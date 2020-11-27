Good or just lucky, US president-elect Joe Biden’s first three weeks in the stock market have been historically solid ones when measured against newly elected presidents of the past.
It is obviously very early, but the market reality has been the opposite of what US President Donald Trump predicted for his rival — a crash.
Since election day on Nov. 3, the S&P 500 has surged 7.7 percent, the second-best gain in 90 years and nearly triple the advance that followed Trump’s 2016 victory.
Photo: AP / New York Stock Exchange
The index has closed at a record three times, and gauges of smaller companies and global assets have hit new highs.
“Markets are looking at Biden’s actions, and so far, they like them,” StoneX global market strategist Yousef Abbasi said.
To be sure, the president-elect has been the beneficiary of some fortuitous tailwinds, most notably data suggesting various COVID-19 vaccines hold promise.
In the meantime, he is getting no help from valuations — which at 22 times forward earnings and 2.7 times sales are some of the highest multiples ever recorded — never mind just for a new presidency.
“That combination of relief politically, as well as positive surprises on the healthcare front, really surprised the market in a good way,” Vantagepoint Investment Advisers chief investment officer Wayne Wicker said.
“Coming into the month, people were quite concerned with the presidential election. I don’t think anybody was planning on such a blockbuster month,” he added.
Trump made the equity market his report card, and by that measure his grades were exceptional, his administration coinciding with a 57 percent surge in the S&P 500, the sixth-best for a new administration.
Skeptics love to point out that the link between presidents and stock performance is tenuous, that markets usually go up and that Trump’s S&P 500 record was very similar to his predecessor’s, Barack Obama.
All those things are true, though none of them kept him from saying of Biden: “If he’s elected, the stock market will crash,” in front of 60 million debate viewers.
Trump this week, in a brief appearance, touted the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s first-ever rally above 30,000.
Along with vaccine optimism, the index was aided by some of Biden’s appointments — mainly former US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen, who is seen as embracing stimulus as secretary of the US treasury.
Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones, said that markets are also welcoming of Biden’s more inclusive foreign-policy outlook and are expecting less headline volatility when it comes to trade relations.
“We’ve seen some reduction in political-uncertainty risk,” he said in an interview.
“If we are able to maintain the current favorable environment while at the same time reduce some of the headline risk with trade, that’s probably a good outcome for the markets,” he said.
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: The commission suspended the bank’s two top executives as ‘a warning to all banks,’ while the fine is the biggest to be given to a bank in a single case The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) NT$20 million (US$693,698) over a theft scandal and punished the bank’s two top executives. A customer relationship manager surnamed Pan (潘) at the bank’s branch in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) stole NT$140 million from 41 clients over the past seven years, the commission said. Pan secretly transferred the stolen money to accounts belonging to her and her family members by using clients’ debit cards, passwords or documents that were stamped using the clients’ personal stamps between July 2013 and June this year, the commission said. The commission suspended Ben Chen (陳炳良), the
HARD ASK: At a meeting held by the MOEA to talk about the RCEP trade deal, trade associations said that they expect the government to push for more free-trade deals Business representatives yesterday urged the government to slow the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, saying that some Taiwanese industries have been undercut by rivals due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The government should also assist local industries to expand their domestic market, and push for more bilateral trade deals so that Taiwanese companies can enjoy zero or preferential tariffs on exports, following the nation’s exclusion from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on Nov. 15, they said at a meeting with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Some participants said that the NT dollar’s
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to remain the third-largest IC supplier this year, unchanged from last year, IC Insights said yesterday. IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is expected to become the 11th-largest, up from 16th last year, the semiconductor market research firm said. TSMC is expected to post US$45.42 billion in sales, up 31 percent from last year, IC Insights said in a report released on its Web site. TSMC’s sales growth is largely due to a surge in orders from Apple Inc and HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) — two of its major clients — which
BREATH OF LIFE: The firm said the under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed to coincide with Intel Corp’s release of its Ice Lake server chip Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) plans to assemble key components for Google servers at its plant in Wisconsin, people familiar with the matter said, finally breathing life into a factory that US President Donald Trump hailed as crucial to bringing manufacturing back to the US. The company has decided to locate production for this new contract at the existing complex rather than make the components at home or in China, the people said, asking not to be identified. The under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed with the release of Intel Corp’s Ice Lake server chips,