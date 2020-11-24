GERMANY
Spending awaits approval
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government is asking lawmakers to approve a spending plan for next year that raises planned new debt by about 70 percent to pay for the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The government is seeking approval to raise net new borrowing to more than 160 billion euros (US$190 billion) from 96.2 billion euros in the latest draft, according to a document obtained by Bloomberg News. Aid to companies struggling to survive amid government-imposed lockdowns would account for most of the increase, at about 40 billion euros, the document shows. The government might have to borrow less than planned this year, as not all funds would be drawn down by companies.
SOUTH AFRICA
Fitch casts doubt on plan
The country might struggle to stick to a plan to rein in government spending by freezing public-sector wages, Fitch Ratings said yesterday. Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni has outlined a plan to pare the government salary bill, which has surged 51 percent since 2008, as part of an effort to start bringing its debt trajectory down after 2026. Still, the government has not had a good track record in maintaining a lid on public spending during the past decade, Fitch senior director for sovereign ratings Jan Friederich said. Fitch on Friday lowered the country’s credit ratings after the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the economy into its longest recession in almost three decades.
RETAIL
Guitar Center goes bankrupt
Guitar Center Inc, the largest US retailer of music instruments and equipment, on Saturday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, as music lovers moved their shopping online during the COVID-19 pandemic. The retailer has negotiated to have a total of US$375 million in debtor-in-possession financing from its existing lenders and intends to raise US$335 million in new senior secured notes, the company said in a statement. The company in a court filing said it has US$1 billion to US$10 billion of assets and liabilities. Guitar Center, which owns nearly 300 stores across the country, said business operations would continue without any interruption.
MOVIE THEATERS
Cineworld secures waivers
The UK’s Cineworld Group has secured waivers for its debt covenants until June 2022 along with US$450 million in new loans in a deal to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic, which also sees it issue equity warrants worth about 11 percent of its share capital. Cineworld, the world’s second-biggest cinema chain, last month closed all of its movie theaters in the UK and the US and left as many as 45,000 workers unemployed for the foreseeable future. The cinema operator, whose best-case scenario assumes that it could reopen its doors by May next year, said its debt measures have given the company more than US$750 million of extra liquidity.
BEVERAGE
Red Bull raises payout
Red Bull GmbH, the energy drink maker that sponsors extreme sports, raised the annual payout to owners Dietrich Mateschitz and the Yoovidhya family to more than half a billion euros after sales and profit swelled. Red Bull’s net income rose 10 percent last year to 818 million euros after revenue grew 8.6 percent and payouts from subsidiaries soared, according to a filing with the Austrian company register. The payout to founder and boss Mateschitz and Thailand’s Yoovidhya family was 554 million euros.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday said it has approved ShopeePay Taiwan Co’s (蝦皮支付) application to operate an electronic payment service in Taiwan, as the third-party payment service provider has to manage higher fund flows due to the rising business of its e-commerce affiliate Shopee Taiwan Co (樂購蝦皮). If a third-party payment service provider’s average daily transactions surpass NT$1 billion (US$34.7 million), it must apply to the commission to become an e-payment company, which is subject to stricter regulations, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City. ShopeePay handled NT$3.1 billion on average in daily transactions last year, Banking
ARIZONA PROJECT: A spokeswoman said that TSMC appreciates the support from US authorities, which gives it and its partners confidence about future investments City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday approved a slate of financial incentives and government support for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned US$12 billion chip plant, a step toward bringing high-tech manufacturing to the US and addressing national security concerns over the industry supply chain. The city agreed to provide about US$200 million to develop roads, sewers and other infrastructure, according to a notice from the city council. At least one additional set of traffic lights would be included for a cost of approximately US$500,000. The company is conducting due diligence on several locations in Phoenix with a final decision to
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is planning to launch a US$1.6 billion share buyback program as the world’s biggest container shipping company weathers the COVID-19 crisis better than expected. Copenhagen-based Maersk, which on Tuesday raised its guidance for a second time since last month, reported a 39 percent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to US$2.3 billion in the third quarter. Profit by that measure, before restructuring and integration costs, would reach US$8 billion to US$8.5 billion this year, the company said. Its previous guidance was for US$7.5 billion to US$8 billion. “The global economic environment was [in the third quarter]
OPPORTUNITY: After Huawei said it would sell a sub-brand, potentially exempting it from the US ban, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker eyes the chance to boost sales in China MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday became the nation’s second-most valuable listed company after its market capitalization climbed to NT$1.157 trillion (US$40.23 billion) amid investors’ optimism of new business opportunities, while Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a major assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones, fell one notch to third with a market capitalization of NT$1.153 trillion. The increase in MediaTek’s value came as its shares rallied 4.6 percent to close at NT$728 yesterday, as investors expected the handset chip supplier to benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) decision to sell its low-to-mid-range smartphone business under the Honor (榮耀) sub-brand. On Tuesday, Huawei announced