Amazon.com unions plan protests at firm’s facilities

Bloomberg





Unions representing tens of thousands of Amazon.com Inc employees are planning walkouts and other action as the year’s busiest shopping season begins, in protest at the e-commerce giant’s handling of everything from sick pay and COVID-19 precautions to user privacy.

The giant Verdi trade union in Germany is holding a walkout across seven Amazon facilities, it said in a statement on Thursday.

It is part of the Make Amazon Pay campaign, an assemblage of organized labor, human rights organizations, environmentalists and other groups that are demanding changes at the Seattle-based company in a program of protests and online news conferences.

An Amazon.com delivery driver carries an order on a street in Westcliff-on-Sea, England, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

Garment workers in Bangladesh were to call for higher pay outside an Amazon supplier facility in Dhaka, the campaign said.

In Australia, unions were to perform “health and safety” inspections of the company’s facilities using their “statutory right of entry,” it said.

Many workers’ groups, blocked from picket lines and protests due to pandemic restrictions, have been driven online. Others were to project the campaign’s logo on buildings in Brussels, London, Sao Paulo and other cities.

Amazon is working “to make a positive impact as a progressive, innovative and sustainable business” for customers, partners and employees, the company said in an e-mailed statement. “Our jobs come with excellent pay, comprehensive benefits and great career opportunities, all in a positive, safe and modern working environment. We encourage anyone to compare our overall pay, benefits and workplace to other retailers and major employers across the world.”

In all, the organizations participating in the protests represent roughly 40,000 Amazon employees, according to a spokesman for the UNI Global Union, which represents millions of workers in industries including logistics and technology, and is helping organize the event.

Unions, particularly in Germany, Spain and France, have for years used the Black Friday shopping tradition as a rallying point for action against Amazon. Such protests have done little to dent the company’s dramatic growth.

However, with criticism of its market power mounting, and the pandemic highlighting the plight of essential workers, some groups see a bigger opportunity this year to share their concerns.

Amazon said that it would pay employees who pack and deliver its goods a one-time bonus of up to US$300, extra compensation that comes as the company faces the union drive.

The company on Thursday said that it would pay full-time operations workers US$300, and part-timers US$150, if they are employed by the e-commerce giant for the entirety of next month.

The cost to Amazon would be about US$500 million, Amazon logistics chief Dave Clark said in a corporate blog post.

Like many of its peers in retail who had offered hazard pay as an incentive for workers to keep coming in during the pandemic, Amazon ended its bonuses after an economic upheaval swelled the ranks of jobseekers.

The company ended its US$2-an-hour bump for hundreds of thousands of warehouse workers at the end of May. In June, it paid one-time bonuses of as much as US$500.

More recently, Amazon has faced criticism from some employees for trying to attract new hires with a US$3,000 bonus to ensure sufficient staffing to cover the holiday rush, while only offering existing workers vouchers toward Thanksgiving turkeys.

Earlier this week, a union drive organized by a group of workers at an Alabama warehouse became public, a rare step at a company that has worked to fend off organized labor in its ranks.