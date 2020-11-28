UK announces new watchdog to oversee tech giants

EXAMINING GOOGLE: An official said there is growing consensus that concentration of power among a small number of tech companies is curtailing growth in the sector

AP, LONDON





Britain plans to create a watchdog to police big tech companies, including Google and Facebook, to counter their market dominance, and prevent them from exploiting consumers and small businesses.

The UK government yesterday said that it is setting up a “digital markets unit” to enforce a new code of conduct governing the behavior of tech giants that dominate the online advertising market.

The unit, scheduled to launch in April, would oversee a new regulatory regime for tech companies that is aimed at spurring more competition.

The Google logo is pictured at a company office complex in Irvine, California, on July 27. Photo: Reuters

The measures were foreshadowed in findings by Jason Furman, a former economic adviser to former US president Barack Obama who was commissioned by the UK Treasury to carry out a review of the digital economy.

It is part of a wider push by governments in the US and Europe to constrain the power of big tech companies amid concern about their outsize influence.

The EU this week unveiled proposals to wrest control of data from tech companies and next month is to release details of a sweeping overhaul of digital regulations aimed at preventing online gatekeepers from stifling competition.

In the US, authorities have launched an antitrust case against Google and lawmakers have proposed breaking up big tech companies.

UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden said that online platforms bring benefits to society, “but there is growing consensus in the UK and abroad that the concentration of power among a small number of tech companies is curtailing growth of the sector, reducing innovation and having negative impacts on the people and businesses that rely on them.”

The British government still needs to consult on how the digital markets unit will operate and approve legislation for it.

Under the new code, tech companies would have to be more transparent about how they use consumers’ data. They would have to let users choose whether to receive personalized advertising, and would not be allowed to make it harder for customers to use rival platforms.

The unit could be given the power to suspend, block or reverse any decisions made by big tech companies, and order them to take actions to comply with the code.

If companies do not comply, the watchdog could fine them, although the maximum penalty has not yet been spelled out.

Google said that online tools competition in the ad tech industry has been increasing, and that it gives users tools to manage and control their data.

“We support an approach that benefits people, businesses and society and we look forward to working constructively with the digital markets unit so that everyone can make the most of the Internet,” Google vice president for the UK and Ireland Ronan Harris said.