cheung (張樂潮) of Google Play Business Development praised the company for beating thousands of rivals from foreign companies to clinch the No. 1 ranking.
HEALTHCARE
JD Health raises US$3.5bn
JD Health International Inc (京東健康) raised HK$27 billion (US$3.5 billion) after pricing Asia’s biggest healthcare initial public offering (IPO) at the top end of a marketed range, people with knowledge of the matter said. The unit of Chinese e-commerce operator JD.com Inc (京東) priced its sale of 381.9 million shares at HK$70.58 apiece, the people said. The company is due to start trading in Hong Kong on Dec. 8. The IPO surpassed the US$2.3 billion share sale by Japan’s Otsuka Holdings Co a decade ago to become Asia’s biggest listing in the healthcare sector, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
A year of crisis for the lira has kept people in Turkey buying gold at a record pace. Now the appetite for more bullion risks becoming a drag on the currency just as a rally struggles to regain momentum. In the two weeks after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cleared out the leadership ranks blamed for failing to stabilize the lira and draining reserves, Turkish retail investors and firms added US$2.2 billion to their gold holdings, taking them to US$36.4 billion, or almost triple the total last year, Turkish central bank data showed. People are not relenting in their zeal to own
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco