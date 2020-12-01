HONG KONG
Fraud suspects cleared
The territory’s securities watchdog has failed to secure convictions in its largest-ever investigation. Cho Kwai-chee (曹貴子), founder of the territory’s largest private healthcare group, was yesterday cleared of charges to defraud the stock exchange and investors in financial brokerage firm Convoy Global Holdings Ltd (康宏環球), where he had been a director. He was also found not guilty of publishing false statements in Convoy’s annual accounts. Former Convoy directors and codefendants Chan Lai Yee (陳麗兒) and Bryon Tan Ye Kai (陳毅凱) were also cleared, according to a court judgement. The Securities and Futures Commission, and the Independent Commission Against Corruption brought the charges in May last year.
JAPAN
Factory output grows 3.8%
Gains in the country’s industrial production maintained pace in October, beating estimates and signaling continued recovery, despite a resurgence of COVID-19 that threatens the outlook. Factory output gained 3.8 percent from September led by vehicles and general machinery, including conveyor belts and cranes, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry reported yesterday. Five straight months of production gains, the longest streak since 2016, adds to evidence that the economy continued to rebound in October from its record collapse in the second quarter. Still, output remains below its pre-pandemic level at the end of last year and record virus cases in key export markets and in the country are likely to hit demand in coming months.
TURKEY
GDP soars 6.7 percent
The country’s coronavirus-battered economy fared far better than all peers in the third quarter, driven by a stimulus campaign that sacrificed the lira and price stability. GDP last quarter rose 6.7 percent from a year earlier, after shrinking 9.9 percent in the previous three months, according to data released yesterday. The seasonally and working day-adjusted figures showed an expansion of 15.6 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months. The US$736 billion economy outperformed all G20 nations including China, thanks in part to a combination of interest-rate cuts, fiscal spending and a government-led credit push.
ENTERTAINMENT
Nintendo World to open
Universal Studios Japan is to open its new Nintendo-themed area on Feb. 4, the Osaka-based theme park said yesterday, after pushing back the opening from the summer due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The “Super Nintendo World” area is to feature Mario Kart races and other attractions based on Nintendo games, Universal Studios Japan said. “Super Nintendo World” had originally been scheduled to open in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
E-COMMERCE
Suning mulls stake sale
Suning.com Co (蘇寧易購) is considering selling a stake in its e-commerce business as it aims to ease financing pressures, people familiar with the matter said. Suning is working with advisers to gauge interest from strategic and private equity investors, the people said. The company is seeking a valuation of about US$6 billion for the business, although some potential investors approached by Suning have put a lower valuation on the unit, the people said. Discussions are ongoing and the company might decide not to proceed with the plan, the people said.
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to remain the third-largest IC supplier this year, unchanged from last year, IC Insights said yesterday. IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is expected to become the 11th-largest, up from 16th last year, the semiconductor market research firm said. TSMC is expected to post US$45.42 billion in sales, up 31 percent from last year, IC Insights said in a report released on its Web site. TSMC’s sales growth is largely due to a surge in orders from Apple Inc and HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) — two of its major clients — which
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: The commission suspended the bank’s two top executives as ‘a warning to all banks,’ while the fine is the biggest to be given to a bank in a single case The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) NT$20 million (US$693,698) over a theft scandal and punished the bank’s two top executives. A customer relationship manager surnamed Pan (潘) at the bank’s branch in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) stole NT$140 million from 41 clients over the past seven years, the commission said. Pan secretly transferred the stolen money to accounts belonging to her and her family members by using clients’ debit cards, passwords or documents that were stamped using the clients’ personal stamps between July 2013 and June this year, the commission said. The commission suspended Ben Chen (陳炳良), the
BREATH OF LIFE: The firm said the under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed to coincide with Intel Corp’s release of its Ice Lake server chip Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) plans to assemble key components for Google servers at its plant in Wisconsin, people familiar with the matter said, finally breathing life into a factory that US President Donald Trump hailed as crucial to bringing manufacturing back to the US. The company has decided to locate production for this new contract at the existing complex rather than make the components at home or in China, the people said, asking not to be identified. The under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed with the release of Intel Corp’s Ice Lake server chips,