Britain plans to create a watchdog to police big tech companies, including Google and Facebook, to counter their market dominance, and prevent them from exploiting consumers and small businesses.
The UK government yesterday said that it is setting up a “digital markets unit” to enforce a new code of conduct governing the behavior of tech giants that dominate the online advertising market.
The unit, scheduled to launch in April, would oversee a new regulatory regime for tech companies that is aimed at spurring more competition.
Photo: Reuters
The measures were foreshadowed in findings by Jason Furman, a former economic adviser to former US president Barack Obama who was commissioned by the UK Treasury to carry out a review of the digital economy.
It is part of a wider push by governments in the US and Europe to constrain the power of big tech companies amid concern about their outsize influence.
The EU this week unveiled proposals to wrest control of data from tech companies and next month is to release details of a sweeping overhaul of digital regulations aimed at preventing online gatekeepers from stifling competition.
In the US, authorities have launched an antitrust case against Google and lawmakers have proposed breaking up big tech companies.
UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden said that online platforms bring benefits to society, “but there is growing consensus in the UK and abroad that the concentration of power among a small number of tech companies is curtailing growth of the sector, reducing innovation and having negative impacts on the people and businesses that rely on them.”
The British government still needs to consult on how the digital markets unit will operate and approve legislation for it.
Under the new code, tech companies would have to be more transparent about how they use consumers’ data. They would have to let users choose whether to receive personalized advertising, and would not be allowed to make it harder for customers to use rival platforms.
The unit could be given the power to suspend, block or reverse any decisions made by big tech companies, and order them to take actions to comply with the code.
If companies do not comply, the watchdog could fine them, although the maximum penalty has not yet been spelled out.
Google said that online tools competition in the ad tech industry has been increasing, and that it gives users tools to manage and control their data.
“We support an approach that benefits people, businesses and society and we look forward to working constructively with the digital markets unit so that everyone can make the most of the Internet,” Google vice president for the UK and Ireland Ronan Harris said.
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: The commission suspended the bank’s two top executives as ‘a warning to all banks,’ while the fine is the biggest to be given to a bank in a single case The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) NT$20 million (US$693,698) over a theft scandal and punished the bank’s two top executives. A customer relationship manager surnamed Pan (潘) at the bank’s branch in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) stole NT$140 million from 41 clients over the past seven years, the commission said. Pan secretly transferred the stolen money to accounts belonging to her and her family members by using clients’ debit cards, passwords or documents that were stamped using the clients’ personal stamps between July 2013 and June this year, the commission said. The commission suspended Ben Chen (陳炳良), the
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to remain the third-largest IC supplier this year, unchanged from last year, IC Insights said yesterday. IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is expected to become the 11th-largest, up from 16th last year, the semiconductor market research firm said. TSMC is expected to post US$45.42 billion in sales, up 31 percent from last year, IC Insights said in a report released on its Web site. TSMC’s sales growth is largely due to a surge in orders from Apple Inc and HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) — two of its major clients — which
HARD ASK: At a meeting held by the MOEA to talk about the RCEP trade deal, trade associations said that they expect the government to push for more free-trade deals Business representatives yesterday urged the government to slow the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, saying that some Taiwanese industries have been undercut by rivals due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The government should also assist local industries to expand their domestic market, and push for more bilateral trade deals so that Taiwanese companies can enjoy zero or preferential tariffs on exports, following the nation’s exclusion from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on Nov. 15, they said at a meeting with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Some participants said that the NT dollar’s
BREATH OF LIFE: The firm said the under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed to coincide with Intel Corp’s release of its Ice Lake server chip Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) plans to assemble key components for Google servers at its plant in Wisconsin, people familiar with the matter said, finally breathing life into a factory that US President Donald Trump hailed as crucial to bringing manufacturing back to the US. The company has decided to locate production for this new contract at the existing complex rather than make the components at home or in China, the people said, asking not to be identified. The under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed with the release of Intel Corp’s Ice Lake server chips,