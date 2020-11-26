EQUITIES
TAIEX encounters resistance
The TAIEX yesterday closed lower, despite gains on Wall Street overnight, due to stiff technical resistance as the index closed in on 13,900 points. Selling focused on the bellwether electronics sector, which had driven the broader market sharply higher in recent sessions, while non-tech stocks ended mixed, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 68.3 points, or 0.49 percent, at 13,738.83, on turnover of NT$263.612 billion (US$9.15 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$10.63 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. “After the recent gains, valuations appeared high, especially in the bellwether electronics sector, leading many investors to protect against a major technical pullback by selling tech stocks,” Concord Securities Co (康和證券) analyst Kerry Huang (黃志祺) said. “With the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays approaching, I’m afraid that as more foreign institutional investors go on vacation, the market will see less liquidity.”
FINANCE
Chailease income jumps
Chailease Holding Co Ltd (中租控股) yesterday reported consolidated net income of NT$1.52 billion for last month, up 13 percent year-on-year, or earnings per share of NT$1.1. In the first 10 months of this year, cumulative net income rose 8 percent annually to NT$13.9 billion, or earnings per share of NT$10.06, the company said. Chailease sales and earnings growth momentum in Taiwan, China and ASEAN has gradually recovered since the second quarter, after the COVID-19 pandemic affected its loan operations and accounts receivable business in the first quarter, it said. Chailease focuses on asset-based financing to small and medium-sized enterprises and retail customers. During the 10-month period, its Taiwanese operations reported the largest earnings growth, 20 percent from a year earlier, while earnings increased 16 percent at its ASEAN operations and 11 percent at its Chinese operations, it said.
EQUITIES
HK-China market link widens
Hong Kong is to expand the scope of its trading link with bourses in China, a move that would give local and international investors access to a wider range of securities. Chinese investors could buy biotechnology companies listed in Hong Kong for the first time, while overseas investors could hold stocks traded on Shanghai’s Star market under the expanded program, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) said in her policy address yesterday. Still, companies with secondary listings and weighted voting rights, such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), would be excluded. “The central government supports further deepening the mutual access between the mainland and Hong Kong financial markets, and the gradual expansion of the scope of eligible securities under the mutual market access programs,” Lam said.
CHINA
PBOC hikes HK dollar swap
The central bank yesterday said that it has renewed a bilateral currency swap facility with Hong Kong and expanded the size to 500 billion yuan (US$76.03 billion) from 400 billion yuan. The agreement was signed by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. The renewal period would be five years, a statement posted on the PBOC Web site said. The renewal would help maintain financial stability, facilitate trade and investment, and promote the development of Hong Kong’s offshore yuan market, the PBOC said.
ARIZONA PROJECT: A spokeswoman said that TSMC appreciates the support from US authorities, which gives it and its partners confidence about future investments City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday approved a slate of financial incentives and government support for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned US$12 billion chip plant, a step toward bringing high-tech manufacturing to the US and addressing national security concerns over the industry supply chain. The city agreed to provide about US$200 million to develop roads, sewers and other infrastructure, according to a notice from the city council. At least one additional set of traffic lights would be included for a cost of approximately US$500,000. The company is conducting due diligence on several locations in Phoenix with a final decision to
HARD ASK: At a meeting held by the MOEA to talk about the RCEP trade deal, trade associations said that they expect the government to push for more free-trade deals Business representatives yesterday urged the government to slow the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, saying that some Taiwanese industries have been undercut by rivals due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The government should also assist local industries to expand their domestic market, and push for more bilateral trade deals so that Taiwanese companies can enjoy zero or preferential tariffs on exports, following the nation’s exclusion from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on Nov. 15, they said at a meeting with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Some participants said that the NT dollar’s
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: The commission suspended the bank’s two top executives as ‘a warning to all banks,’ while the fine is the biggest to be given to a bank in a single case The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) NT$20 million (US$693,698) over a theft scandal and punished the bank’s two top executives. A customer relationship manager surnamed Pan (潘) at the bank’s branch in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) stole NT$140 million from 41 clients over the past seven years, the commission said. Pan secretly transferred the stolen money to accounts belonging to her and her family members by using clients’ debit cards, passwords or documents that were stamped using the clients’ personal stamps between July 2013 and June this year, the commission said. The commission suspended Ben Chen (陳炳良), the
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to remain the third-largest IC supplier this year, unchanged from last year, IC Insights said yesterday. IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is expected to become the 11th-largest, up from 16th last year, the semiconductor market research firm said. TSMC is expected to post US$45.42 billion in sales, up 31 percent from last year, IC Insights said in a report released on its Web site. TSMC’s sales growth is largely due to a surge in orders from Apple Inc and HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) — two of its major clients — which