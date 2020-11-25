VIETNAM
Jet tax cut may be extended
The Ministry of Finance said that it is proposing that Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc extend a 30 percent cut in the jet fuel environmental tax through next year to help struggling airlines. The proposal follows the National Assembly’s approval earlier this month of the government’s plan to provide financial support to national carrier Vietnam Airlines JSC. The government is weighing providing the airline with loan guarantees and allowing its investment arm, State Capital Investment Corp, to invest in the carrier, state broadcaster VTV has said.
ENERGY
Rebels hit Aramco plant
Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Aramco) yesterday said that a strike by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on its plant in Jeddah tore a hole in an oil tank, triggering an explosion and fire that was quickly extinguished. The energy giant took reporters to the distribution facility where damage to the tank was visible the day after the attack, with the top rim left blackened by fire and the railings above buckled from the heat. Aramco said that the company was assessing whether the tank could be repaired.
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Shareholder rules eased
The country has abolished the need for firms to have Emirati shareholders, local media reported, in a major shake-up of foreign ownership laws aimed at attracting investment into an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and a decline in oil prices. The amendments to the 2015 commercial companies’ law remove key provisions requiring that a firm be chaired by an Emirati national and for the board of directors to be majority Emirati, the National newspaper said. The rules come into effect on Tuesday next week, Gulf News said.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Novartis to buy back shares
Novartis AG plans to repurchase as much as US$2.5 billion of shares as the Swiss drugmaker expects its pipeline of new drug candidates to fuel sales growth. The pharma giant expects key data and advances on five experimental cancer medicines that are in mid to late-stage clinical trials next year, Novartis said ahead of a presentation to investors yesterday. Novartis said that it is on track to deliver US$2 billion in cost savings by year-end and another US$2 billion in the mid-term.
BANKING
Credit Suisse eyes charge
Credit Suisse Group AG expects to book a US$450 million impairment charge on its stake in York Capital Management as the US firm winds down most of its hedge fund strategies. The charge, which could still change, would be booked in the fourth quarter, the Zurich-based bank said yesterday. Credit Suisse agreed in 2010 to take a stake of about 30 percent in the firm founded by Jamie Dinan, offering to pay at least US$425 million to give clients access to its investments.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Europe plans to cut prices
The European Commission wants to make it easier for patients to access cheaper, generic medicines, a draft EU document seen by Reuters showed, in a move that could cut the revenues of big pharmaceutical firms. The EU executive outlined its strategy for the sector in a document due to be published today, with the goal of making drugs more affordable and preventing the shortages seen in the first phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Commission will consider targeted policies that support greater generic and biosimilar competition,” the document says.
ARIZONA PROJECT: A spokeswoman said that TSMC appreciates the support from US authorities, which gives it and its partners confidence about future investments City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday approved a slate of financial incentives and government support for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned US$12 billion chip plant, a step toward bringing high-tech manufacturing to the US and addressing national security concerns over the industry supply chain. The city agreed to provide about US$200 million to develop roads, sewers and other infrastructure, according to a notice from the city council. At least one additional set of traffic lights would be included for a cost of approximately US$500,000. The company is conducting due diligence on several locations in Phoenix with a final decision to
HARD ASK: At a meeting held by the MOEA to talk about the RCEP trade deal, trade associations said that they expect the government to push for more free-trade deals Business representatives yesterday urged the government to slow the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, saying that some Taiwanese industries have been undercut by rivals due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The government should also assist local industries to expand their domestic market, and push for more bilateral trade deals so that Taiwanese companies can enjoy zero or preferential tariffs on exports, following the nation’s exclusion from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on Nov. 15, they said at a meeting with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Some participants said that the NT dollar’s
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is planning to launch a US$1.6 billion share buyback program as the world’s biggest container shipping company weathers the COVID-19 crisis better than expected. Copenhagen-based Maersk, which on Tuesday raised its guidance for a second time since last month, reported a 39 percent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to US$2.3 billion in the third quarter. Profit by that measure, before restructuring and integration costs, would reach US$8 billion to US$8.5 billion this year, the company said. Its previous guidance was for US$7.5 billion to US$8 billion. “The global economic environment was [in the third quarter]
OPPORTUNITY: After Huawei said it would sell a sub-brand, potentially exempting it from the US ban, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker eyes the chance to boost sales in China MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday became the nation’s second-most valuable listed company after its market capitalization climbed to NT$1.157 trillion (US$40.23 billion) amid investors’ optimism of new business opportunities, while Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a major assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones, fell one notch to third with a market capitalization of NT$1.153 trillion. The increase in MediaTek’s value came as its shares rallied 4.6 percent to close at NT$728 yesterday, as investors expected the handset chip supplier to benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) decision to sell its low-to-mid-range smartphone business under the Honor (榮耀) sub-brand. On Tuesday, Huawei announced