Monitor indicates a healthy recovery

NDC ‘GREEN’: An official attributed slack wholesale figures to holiday disruptions caused by China’s Golden Week and said things would return to normal this month

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The government’s business climate monitor last month flashed “green” for the third consecutive month, as all aspects of the Taiwanese economy improved, the National Development Council (NDC) said yesterday.

Industrial output, trade, financial and consumer spending data moved upward, indicating a healthy recovery for the nation’s economy, NDC director of research Wu Ming-huei (吳明蕙) told a media briefing in Taipei.

The council uses a five-color system to show the nation’s economic state, with “green” indicating steady growth, “red” suggesting overheating and “blue” signaling a recession. Dual colors indicate that the economy is changing gears.

The overall score last month was 28, up 1 point on the back of better exports, and an increase in imports of electrical and machinery equipment, as well as improved business sentiment among local manufacturers, the council said.

The improvement offset retreats in wholesale, retail and restaurant revenue, the council said in a report.

Wu attributed slack wholesale figures to holiday disruptions caused by China’s National Day Golden Week.

Things would return to normal this month and beyond, she added.

“We are upbeat about continued recovery, although uncertainty lingers abroad in light of skyrocketing COVID-19 infections in Europe and the US,” Wu said.

The leading indicators, which project the economic picture for the subsequent six months, rose 1.62 percent to 106.92, with all constituents showing positive cyclical movements from a month earlier, Wu said.

The gauge has accumulated 9.01 percent over the past seven months, suggesting solid growth, she said.

The index of coincident indicators, which reflects the current economic situation, increased for the fifth consecutive month, by 1.1 percent to 103.27, the report said, adding that all sub-indices gained ground, with the exception of non-farm payrolls.

In related developments, consumer confidence improved slightly this month as stock investment sentiment improved, although people remained conservative about the outlook for the jobs market, a National Central University survey found.

The consumer confidence index was 72.9, up 1.8 points from last month, the survey said.

The sub-index on stock investment increased 5.2 points to 35.2 after the benchmark TAIEX climbed to record highs several times this month, supported by an influx of global capital.

The measure of household income expectations for the next six months picked up 3.95 points to 85.6, while the reading for durable goods consumption gained 2.9 points to 125.2, the survey showed.

Scores of 100 or above suggest confidence, while values below the threshold indicate pessimism.

The uptick came even though people expect more difficulty finding jobs, given that the index on employment outlook lost 2 points to 64.8.

To conduct the survey, the university interviewed 2,836 adults by telephone last week.