The US dollar index hit an almost three-month low on Friday after strong economic data from China pushed investors toward riskier currencies and equity markets extended their rally.
The US dollar has fallen more than 2 percent so far this month after Democratic US president-elect Joe Biden’s election victory and positive COVID-19 vaccine progress, which has reduced demand for safe havens.
New Zealand’s dollar hit its highest level in more than three years, while the Australian dollar scaled September levels after data showed that profits at China’s industrial firms last month grew at their quickest pace since early 2017.
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar ended the day unchanged against the US dollar at NT$28.811, little changed from last week’s NT$28.820.
The British pound declined against the euro as the EU and the UK said substantial differences remained over a Brexit trade deal as the EU chief negotiator prepared to travel to London in a last-ditch attempt to avoid a tumultuous finale to the five-year Brexit crisis.
Along with the data and Brexit headlines, Erik Bregar, head of foreign exchange strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada in Toronto, cited month-end selling of the US dollar as investors balance portfolios after solid monthly gains for equities.
“There’s been talk all week that the US dollar will see waves of selling going into Monday,” said Bregar, who also noted “dollar selling into the London fix every day this week.”
However, with many US traders still on vacation a day after Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, thinner trading volume was likely exaggerating the US dollar move, CIBC Capital Markets North America head of foreign exchange strategy Bipan Rai said.
“It started with the impressive industrial profits data in China and that’s translating into what is a very patchy backdrop for liquidity in the North American time zone,” Rai said.
However, “over the longer term this is probably the right trend for the dollar. We think the dollar has further room to the downside,” he added.
The US dollar fell 0.23 percent against a basket of major currencies to 91.78, down 0.7 percent for the week and the lowest since Sept. 1.
However, it stopped short of hitting the September low of 91.737, which was last reached in April 2018.
The Australian dollar — seen as a proxy for risk along with other commodity currencies like the New Zealand dollar and the Canadian dollar — was up 0.41 percent.
Sterling was down 0.45 percent against the US dollar and the euro was up 0.78 percent against the British currency.
Citing Brexit, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that an independence vote should take place in the earlier part of the devolved parliament’s next term, which begins next year.
The euro was up 0.39 percent against the US dollar at US$1.1952, barely reacting to downbeat comments from the European Central Bank’s chief economist Philip Lane on Thursday.
Additional reporting by CNA, with staff writer
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to remain the third-largest IC supplier this year, unchanged from last year, IC Insights said yesterday. IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is expected to become the 11th-largest, up from 16th last year, the semiconductor market research firm said. TSMC is expected to post US$45.42 billion in sales, up 31 percent from last year, IC Insights said in a report released on its Web site. TSMC’s sales growth is largely due to a surge in orders from Apple Inc and HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) — two of its major clients — which
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: The commission suspended the bank’s two top executives as ‘a warning to all banks,’ while the fine is the biggest to be given to a bank in a single case The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) NT$20 million (US$693,698) over a theft scandal and punished the bank’s two top executives. A customer relationship manager surnamed Pan (潘) at the bank’s branch in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) stole NT$140 million from 41 clients over the past seven years, the commission said. Pan secretly transferred the stolen money to accounts belonging to her and her family members by using clients’ debit cards, passwords or documents that were stamped using the clients’ personal stamps between July 2013 and June this year, the commission said. The commission suspended Ben Chen (陳炳良), the
HARD ASK: At a meeting held by the MOEA to talk about the RCEP trade deal, trade associations said that they expect the government to push for more free-trade deals Business representatives yesterday urged the government to slow the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, saying that some Taiwanese industries have been undercut by rivals due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The government should also assist local industries to expand their domestic market, and push for more bilateral trade deals so that Taiwanese companies can enjoy zero or preferential tariffs on exports, following the nation’s exclusion from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on Nov. 15, they said at a meeting with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Some participants said that the NT dollar’s
BREATH OF LIFE: The firm said the under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed to coincide with Intel Corp’s release of its Ice Lake server chip Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) plans to assemble key components for Google servers at its plant in Wisconsin, people familiar with the matter said, finally breathing life into a factory that US President Donald Trump hailed as crucial to bringing manufacturing back to the US. The company has decided to locate production for this new contract at the existing complex rather than make the components at home or in China, the people said, asking not to be identified. The under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed with the release of Intel Corp’s Ice Lake server chips,