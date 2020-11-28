Genius Electronic Optical Co (玉晶光), which supplies camera lenses for Apple Inc’s iPhones, expects “stronger demand” for its high-end camera products for the current quarter and next quarter on an annual basis.
“In terms of demand, we’re seeing there’s a chance for the fourth quarter of this year and the first quarter of next year to outperform on an annual basis,” Genius Electronic Optical chairman Jones Chen (陳天慶) told investors on a conference call. “The demand for high-end lenses is still very high.”
“Raising quality yield” and “improving product combinations” would be the key drivers of the company’s growth next year, Chen said.
Photo: CNA
Genius Electronic Optical president Lee Kuo (郭英理) said on the call that the company’s quality yield rates have been “stabilizing” and that the firm hopes to add 20 to 25 percent to production capacity next year.
“The trend in the evolution of camera optical lenses has not changed,” Kuo said. “More powerful sensor components behind the camera, smaller, thinner lenses in front of the camera, better image resolution and more powerful zooms, up to 6x or 8x.”
The company has started to ship high-end virtual reality optical products with eight sets of lenses to track eye movement and the environment, Kuo said.
It is also developing augmented reality, although those products await improvements in MicroLEDs and are still “two to three years out” from completion, he said.
The company posted NT$1.06 billion (US$36.79 million) in net profit last quarter, down 19.1 percent from NT$1.3 billion in the third quarter last year. That translated into earnings per share (EPS) of NT$9.44, down from NT$12.9, a company filing with the Taiwanese Stock Exchange said.
Gross margin fell to 42.3 percent last quarter from 49.26 percent a year earlier.
The company attributed the drop to the strong New Taiwan dollar and lower yield on new products.
In the first three quarters, net profit rose 35 percent year-on-year to NT$2.1 billion from NT$1.53 billion. EPS climbed to NT$18.47 during the period from NT$15.13 a year earlier.
Revenue expanded 33 percent year-on-year to NT$10.98 billion in the first nine months from NT$8.26 billion. Gross margin was 42.77 percent, sliding from 45.3 percent a year earlier.
