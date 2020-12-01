While many local banks have begun focusing on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues this year due to a regulator’s demands, HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) has already outpaced its peers, as it has been funding wetlands conservation for 17 years.
The bank has been supporting Guandu Nature Park (關渡自然公園), which aims to restore wetlands and protect wild birds, since 2003, not only with cumulative funds of NT$160 million (US$5.55 million at the current exchange rate), but also with its personnel’s volunteer work of 31,050 hours, HSBC Taiwan chief executive officer Adam Chen (陳志堅) said in an interview yesterday.
“It is not often seen that a private bank devotes its resources to support a conservation park for such a long time, but we feel that it is right to protect the park, or the lungs of Taipei, given our Taipei-based business,” Chen said.
Photo courtesy of HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Ltd
Seventeen years ago few talked about ESG, a keyword that has become hot in the nation’s financial industry this year due to the Financial Supervisory Commission’s plans to boost sustainable financing and carry out an ESG assessment of financial firms, he said.
“I think we are even ahead of the regulations. As our headquarters have been concentrating on sustainability for many years, we make it our core value in business,” Chen said.
HSBC Taiwan has sought local non-profit organizations to work with on environmental projects, as some institutions its headquarters collaborates with, such as the World Wide Fund for Nature or Earthwatch, do not have branches in Taiwan, bank corporate sustainability head Ruth Lee (李清如) said.
Thanks to the efforts of the Wild Bird Society of Taipei, which has been assigned by the Taipei City Government to manage the Guandu Nature Park, and the support of HSBC Taiwan, the number of bird species in the park has increased 78 percent to 133, Lee said.
The park also plays an important role in bird migration, as millions of birds have visited the park during their migration, she said.
Supporting the park has not only had a positive effect on the environment, but also on society, as the bird society and the bank hold environmental education activities to help students understand their environment and learn to cherish natural resources, Lee said.
The bank has since 2009 also sponsored the park to use six water buffaloes to help restore the wetlands and maintain the ecosystem, she added.
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to remain the third-largest IC supplier this year, unchanged from last year, IC Insights said yesterday. IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is expected to become the 11th-largest, up from 16th last year, the semiconductor market research firm said. TSMC is expected to post US$45.42 billion in sales, up 31 percent from last year, IC Insights said in a report released on its Web site. TSMC’s sales growth is largely due to a surge in orders from Apple Inc and HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) — two of its major clients — which
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: The commission suspended the bank’s two top executives as ‘a warning to all banks,’ while the fine is the biggest to be given to a bank in a single case The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) NT$20 million (US$693,698) over a theft scandal and punished the bank’s two top executives. A customer relationship manager surnamed Pan (潘) at the bank’s branch in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) stole NT$140 million from 41 clients over the past seven years, the commission said. Pan secretly transferred the stolen money to accounts belonging to her and her family members by using clients’ debit cards, passwords or documents that were stamped using the clients’ personal stamps between July 2013 and June this year, the commission said. The commission suspended Ben Chen (陳炳良), the
BREATH OF LIFE: The firm said the under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed to coincide with Intel Corp’s release of its Ice Lake server chip Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) plans to assemble key components for Google servers at its plant in Wisconsin, people familiar with the matter said, finally breathing life into a factory that US President Donald Trump hailed as crucial to bringing manufacturing back to the US. The company has decided to locate production for this new contract at the existing complex rather than make the components at home or in China, the people said, asking not to be identified. The under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed with the release of Intel Corp’s Ice Lake server chips,