World Business Quick Take

LOGISTICS

UPS to begin making dry ice

UPS International Inc on Tuesday said that it would start making dry ice in the US and also distribute ultra-cold temperature freezers as it prepares to handle the logistics of shipping COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech requires ultra-cold storage at minus-70°C and UPS has developed special containers with dry ice to keep it cool for up to 15 days, while other vaccines may also need dry ice in transport. UPS said in a statement that it had added equipment in its facilities that can produce up to 544kg of dry ice an hour for the shipping needs of these vaccines, which can be distributed within 24 hours.

E-COMMERCE

JD.com eyes US$3.5bn IPO

The medical arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc (京東) is looking to raise up to US$3.5 billion through a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), in what would be Asia’s biggest-ever healthcare listing, a report said yesterday. JD Health International Inc (京東健康), China’s biggest online healthcare platform and retail pharmacy according to its prospectus, is looking to sell 381.9 million shares at HK$62.80 to HK$70.60 each, raising as much as HK$27 billion (US$3.48 billion), Bloomberg News said. That would value the firm at as much as US$28.5 billion. It is aiming to list on Dec. 8.

AVIATION

Philippine mulls recovery plan

Philippine Airlines Inc is working on a “comprehensive recovery and restructuring plan,” the carrier owned by billionaire Lucio Tan (陳永栽) said. The plan would enable it to “emerge financially stronger” from the global crisis, it said in a statement. Asia’s oldest airline did not provide details of the plan, but said it is gradually increasing flights. Earlier yesterday, Nikkei Asia reported that the airline is poised to seek court protection for its debt restructuring.

RETAIL

Kingfisher buys NeedHelp

Retailer Kingfisher PLC yesterday said that it has bought European home improvement service marketplace NeedHelp for about 10 million euros (US$11.9 million) in cash to extend the services it could provide customers and boost its digital capabilities. Guillaume de Kergariou, who founded NeedHelp in France in 2014, had reinvested proceeds from the sale in a 20 percent stake in the business, resulting in Kingfisher owning 80 percent, it said.

TECHNOLOGY

HP revenue tops estimates

HP Inc on Tuesday reported quarterly revenue that topped Wall Street estimates, lifted by customer upgrades of personal computers and printers for remote work and school during the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue fell about 1 percent to US$15.3 billion in the period that ended on Oct. 31, the company said in a statement. Analysts expected US$14.7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding some items, was US$0.62 a share in the fourth fiscal quarter, while analysts projected US$0.52.

JAPAN

Economy deemed stable

The government maintained its assessment of the economy this month, saying that conditions remain severe, despite signs of improvement as the country faces fresh record numbers of COVID-19 cases. In its monthly report released yesterday, the Cabinet Office used the same language to describe the overall state of the economy for a fifth straight month, but said it saw improvement in production. It lowered its assessment for capital expenditure.