World Business Quick Take

Agencies





LEISURE

Disney to lay off 32,000

Walt Disney Co yesterday said it would slash 32,000 jobs next year, primarily from its US theme parks division, an increase from layoffs of 28,000 announced in September. “Due to the current climate, including COVID-19 impacts, and changing environment in which we are operating, the Company has generated efficiencies in its staffing, including limiting hiring to critical business roles, furloughs and reductions-in-force,” Walt Disney said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission explaining the job losses. The majority of the terminations would be in “Parks, Experiences and Products,” it added. Additionally, about 37,000 employees were placed on furlough from Oct. 3, Variety magazine reported.

TRADE

Morrison to end stalemate

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said he has appointed his “best people” to work on breaking a stalemate that has seen more than 50 ships laden with Australian coal stranded off Chinese ports, as tensions between the trading partners increase. More than US$500 million of Australian coal and about 1,000 crew on the ships are stuck after China blacklisted a wide swathe of Australian commodities and foodstuffs, amid what Morrison described as an “extraordinary period” in the relationship. Beijing has also placed crippling tariffs on Australia’s barley exports, halted beef imports from several large meat plants, warned its citizens against holidaying or studying in Australia, and ordered traders to stop buying at least seven commodities, including copper and wine.

GERMANY

Consumer sentiment falls

Consumer morale fell further this month, as a partial lockdown to curb a second COVID-19 wave in Europe’s largest economy hit households’ income expectations, as well as their willingness to buy, a survey showed yesterday. The GfK institute said that its consumer sentiment index, based on a survey of about 2,000 Germans, dropped to minus-6.7 this month from a revised minus-3.2 last month. The reading missed a Reuters forecast for a narrower drop to minus-5.0. GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said that although retail shops had been kept open so far, the closure of restaurants, bars, hotels and entertainment venues since Nov. 2 clouded consumers’ mood. Rising numbers of COVID-19 cases are increasing uncertainty, so Germans ae holding on to their money, Buerkl added. “The hopes for a rapid recovery that arose in early summer have definitely been dashed,” he said.

UNITED KINGDOM

‘No deal’ risks 2% GDP cut

Failure by London and the EU to agree on a free-trade deal would wipe an extra 2 percent off the nation’s economic output while driving up inflation, unemployment and public borrowing, official forecasts showed on Wednesday. The Office for Budget Responsibility revisited its Brexit forecasts after deciding the prospect of a “no deal” exit remained a risk, just over five weeks before the nation fully leaves the world’s biggest trading bloc on Dec. 31. The office said the imposition of tariffs under WTO rules and disruption at borders would hit parts of the economy, such as manufacturing, that were emerging relatively unscathed from the COVID-19 pandemic. The independent body had already forecast Brexit would cost the nation 4 percent of GDP in the long run even if it secures a free-trade agreement with the EU, compared with it staying in the bloc.