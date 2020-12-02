Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





EQUITIES

Shares stage rebound

Shares in Taiwan staged a significant technical rebound yesterday, soaring more than 160 points, with the bellwether electronics sector recovering from heavy losses in the previous session. Buying was also seen among old economy and financial stocks, giving an additional boost to the broader market as the negative effects from the downgrading of Taiwan’s weighting in three of MSCI’s indices faded, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 162.78 points, or 1.19 percent, at the day’s high of 13,885.67, on turnover of NT$259.070 billion (US$8.98 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$489.6 million of shares on the main board.

EQUITIES

Foreign investors net sellers

Foreign investors last week sold a net NT$4.54 billion of shares after they bought a net NT$49.93 billion of shares the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. The top three shares sold by foreign investors were United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) and EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空), while the top three purchased were AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), Innolux Corp (群創) and Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子), the exchange said. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold a net NT$562.65 billion of shares this year, accounting for 44.51 percent of market capitalization over the period, it said.

STEELMAKERS

Yieh Phui to book gain

Yieh Phui Enterprise Co (燁輝企業), the nation’s largest manufacturer of galvanized steel, yesterday said it would book a disposal gain of NT$538 million over a land sale in Pingtung County’s Ping Nan Industrial Park (屏南工業區). Its board of directors agreed to sell the 13,463 ping (44,506m2) plot for NT$699 million as part of efforts to revitalize corporate assets, the company said. It reported net income of NT$306 million in the first three quarters of this year, compared with a net loss of NT$985 million a year earlier. Earnings per share were NT$0.16, up from a net loss of NT$0.52 the previous year.

MOBILE GAMES

‘Life Gallery’ wins top spot

Google said that Life Gallery (人生畫廊) has become the first Taiwanese game to top Google Play Taiwan’s annual best games list, which was released yesterday. The game, conceived and produced by Taipei-based 751 Games, is an illustration-style puzzle game that allows players to explore illustrations, solve puzzles, unravel mysteries and explore the story at the heart of the game. Rachel Cheung (張樂潮) of Google Play Business Development praised the company for beating thousands of rivals from foreign companies to clinch the No. 1 ranking.

HEALTHCARE

JD Health raises US$3.5bn

JD Health International Inc (京東健康) raised HK$27 billion (US$3.5 billion) after pricing Asia’s biggest healthcare initial public offering (IPO) at the top end of a marketed range, people with knowledge of the matter said. The unit of Chinese e-commerce operator JD.com Inc (京東) priced its sale of 381.9 million shares at HK$70.58 apiece, the people said. The company is due to start trading in Hong Kong on Dec. 8. The IPO surpassed the US$2.3 billion share sale by Japan’s Otsuka Holdings Co a decade ago to become Asia’s biggest listing in the healthcare sector, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.