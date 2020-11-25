World Business Quick Take

VIETNAM

Jet tax cut may be extended

The Ministry of Finance said that it is proposing that Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc extend a 30 percent cut in the jet fuel environmental tax through next year to help struggling airlines. The proposal follows the National Assembly’s approval earlier this month of the government’s plan to provide financial support to national carrier Vietnam Airlines JSC. The government is weighing providing the airline with loan guarantees and allowing its investment arm, State Capital Investment Corp, to invest in the carrier, state broadcaster VTV has said.

ENERGY

Rebels hit Aramco plant

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) yesterday said that a strike by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on its plant in Jeddah tore a hole in an oil tank, triggering an explosion and fire that was quickly extinguished. The energy giant took reporters to the distribution facility where damage to the tank was visible the day after the attack, with the top rim left blackened by fire and the railings above buckled from the heat. Aramco said that the company was assessing whether the tank could be repaired.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Shareholder rules eased

The country has abolished the need for firms to have Emirati shareholders, local media reported, in a major shake-up of foreign ownership laws aimed at attracting investment into an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and a decline in oil prices. The amendments to the 2015 commercial companies’ law remove key provisions requiring that a firm be chaired by an Emirati national and for the board of directors to be majority Emirati, the National newspaper said. The rules come into effect on Tuesday next week, Gulf News said.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Novartis to buy back shares

Novartis AG plans to repurchase as much as US$2.5 billion of shares as the Swiss drugmaker expects its pipeline of new drug candidates to fuel sales growth. The pharma giant expects key data and advances on five experimental cancer medicines that are in mid to late-stage clinical trials next year, Novartis said ahead of a presentation to investors yesterday. Novartis said that it is on track to deliver US$2 billion in cost savings by year-end and another US$2 billion in the mid-term.

BANKING

Credit Suisse eyes charge

Credit Suisse Group AG expects to book a US$450 million impairment charge on its stake in York Capital Management as the US firm winds down most of its hedge fund strategies. The charge, which could still change, would be booked in the fourth quarter, the Zurich-based bank said yesterday. Credit Suisse agreed in 2010 to take a stake of about 30 percent in the firm founded by Jamie Dinan, offering to pay at least US$425 million to give clients access to its investments.

PHARMACEUTICALS

Europe plans to cut prices

The European Commission wants to make it easier for patients to access cheaper, generic medicines, a draft EU document seen by Reuters showed, in a move that could cut the revenues of big pharmaceutical firms. The EU executive outlined its strategy for the sector in a document due to be published today, with the goal of making drugs more affordable and preventing the shortages seen in the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Commission will consider targeted policies that support greater generic and biosimilar competition,” the document says.