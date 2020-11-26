Tesla Inc’s market value on Tuesday soared to more than US$500 billion, ahead of its listing on the S&P 500, with its stock finishing up 6.4 percent, or by nearly US$32 billion within 24 hours.
That gave the automaker a valuation of US$526 billion, a rise of more than 560 percent since the start of the year, while the company’s founder, Elon Musk, who owns an 18 percent stake, earned US$100 billion in the same period.
Tesla is riding a wave of enthusiasm from investors who see the company’s future as bright.
Its share price has in the past few weeks also been boosted by US president-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Biden has promised to promote the development of electric vehicles in the US.
The announcement that Tesla would as of Dec. 21 be listed on the prestigious S&P 500 index has added to the momentum. The company’s soaring value means that it can borrow or raise money on more advantageous terms than its competitors, CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson said in a note on Tuesday.
That “is critical as the company continues to build new factories and deliver on its goal of increasing annual auto volumes by 40 times over the next decade,” from 500,000 units this year to 20 million in 2030, Nelson said.
Tesla produces far fewer vehicles than traditional manufacturers, but is clearly favored by markets: Industry giants General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are valued at US$66.5 billion and US$37.5 billion respectively on the stock exchange.
Musk said that he plans to build the world’s largest battery-cell factory at the group’s electric vehicle plant near Berlin.
On Monday, he became the second-richest person in the world, overtaking Microsoft Corp founder Bill Gates with a fortune of US$128 billion, although Amazon.com Inc CEO Jeff Bezos remains in the lead, a Bloomberg ranking showed.
