The government’s business climate monitor last month flashed “green” for the third consecutive month, as all aspects of the Taiwanese economy improved, the National Development Council (NDC) said yesterday.
Industrial output, trade, financial and consumer spending data moved upward, indicating a healthy recovery for the nation’s economy, NDC director of research Wu Ming-huei (吳明蕙) told a media briefing in Taipei.
The council uses a five-color system to show the nation’s economic state, with “green” indicating steady growth, “red” suggesting overheating and “blue” signaling a recession. Dual colors indicate that the economy is changing gears.
The overall score last month was 28, up 1 point on the back of better exports, and an increase in imports of electrical and machinery equipment, as well as improved business sentiment among local manufacturers, the council said.
The improvement offset retreats in wholesale, retail and restaurant revenue, the council said in a report.
Wu attributed slack wholesale figures to holiday disruptions caused by China’s National Day Golden Week.
Things would return to normal this month and beyond, she added.
“We are upbeat about continued recovery, although uncertainty lingers abroad in light of skyrocketing COVID-19 infections in Europe and the US,” Wu said.
The leading indicators, which project the economic picture for the subsequent six months, rose 1.62 percent to 106.92, with all constituents showing positive cyclical movements from a month earlier, Wu said.
The gauge has accumulated 9.01 percent over the past seven months, suggesting solid growth, she said.
The index of coincident indicators, which reflects the current economic situation, increased for the fifth consecutive month, by 1.1 percent to 103.27, the report said, adding that all sub-indices gained ground, with the exception of non-farm payrolls.
In related developments, consumer confidence improved slightly this month as stock investment sentiment improved, although people remained conservative about the outlook for the jobs market, a National Central University survey found.
The consumer confidence index was 72.9, up 1.8 points from last month, the survey said.
The sub-index on stock investment increased 5.2 points to 35.2 after the benchmark TAIEX climbed to record highs several times this month, supported by an influx of global capital.
The measure of household income expectations for the next six months picked up 3.95 points to 85.6, while the reading for durable goods consumption gained 2.9 points to 125.2, the survey showed.
Scores of 100 or above suggest confidence, while values below the threshold indicate pessimism.
The uptick came even though people expect more difficulty finding jobs, given that the index on employment outlook lost 2 points to 64.8.
To conduct the survey, the university interviewed 2,836 adults by telephone last week.
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: The commission suspended the bank’s two top executives as ‘a warning to all banks,’ while the fine is the biggest to be given to a bank in a single case The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) NT$20 million (US$693,698) over a theft scandal and punished the bank’s two top executives. A customer relationship manager surnamed Pan (潘) at the bank’s branch in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) stole NT$140 million from 41 clients over the past seven years, the commission said. Pan secretly transferred the stolen money to accounts belonging to her and her family members by using clients’ debit cards, passwords or documents that were stamped using the clients’ personal stamps between July 2013 and June this year, the commission said. The commission suspended Ben Chen (陳炳良), the
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to remain the third-largest IC supplier this year, unchanged from last year, IC Insights said yesterday. IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is expected to become the 11th-largest, up from 16th last year, the semiconductor market research firm said. TSMC is expected to post US$45.42 billion in sales, up 31 percent from last year, IC Insights said in a report released on its Web site. TSMC’s sales growth is largely due to a surge in orders from Apple Inc and HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) — two of its major clients — which
HARD ASK: At a meeting held by the MOEA to talk about the RCEP trade deal, trade associations said that they expect the government to push for more free-trade deals Business representatives yesterday urged the government to slow the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, saying that some Taiwanese industries have been undercut by rivals due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The government should also assist local industries to expand their domestic market, and push for more bilateral trade deals so that Taiwanese companies can enjoy zero or preferential tariffs on exports, following the nation’s exclusion from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on Nov. 15, they said at a meeting with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Some participants said that the NT dollar’s
BREATH OF LIFE: The firm said the under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed to coincide with Intel Corp’s release of its Ice Lake server chip Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) plans to assemble key components for Google servers at its plant in Wisconsin, people familiar with the matter said, finally breathing life into a factory that US President Donald Trump hailed as crucial to bringing manufacturing back to the US. The company has decided to locate production for this new contract at the existing complex rather than make the components at home or in China, the people said, asking not to be identified. The under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed with the release of Intel Corp’s Ice Lake server chips,