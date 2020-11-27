Biden off to a solid stock market start

RECORD HIGHS: Optimism over COVID-19 vaccine developments and the US president-elect’s choice of officials, notably of Janet Yellen, have sent equity markets on a rally

Bloomberg





Good or just lucky, US president-elect Joe Biden’s first three weeks in the stock market have been historically solid ones when measured against newly elected presidents of the past.

It is obviously very early, but the market reality has been the opposite of what US President Donald Trump predicted for his rival — a crash.

Since election day on Nov. 3, the S&P 500 has surged 7.7 percent, the second-best gain in 90 years and nearly triple the advance that followed Trump’s 2016 victory.

Trader Peter Tuchman wears a “Dow 30,000” hat as he works on the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Photo: AP / New York Stock Exchange

The index has closed at a record three times, and gauges of smaller companies and global assets have hit new highs.

“Markets are looking at Biden’s actions, and so far, they like them,” StoneX global market strategist Yousef Abbasi said.

To be sure, the president-elect has been the beneficiary of some fortuitous tailwinds, most notably data suggesting various COVID-19 vaccines hold promise.

In the meantime, he is getting no help from valuations — which at 22 times forward earnings and 2.7 times sales are some of the highest multiples ever recorded — never mind just for a new presidency.

“That combination of relief politically, as well as positive surprises on the healthcare front, really surprised the market in a good way,” Vantagepoint Investment Advisers chief investment officer Wayne Wicker said.

“Coming into the month, people were quite concerned with the presidential election. I don’t think anybody was planning on such a blockbuster month,” he added.

Trump made the equity market his report card, and by that measure his grades were exceptional, his administration coinciding with a 57 percent surge in the S&P 500, the sixth-best for a new administration.

Skeptics love to point out that the link between presidents and stock performance is tenuous, that markets usually go up and that Trump’s S&P 500 record was very similar to his predecessor’s, Barack Obama.

All those things are true, though none of them kept him from saying of Biden: “If he’s elected, the stock market will crash,” in front of 60 million debate viewers.

Trump this week, in a brief appearance, touted the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s first-ever rally above 30,000.

Along with vaccine optimism, the index was aided by some of Biden’s appointments — mainly former US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, who is seen as embracing stimulus as secretary of the US treasury.

Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones, said that markets are also welcoming of Biden’s more inclusive foreign-policy outlook and are expecting less headline volatility when it comes to trade relations.

“We’ve seen some reduction in political-uncertainty risk,” he said in an interview.

“If we are able to maintain the current favorable environment while at the same time reduce some of the headline risk with trade, that’s probably a good outcome for the markets,” he said.