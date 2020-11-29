US dollar drops to its lowest level in nearly three months

Reuters, NEW YORK





The US dollar index hit an almost three-month low on Friday after strong economic data from China pushed investors toward riskier currencies and equity markets extended their rally.

The US dollar has fallen more than 2 percent so far this month after Democratic US president-elect Joe Biden’s election victory and positive COVID-19 vaccine progress, which has reduced demand for safe havens.

New Zealand’s dollar hit its highest level in more than three years, while the Australian dollar scaled September levels after data showed that profits at China’s industrial firms last month grew at their quickest pace since early 2017.

In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar ended the day unchanged against the US dollar at NT$28.811, little changed from last week’s NT$28.820.

The British pound declined against the euro as the EU and the UK said substantial differences remained over a Brexit trade deal as the EU chief negotiator prepared to travel to London in a last-ditch attempt to avoid a tumultuous finale to the five-year Brexit crisis.

Along with the data and Brexit headlines, Erik Bregar, head of foreign exchange strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada in Toronto, cited month-end selling of the US dollar as investors balance portfolios after solid monthly gains for equities.

“There’s been talk all week that the US dollar will see waves of selling going into Monday,” said Bregar, who also noted “dollar selling into the London fix every day this week.”

However, with many US traders still on vacation a day after Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, thinner trading volume was likely exaggerating the US dollar move, CIBC Capital Markets North America head of foreign exchange strategy Bipan Rai said.

“It started with the impressive industrial profits data in China and that’s translating into what is a very patchy backdrop for liquidity in the North American time zone,” Rai said.

However, “over the longer term this is probably the right trend for the dollar. We think the dollar has further room to the downside,” he added.

The US dollar fell 0.23 percent against a basket of major currencies to 91.78, down 0.7 percent for the week and the lowest since Sept. 1.

However, it stopped short of hitting the September low of 91.737, which was last reached in April 2018.

The Australian dollar — seen as a proxy for risk along with other commodity currencies like the New Zealand dollar and the Canadian dollar — was up 0.41 percent.

Sterling was down 0.45 percent against the US dollar and the euro was up 0.78 percent against the British currency.

Citing Brexit, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that an independence vote should take place in the earlier part of the devolved parliament’s next term, which begins next year.

The euro was up 0.39 percent against the US dollar at US$1.1952, barely reacting to downbeat comments from the European Central Bank’s chief economist Philip Lane on Thursday.

Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer