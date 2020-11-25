EQUITIES
TAIEX investors take profits
Shares in Taipei yesterday closed moderately lower as investors shifted to the sell side, taking advantage of the main board’s earlier upturn. Selling focused on the bellwether electronics sector, which had driven the broader market higher in recent sessions, while old economy and financial stocks remained largely in the doldrums, dealers said. The TAIEX ended down 70.88 points, or 0.51 percent, at 13,807.13, on turnover of NT$263.21 billion (US$9.13 billion). Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$4.78 billion of shares on the main board yesterday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
BANKING
NT dollar’s gains ‘limited’
The central bank has rejected pressure from exporters to reverse the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, saying that the currency’s gains have been limited compared with other currencies in the region. In a Facebook post, the bank disputed critics’ contention that the NT dollar has risen 15 percent and harmed the global competitiveness of local exporters, saying that the currency has appreciated about 6.7 percent against the greenback since the end of 2018, and risen about 4.5 percent so far this year. The year-to-date gains are lower than the Chinese yuan’s 6.01 percent rise and the Japanese yen’s 4.65 percent rise against the US dollar over the same period, and just above the 4.14 percent rise of the South Korean won, it said.
SEMICONDUCTORS
TSMC to list OTC bonds
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is scheduled to list NT$12 billion in green bonds on the over-the-counter (OTC) market on Wednesday next week, the Taipei Exchange said yesterday. TSMC would become the eighth local firm to issue green bonds on the OTC market this year, the exchange said. The green bonds would consist of a five-year NT$1.6 billion tranche with a coupon rate of 0.4 percent, a seven-year NT$5.6 billion tranche at 0.44 percent and a 10-year NT$4.8 billion tranche at 0.48 percent, TSMC said on Monday. The funds raised are to be used on green building projects and other eco-friendly initiatives, it said.
TECHNOLOGY
Huawei market share falls
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) global smartphone market share is expected to fall to just 4 percent next year, down from 14 percent this year, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. A sustained campaign of sanctions against Huawei from the US government has resulted in the firm losing access to key software, chip design and manufacturing partners. The forecast points to other established Chinese brands, such as Xiaomi Corp (小米) and Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp (歐珀), stepping in to fill the void left by Huawei, benefiting along with Apple Inc’s iPhone sales.
APPAREL
Makalot to issue shares
Apparel maker Makalot Industrial Co (聚陽實業) yesterday said that its board of directors approved a plan to issue shares through a cash capital increase to repay bank loans. The firm plans to issue 22 million new shares, with 15 percent of them reserved for employee subscription, 10 percent open for public subscription and the remaining 75 percent going to existing shareholders. The board has authorized the firm chairman to decide details such as issue price, issue terms and conditions, payment period and other issuance matters.
ARIZONA PROJECT: A spokeswoman said that TSMC appreciates the support from US authorities, which gives it and its partners confidence about future investments City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday approved a slate of financial incentives and government support for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned US$12 billion chip plant, a step toward bringing high-tech manufacturing to the US and addressing national security concerns over the industry supply chain. The city agreed to provide about US$200 million to develop roads, sewers and other infrastructure, according to a notice from the city council. At least one additional set of traffic lights would be included for a cost of approximately US$500,000. The company is conducting due diligence on several locations in Phoenix with a final decision to
HARD ASK: At a meeting held by the MOEA to talk about the RCEP trade deal, trade associations said that they expect the government to push for more free-trade deals Business representatives yesterday urged the government to slow the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, saying that some Taiwanese industries have been undercut by rivals due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The government should also assist local industries to expand their domestic market, and push for more bilateral trade deals so that Taiwanese companies can enjoy zero or preferential tariffs on exports, following the nation’s exclusion from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on Nov. 15, they said at a meeting with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Some participants said that the NT dollar’s
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is planning to launch a US$1.6 billion share buyback program as the world’s biggest container shipping company weathers the COVID-19 crisis better than expected. Copenhagen-based Maersk, which on Tuesday raised its guidance for a second time since last month, reported a 39 percent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to US$2.3 billion in the third quarter. Profit by that measure, before restructuring and integration costs, would reach US$8 billion to US$8.5 billion this year, the company said. Its previous guidance was for US$7.5 billion to US$8 billion. “The global economic environment was [in the third quarter]
OPPORTUNITY: After Huawei said it would sell a sub-brand, potentially exempting it from the US ban, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker eyes the chance to boost sales in China MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday became the nation’s second-most valuable listed company after its market capitalization climbed to NT$1.157 trillion (US$40.23 billion) amid investors’ optimism of new business opportunities, while Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a major assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones, fell one notch to third with a market capitalization of NT$1.153 trillion. The increase in MediaTek’s value came as its shares rallied 4.6 percent to close at NT$728 yesterday, as investors expected the handset chip supplier to benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) decision to sell its low-to-mid-range smartphone business under the Honor (榮耀) sub-brand. On Tuesday, Huawei announced