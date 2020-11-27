LEISURE
Disney to lay off 32,000
Walt Disney Co yesterday said it would slash 32,000 jobs next year, primarily from its US theme parks division, an increase from layoffs of 28,000 announced in September. “Due to the current climate, including COVID-19 impacts, and changing environment in which we are operating, the Company has generated efficiencies in its staffing, including limiting hiring to critical business roles, furloughs and reductions-in-force,” Walt Disney said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission explaining the job losses. The majority of the terminations would be in “Parks, Experiences and Products,” it added. Additionally, about 37,000 employees were placed on furlough from Oct. 3, Variety magazine reported.
TRADE
Morrison to end stalemate
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday said he has appointed his “best people” to work on breaking a stalemate that has seen more than 50 ships laden with Australian coal stranded off Chinese ports, as tensions between the trading partners increase. More than US$500 million of Australian coal and about 1,000 crew on the ships are stuck after China blacklisted a wide swathe of Australian commodities and foodstuffs, amid what Morrison described as an “extraordinary period” in the relationship. Beijing has also placed crippling tariffs on Australia’s barley exports, halted beef imports from several large meat plants, warned its citizens against holidaying or studying in Australia, and ordered traders to stop buying at least seven commodities, including copper and wine.
GERMANY
Consumer sentiment falls
Consumer morale fell further this month, as a partial lockdown to curb a second COVID-19 wave in Europe’s largest economy hit households’ income expectations, as well as their willingness to buy, a survey showed yesterday. The GfK institute said that its consumer sentiment index, based on a survey of about 2,000 Germans, dropped to minus-6.7 this month from a revised minus-3.2 last month. The reading missed a Reuters forecast for a narrower drop to minus-5.0. GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said that although retail shops had been kept open so far, the closure of restaurants, bars, hotels and entertainment venues since Nov. 2 clouded consumers’ mood. Rising numbers of COVID-19 cases are increasing uncertainty, so Germans ae holding on to their money, Buerkl added. “The hopes for a rapid recovery that arose in early summer have definitely been dashed,” he said.
UNITED KINGDOM
‘No deal’ risks 2% GDP cut
Failure by London and the EU to agree on a free-trade deal would wipe an extra 2 percent off the nation’s economic output while driving up inflation, unemployment and public borrowing, official forecasts showed on Wednesday. The Office for Budget Responsibility revisited its Brexit forecasts after deciding the prospect of a “no deal” exit remained a risk, just over five weeks before the nation fully leaves the world’s biggest trading bloc on Dec. 31. The office said the imposition of tariffs under WTO rules and disruption at borders would hit parts of the economy, such as manufacturing, that were emerging relatively unscathed from the COVID-19 pandemic. The independent body had already forecast Brexit would cost the nation 4 percent of GDP in the long run even if it secures a free-trade agreement with the EU, compared with it staying in the bloc.
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: The commission suspended the bank’s two top executives as ‘a warning to all banks,’ while the fine is the biggest to be given to a bank in a single case The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) NT$20 million (US$693,698) over a theft scandal and punished the bank’s two top executives. A customer relationship manager surnamed Pan (潘) at the bank’s branch in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) stole NT$140 million from 41 clients over the past seven years, the commission said. Pan secretly transferred the stolen money to accounts belonging to her and her family members by using clients’ debit cards, passwords or documents that were stamped using the clients’ personal stamps between July 2013 and June this year, the commission said. The commission suspended Ben Chen (陳炳良), the
HARD ASK: At a meeting held by the MOEA to talk about the RCEP trade deal, trade associations said that they expect the government to push for more free-trade deals Business representatives yesterday urged the government to slow the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, saying that some Taiwanese industries have been undercut by rivals due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The government should also assist local industries to expand their domestic market, and push for more bilateral trade deals so that Taiwanese companies can enjoy zero or preferential tariffs on exports, following the nation’s exclusion from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on Nov. 15, they said at a meeting with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Some participants said that the NT dollar’s
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to remain the third-largest IC supplier this year, unchanged from last year, IC Insights said yesterday. IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is expected to become the 11th-largest, up from 16th last year, the semiconductor market research firm said. TSMC is expected to post US$45.42 billion in sales, up 31 percent from last year, IC Insights said in a report released on its Web site. TSMC’s sales growth is largely due to a surge in orders from Apple Inc and HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) — two of its major clients — which
BREATH OF LIFE: The firm said the under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed to coincide with Intel Corp’s release of its Ice Lake server chip Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) plans to assemble key components for Google servers at its plant in Wisconsin, people familiar with the matter said, finally breathing life into a factory that US President Donald Trump hailed as crucial to bringing manufacturing back to the US. The company has decided to locate production for this new contract at the existing complex rather than make the components at home or in China, the people said, asking not to be identified. The under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed with the release of Intel Corp’s Ice Lake server chips,