EQUITIES

TAIEX investors take profits

Shares in Taipei yesterday closed moderately lower as investors shifted to the sell side, taking advantage of the main board’s earlier upturn. Selling focused on the bellwether electronics sector, which had driven the broader market higher in recent sessions, while old economy and financial stocks remained largely in the doldrums, dealers said. The TAIEX ended down 70.88 points, or 0.51 percent, at 13,807.13, on turnover of NT$263.21 billion (US$9.13 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$4.78 billion of shares on the main board yesterday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

BANKING

NT dollar’s gains ‘limited’

The central bank has rejected pressure from exporters to reverse the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, saying that the currency’s gains have been limited compared with other currencies in the region. In a Facebook post, the bank disputed critics’ contention that the NT dollar has risen 15 percent and harmed the global competitiveness of local exporters, saying that the currency has appreciated about 6.7 percent against the greenback since the end of 2018, and risen about 4.5 percent so far this year. The year-to-date gains are lower than the Chinese yuan’s 6.01 percent rise and the Japanese yen’s 4.65 percent rise against the US dollar over the same period, and just above the 4.14 percent rise of the South Korean won, it said.

SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC to list OTC bonds

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is scheduled to list NT$12 billion in green bonds on the over-the-counter (OTC) market on Wednesday next week, the Taipei Exchange said yesterday. TSMC would become the eighth local firm to issue green bonds on the OTC market this year, the exchange said. The green bonds would consist of a five-year NT$1.6 billion tranche with a coupon rate of 0.4 percent, a seven-year NT$5.6 billion tranche at 0.44 percent and a 10-year NT$4.8 billion tranche at 0.48 percent, TSMC said on Monday. The funds raised are to be used on green building projects and other eco-friendly initiatives, it said.

TECHNOLOGY

Huawei market share falls

Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) global smartphone market share is expected to fall to just 4 percent next year, down from 14 percent this year, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. A sustained campaign of sanctions against Huawei from the US government has resulted in the firm losing access to key software, chip design and manufacturing partners. The forecast points to other established Chinese brands, such as Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀), stepping in to fill the void left by Huawei, benefiting along with Apple Inc’s iPhone sales.

APPAREL

Makalot to issue shares

Apparel maker Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽實業) yesterday said that its board of directors approved a plan to issue shares through a cash capital increase to repay bank loans. The firm plans to issue 22 million new shares, with 15 percent of them reserved for employee subscription, 10 percent open for public subscription and the remaining 75 percent going to existing shareholders. The board has authorized the firm chairman to decide details such as issue price, issue terms and conditions, payment period and other issuance matters.