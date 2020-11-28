World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Libra prepares to launch

Facebook Inc’s Libra is readying to launch as early as January, the Financial Times reported yesterday, citing three unidentified people involved in the project. The Geneva-based Libra Association, which is to issue and govern Libra, plans to launch a single digital coin backed by the US dollar, the Financial Times said, citing one of the people. The move would represent an even bigger scaling-back of the project’s ambitions than that proposed in April in response to a regulatory and political backlash against the project. Libra, unveiled by Facebook last year, was relaunched in slimmed-down form after regulators and central banks across the world raised concerns that it could upset financial stability and erode mainstream power over money.

BANKING

BBVA tie-up scrapped

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), Spain’s second-largest bank, and smaller rival Banco Sabadell yesterday scrapped plans for a tie-up that would have created a top player as the industry struggles in the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The two banks announced on Monday last week that they were in talks about a possible merger, although they stressed that there was no certainty it would be implemented. The talks were announced at the same time as BBVA said that it had agreed to sell its US unit to PNC Financial Services for US$11.6 billion, a deal that would mean the lender would not need a capital increase to carry out an operation involving Sabadell. BBVA’s offer did not reflect the real value of its business, Sabadell said in a statement. The end of talks is a setback to the bank consolidation under way in Spain, which has been encouraged by the Spanish central bank.

SWEDEN

Economy beats expectations

The economy grew more than expected in the third quarter after the pandemic receded during the summer months, freeing up pent-up demand. GDP grew 4.9 percent from the second quarter, Statistics Sweden said on Friday. That was more than the 4.3 percent expected in a Bloomberg survey of economists, and follows an 8 percent contraction in the three months through June. However, the government has already warned that the rest of the year is likely to be grim, as temperatures drop and the pandemic tightens its grip. “The 3Q bounce shows what’s possible if and when the spread of COVID-19 recedes and restrictions are eased,” Bloomberg economist Johanna Jeansson said. “Today’s batch of data confirms that Sweden’s manufacturing industry had largely recovered, while the service industry was still lagging before the second wave of the virus.”

GERMANY

New debt agreed to

Germany, traditionally hostile to government borrowing, would take on 179.8 billion euros (US$214.4 billion) in new debt next year as it grapples with the economic fallout from the pandemic, a draft budget showed yesterday. After 17 hours of discussion, the parliamentary finance committee approved the new debt, a final document showed. The agreement further shatters Germany’s constitutionally enshrined debt brake rule, with public spending now nearly 500 billion euros, as the government continues to support the economy through the pandemic. Borrowing in Europe’s largest economy will be nearly 84 billion euros more than the Ministry of Finance forecast in September, before the arrival of a second wave of COVID-19.