CRYPTOCURRENCIES
Libra prepares to launch
Facebook Inc’s Libra is readying to launch as early as January, the Financial Times reported yesterday, citing three unidentified people involved in the project. The Geneva-based Libra Association, which is to issue and govern Libra, plans to launch a single digital coin backed by the US dollar, the Financial Times said, citing one of the people. The move would represent an even bigger scaling-back of the project’s ambitions than that proposed in April in response to a regulatory and political backlash against the project. Libra, unveiled by Facebook last year, was relaunched in slimmed-down form after regulators and central banks across the world raised concerns that it could upset financial stability and erode mainstream power over money.
BANKING
BBVA tie-up scrapped
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), Spain’s second-largest bank, and smaller rival Banco Sabadell yesterday scrapped plans for a tie-up that would have created a top player as the industry struggles in the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The two banks announced on Monday last week that they were in talks about a possible merger, although they stressed that there was no certainty it would be implemented. The talks were announced at the same time as BBVA said that it had agreed to sell its US unit to PNC Financial Services for US$11.6 billion, a deal that would mean the lender would not need a capital increase to carry out an operation involving Sabadell. BBVA’s offer did not reflect the real value of its business, Sabadell said in a statement. The end of talks is a setback to the bank consolidation under way in Spain, which has been encouraged by the Spanish central bank.
SWEDEN
Economy beats expectations
The economy grew more than expected in the third quarter after the pandemic receded during the summer months, freeing up pent-up demand. GDP grew 4.9 percent from the second quarter, Statistics Sweden said on Friday. That was more than the 4.3 percent expected in a Bloomberg survey of economists, and follows an 8 percent contraction in the three months through June. However, the government has already warned that the rest of the year is likely to be grim, as temperatures drop and the pandemic tightens its grip. “The 3Q bounce shows what’s possible if and when the spread of COVID-19 recedes and restrictions are eased,” Bloomberg economist Johanna Jeansson said. “Today’s batch of data confirms that Sweden’s manufacturing industry had largely recovered, while the service industry was still lagging before the second wave of the virus.”
GERMANY
New debt agreed to
Germany, traditionally hostile to government borrowing, would take on 179.8 billion euros (US$214.4 billion) in new debt next year as it grapples with the economic fallout from the pandemic, a draft budget showed yesterday. After 17 hours of discussion, the parliamentary finance committee approved the new debt, a final document showed. The agreement further shatters Germany’s constitutionally enshrined debt brake rule, with public spending now nearly 500 billion euros, as the government continues to support the economy through the pandemic. Borrowing in Europe’s largest economy will be nearly 84 billion euros more than the Ministry of Finance forecast in September, before the arrival of a second wave of COVID-19.
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: The commission suspended the bank’s two top executives as ‘a warning to all banks,’ while the fine is the biggest to be given to a bank in a single case The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) NT$20 million (US$693,698) over a theft scandal and punished the bank’s two top executives. A customer relationship manager surnamed Pan (潘) at the bank’s branch in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) stole NT$140 million from 41 clients over the past seven years, the commission said. Pan secretly transferred the stolen money to accounts belonging to her and her family members by using clients’ debit cards, passwords or documents that were stamped using the clients’ personal stamps between July 2013 and June this year, the commission said. The commission suspended Ben Chen (陳炳良), the
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to remain the third-largest IC supplier this year, unchanged from last year, IC Insights said yesterday. IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is expected to become the 11th-largest, up from 16th last year, the semiconductor market research firm said. TSMC is expected to post US$45.42 billion in sales, up 31 percent from last year, IC Insights said in a report released on its Web site. TSMC’s sales growth is largely due to a surge in orders from Apple Inc and HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) — two of its major clients — which
HARD ASK: At a meeting held by the MOEA to talk about the RCEP trade deal, trade associations said that they expect the government to push for more free-trade deals Business representatives yesterday urged the government to slow the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, saying that some Taiwanese industries have been undercut by rivals due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The government should also assist local industries to expand their domestic market, and push for more bilateral trade deals so that Taiwanese companies can enjoy zero or preferential tariffs on exports, following the nation’s exclusion from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on Nov. 15, they said at a meeting with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Some participants said that the NT dollar’s
BREATH OF LIFE: The firm said the under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed to coincide with Intel Corp’s release of its Ice Lake server chip Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) plans to assemble key components for Google servers at its plant in Wisconsin, people familiar with the matter said, finally breathing life into a factory that US President Donald Trump hailed as crucial to bringing manufacturing back to the US. The company has decided to locate production for this new contract at the existing complex rather than make the components at home or in China, the people said, asking not to be identified. The under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed with the release of Intel Corp’s Ice Lake server chips,