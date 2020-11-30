World Business Quick Take

JAPAN

Management goal unmet

Women held an average 7.7 percent of executive positions at major companies as of last month, suggesting the government’s latest target of 10 percent by this year would not be met, a survey by the Yomiuri Shimbun found. The figure has risen from 4.9 percent in a 2016 survey and 6.1 percent in 2018, the newspaper said yesterday. The percentage of women in management positions was 9.9 percent this year — rising from 7 percent in 2016 and 8.5 percent in 2018 — but far short of a 2003 government target of 30 percent by this year.

BANKING

HSBC mulls US retail exit

HSBC Holdings PLC is considering an exit from US retail banking, the Financial Times said on Saturday. In the coming weeks, senior managers are to outline the plan to the bank’s board, the newspaper said, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter. They are also likely to suggest reducing investment banking activities to concentrate on international clients, with a focus on Asia and the Middle East. A full exit from the US is no longer being considered. No final decision on the retail business has been made. An HSBC spokesman declined to comment on the report.

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla plans wider roll out

Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk on Friday said that there would probably be a wider roll-out of a new “Full Self Driving” software update in two weeks. Tesla last month released a beta, or test version, of what it calls a “Full Self Driving” software upgrade to an undisclosed number of “expert, careful” drivers. “Probably going to a wider beta in 2 weeks,” Musk wrote on Twitter, in a reply to a user asking if the software would be available in Minnesota.