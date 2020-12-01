China factory activity picks up speed

AFP, BEIJING





China’s factory activity last month grew at its fastest pace in more than three years, official data showed yesterday, as the world’s second-largest economy continued its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a key gauge of manufacturing activity, has largely rebounded following strict measures to curb the virus early in the year, coming in at 52.1 last month.

This was higher than October’s 51.4, and remains above the 50-point mark separating growth from contraction.

A worker assembles motorcycle parts at a factory in Huaibei, China, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

The latest figures also bring the PMI data back to levels reported in September 2017.

Analysts said improvement in domestic and external demand boosted manufacturing activity.

“The main driver was a rise in new orders... In particular, the export orders component picked up,” Capital Economics Ltd senior China economist Julian Evans-Pritchard said.

“This suggests that China’s exports continue to benefit from strong foreign demand for Chinese-made goods beyond COVID-19-related products, although fresh lockdowns abroad might have boosted demand for shipments of the latter,” he said.

Zhao Qinghe (趙清河), senior statistician at the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, which publishes the PMI, said that the production and new orders indices edged up.

The sub-indices fared well in industries relating to high-tech manufacturing, such as pharmaceuticals, electrical machinery and equipment, he added.

However, recovery in the manufacturing industry remains “uneven,” Zhao said.

Official data showed that small enterprises, which were hurt more by the outbreak, continued to lag behind large businesses.

China is expected to be the only major economy to record growth this year.

The non-manufacturing PMI came in at 56.4, slightly higher than the month before, signaling further recovery in the services sector.

Nomura Holdings Inc chief China economist Lu Ting (陸挺) said that China’s domestic recovery was on track thanks to its COVID-19 containment, although “an extended pandemic may eventually dampen demand for China’s exports if the purchasing power in overseas economies diminishes.”

While there were sporadic virus outbreaks in Shanghai, Tianjin and Inner Mongolia, which Lu earlier said could slow recovery in service industries, the impact appears “limited” for now.