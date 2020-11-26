Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) expects by the end of this month to receive a US$1.5 million deposit from Malaysia-based Metronic Global Bhd for up to 3 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine next year, the company said in a regulatory filing yesterday.
Medigen on Nov. 13 signed a memorandum of understanding with the Malaysian firm to supply 1 million to 3 million doses of its vaccine at a price below US$50 each, the filing showed.
Metronic is expected to pay the deposit within two weeks of the memorandum taking effect, with terms of the projected deal such as the number of doses that Metronic would purchase, the price and the distribution date still to be discussed, Medigen said.
The two firms plan to sign a formal distribution agreement by February.
Medigen would have to obtain an emergency use authorization from the government before selling its vaccine to Metronic, the company said, adding that it would also need to comply with Malaysian regulations.
The deal is the first installment from a foreign entity interested in buying Medigen’s projected COVID-19 vaccine.
“As many countries are interested in our vaccine, we ask them to pay deposits before entering negotiations,” Medigen spokesman Leo Lee (李思賢) said.
The company is considering seeking partners to market its vaccine in Vietnam, where the company would conduct the phase 2 clinical trial for its vaccine, Lee said.
Medigen also announced that it has been granted a NT$40 million (US$1.39 million) subsidy from the Ministry of Economic Affairs for the development of the vaccine.
The company was last month granted a NT$470 million subsidy from the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
The firm is positive about its vaccine candidate, as laboratory tests at the US National Institutes of Health last month showed promising results, Medigen CEO Charles Chen (陳燦堅) told an investors’ conference in Taipei on Tuesday.
Scientists at the US lab developed the stabilized COVID-19 spike immunogen, S-2P, which Moderna Inc encoded for its vaccine using messenger RNA technology, while Medigen is developing its vaccine based on S-2P utilizing recombinant spike protein technology.
Moderna on Monday last week announced that its vaccine was 94.5 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 infections based on its phase 3 study.
The US laboratory tested Medigen’s vaccine on rhesus monkeys, finding that their COVID-19 antibody levels five weeks after inoculation were higher than those of monkeys administered mRNA-based vaccines, Chen said.
“The results indicate that our vaccine might be as effective as the mRNA-based vaccines, or even better,” Chen said.
However, it is difficult for the company to assess its vaccine’s effectiveness before it has conducted a large-scale clinical trial, Chen said.
Medigen plans to finish its phase 1 trial next month, he said, adding that the firm would then apply to the Food and Drug Administration and the Vietnamese regulator to conduct the phase 2 trial.
The phase 2 trial is expected to enroll 3,700 participants in Taiwan and Vietnam, and would be finished within three months, he added.
