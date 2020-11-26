LOGISTICS
UPS to begin making dry ice
UPS International Inc on Tuesday said that it would start making dry ice in the US and also distribute ultra-cold temperature freezers as it prepares to handle the logistics of shipping COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech requires ultra-cold storage at minus-70°C and UPS has developed special containers with dry ice to keep it cool for up to 15 days, while other vaccines may also need dry ice in transport. UPS said in a statement that it had added equipment in its facilities that can produce up to 544kg of dry ice an hour for the shipping needs of these vaccines, which can be distributed within 24 hours.
E-COMMERCE
JD.com eyes US$3.5bn IPO
The medical arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc (京東) is looking to raise up to US$3.5 billion through a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO), in what would be Asia’s biggest-ever healthcare listing, a report said yesterday. JD Health International Inc (京東健康), China’s biggest online healthcare platform and retail pharmacy according to its prospectus, is looking to sell 381.9 million shares at HK$62.80 to HK$70.60 each, raising as much as HK$27 billion (US$3.48 billion), Bloomberg News said. That would value the firm at as much as US$28.5 billion. It is aiming to list on Dec. 8.
AVIATION
Philippine mulls recovery plan
Philippine Airlines Inc is working on a “comprehensive recovery and restructuring plan,” the carrier owned by billionaire Lucio Tan (陳永栽) said. The plan would enable it to “emerge financially stronger” from the global crisis, it said in a statement. Asia’s oldest airline did not provide details of the plan, but said it is gradually increasing flights. Earlier yesterday, Nikkei Asia reported that the airline is poised to seek court protection for its debt restructuring.
RETAIL
Kingfisher buys NeedHelp
Retailer Kingfisher PLC yesterday said that it has bought European home improvement service marketplace NeedHelp for about 10 million euros (US$11.9 million) in cash to extend the services it could provide customers and boost its digital capabilities. Guillaume de Kergariou, who founded NeedHelp in France in 2014, had reinvested proceeds from the sale in a 20 percent stake in the business, resulting in Kingfisher owning 80 percent, it said.
TECHNOLOGY
HP revenue tops estimates
HP Inc on Tuesday reported quarterly revenue that topped Wall Street estimates, lifted by customer upgrades of personal computers and printers for remote work and school during the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue fell about 1 percent to US$15.3 billion in the period that ended on Oct. 31, the company said in a statement. Analysts expected US$14.7 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding some items, was US$0.62 a share in the fourth fiscal quarter, while analysts projected US$0.52.
JAPAN
Economy deemed stable
The government maintained its assessment of the economy this month, saying that conditions remain severe, despite signs of improvement as the country faces fresh record numbers of COVID-19 cases. In its monthly report released yesterday, the Cabinet Office used the same language to describe the overall state of the economy for a fifth straight month, but said it saw improvement in production. It lowered its assessment for capital expenditure.
ARIZONA PROJECT: A spokeswoman said that TSMC appreciates the support from US authorities, which gives it and its partners confidence about future investments City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday approved a slate of financial incentives and government support for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned US$12 billion chip plant, a step toward bringing high-tech manufacturing to the US and addressing national security concerns over the industry supply chain. The city agreed to provide about US$200 million to develop roads, sewers and other infrastructure, according to a notice from the city council. At least one additional set of traffic lights would be included for a cost of approximately US$500,000. The company is conducting due diligence on several locations in Phoenix with a final decision to
HARD ASK: At a meeting held by the MOEA to talk about the RCEP trade deal, trade associations said that they expect the government to push for more free-trade deals Business representatives yesterday urged the government to slow the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, saying that some Taiwanese industries have been undercut by rivals due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The government should also assist local industries to expand their domestic market, and push for more bilateral trade deals so that Taiwanese companies can enjoy zero or preferential tariffs on exports, following the nation’s exclusion from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on Nov. 15, they said at a meeting with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Some participants said that the NT dollar’s
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: The commission suspended the bank’s two top executives as ‘a warning to all banks,’ while the fine is the biggest to be given to a bank in a single case The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) NT$20 million (US$693,698) over a theft scandal and punished the bank’s two top executives. A customer relationship manager surnamed Pan (潘) at the bank’s branch in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) stole NT$140 million from 41 clients over the past seven years, the commission said. Pan secretly transferred the stolen money to accounts belonging to her and her family members by using clients’ debit cards, passwords or documents that were stamped using the clients’ personal stamps between July 2013 and June this year, the commission said. The commission suspended Ben Chen (陳炳良), the
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to remain the third-largest IC supplier this year, unchanged from last year, IC Insights said yesterday. IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is expected to become the 11th-largest, up from 16th last year, the semiconductor market research firm said. TSMC is expected to post US$45.42 billion in sales, up 31 percent from last year, IC Insights said in a report released on its Web site. TSMC’s sales growth is largely due to a surge in orders from Apple Inc and HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) — two of its major clients — which