The Hong Kong government is scrapping an extra stamp duty levied on commercial property purchases in an effort to bring the lackluster market back to life.
The government would effective today abolish the additional duty for non-residential properties, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said during a speech yesterday.
The levy of as much as 8.5 percent of a property’s value was introduced in 2013 to cool the overheated market.
Commercial deals would still be subject to a standard duty of up to 4.25 percent, she said.
On the residential front, the government would not change the mortgage measures and stamp duties for home transactions, Lam said.
The government has identified 330 hectares of land for 316,000 public housing units to satisfy demand for the next 10 years, Lam said.
Most of the land comes from reclamation in Tung Chung, a town on Lantau Island.
It is not the first time that the government has rolled out measures to stimulate real-estate transactions amid a recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hong Kong’s central bank in August raised the loan-to-value ratio for commercial properties to 50 percent from 40 percent to allow buyers to borrow more money to purchase office, retail and industrial space.
The territory used to be one of the region’s most active markets. Deals often broke world records before the double whammy of anti-government protests and COVID-19 ground activity to a halt.
Hong Kong has seen its commercial property transactions slump by 62 percent since the beginning of the year from the same period last year, a report by Real Capital Analytics showed.
By comparison, the Asia-Pacific region posted a 31 percent drop in deals.
Hong Kong’s economy in the past few months showed signs of recovery from recession. Its GDP in the third quarter declined 3.4 percent from a year earlier, better than the median estimate of a 5.6 percent contraction in a Bloomberg survey of economists. The territory’s GDP in the third quarter rose 3 percent from the prior three months.
In the annual policy speech, Lam said that Hong Kong’s economy can benefit “from its proximity to the mainland and the central government’s long-standing support under the ‘one country, two systems’ principle.”
The territory’s “economic development will be given new impetus” by relations with China, she added.
ARIZONA PROJECT: A spokeswoman said that TSMC appreciates the support from US authorities, which gives it and its partners confidence about future investments City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday approved a slate of financial incentives and government support for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned US$12 billion chip plant, a step toward bringing high-tech manufacturing to the US and addressing national security concerns over the industry supply chain. The city agreed to provide about US$200 million to develop roads, sewers and other infrastructure, according to a notice from the city council. At least one additional set of traffic lights would be included for a cost of approximately US$500,000. The company is conducting due diligence on several locations in Phoenix with a final decision to
HARD ASK: At a meeting held by the MOEA to talk about the RCEP trade deal, trade associations said that they expect the government to push for more free-trade deals Business representatives yesterday urged the government to slow the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, saying that some Taiwanese industries have been undercut by rivals due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The government should also assist local industries to expand their domestic market, and push for more bilateral trade deals so that Taiwanese companies can enjoy zero or preferential tariffs on exports, following the nation’s exclusion from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on Nov. 15, they said at a meeting with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Some participants said that the NT dollar’s
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: The commission suspended the bank’s two top executives as ‘a warning to all banks,’ while the fine is the biggest to be given to a bank in a single case The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) NT$20 million (US$693,698) over a theft scandal and punished the bank’s two top executives. A customer relationship manager surnamed Pan (潘) at the bank’s branch in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) stole NT$140 million from 41 clients over the past seven years, the commission said. Pan secretly transferred the stolen money to accounts belonging to her and her family members by using clients’ debit cards, passwords or documents that were stamped using the clients’ personal stamps between July 2013 and June this year, the commission said. The commission suspended Ben Chen (陳炳良), the
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to remain the third-largest IC supplier this year, unchanged from last year, IC Insights said yesterday. IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is expected to become the 11th-largest, up from 16th last year, the semiconductor market research firm said. TSMC is expected to post US$45.42 billion in sales, up 31 percent from last year, IC Insights said in a report released on its Web site. TSMC’s sales growth is largely due to a surge in orders from Apple Inc and HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) — two of its major clients — which