HONG KONG

Fraud suspects cleared

The territory’s securities watchdog has failed to secure convictions in its largest-ever investigation. Cho Kwai-chee (曹貴子), founder of the territory’s largest private healthcare group, was yesterday cleared of charges to defraud the stock exchange and investors in financial brokerage firm Convoy Global Holdings Ltd (康宏環球), where he had been a director. He was also found not guilty of publishing false statements in Convoy’s annual accounts. Former Convoy directors and codefendants Chan Lai Yee (陳麗兒) and Bryon Tan Ye Kai (陳毅凱) were also cleared, according to a court judgement. The Securities and Futures Commission, and the Independent Commission Against Corruption brought the charges in May last year.

JAPAN

Factory output grows 3.8%

Gains in the country’s industrial production maintained pace in October, beating estimates and signaling continued recovery, despite a resurgence of COVID-19 that threatens the outlook. Factory output gained 3.8 percent from September led by vehicles and general machinery, including conveyor belts and cranes, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry reported yesterday. Five straight months of production gains, the longest streak since 2016, adds to evidence that the economy continued to rebound in October from its record collapse in the second quarter. Still, output remains below its pre-pandemic level at the end of last year and record virus cases in key export markets and in the country are likely to hit demand in coming months.

TURKEY

GDP soars 6.7 percent

The country’s coronavirus-battered economy fared far better than all peers in the third quarter, driven by a stimulus campaign that sacrificed the lira and price stability. GDP last quarter rose 6.7 percent from a year earlier, after shrinking 9.9 percent in the previous three months, according to data released yesterday. The seasonally and working day-adjusted figures showed an expansion of 15.6 percent in the third quarter from the previous three months. The US$736 billion economy outperformed all G20 nations including China, thanks in part to a combination of interest-rate cuts, fiscal spending and a government-led credit push.

ENTERTAINMENT

Nintendo World to open

Universal Studios Japan is to open its new Nintendo-themed area on Feb. 4, the Osaka-based theme park said yesterday, after pushing back the opening from the summer due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The “Super Nintendo World” area is to feature Mario Kart races and other attractions based on Nintendo games, Universal Studios Japan said. “Super Nintendo World” had originally been scheduled to open in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

E-COMMERCE

Suning mulls stake sale

Suning.com Co (蘇寧易購) is considering selling a stake in its e-commerce business as it aims to ease financing pressures, people familiar with the matter said. Suning is working with advisers to gauge interest from strategic and private equity investors, the people said. The company is seeking a valuation of about US$6 billion for the business, although some potential investors approached by Suning have put a lower valuation on the unit, the people said. Discussions are ongoing and the company might decide not to proceed with the plan, the people said.