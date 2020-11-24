Singapore yesterday said that its economy would probably expand 4 to 6 percent next year amid a global recovery from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and as travel restrictions and local safety measures are eased.
The city-state also narrowed its forecast for this year’s contraction, the Singaporean Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement, highlighting an improved outlook for manufacturing, driven primarily by electronics.
“On balance, given the improved growth outlook for key external economies, as well as a further easing of global travel restrictions and domestic public health measures that is expected in the year ahead, the Singapore economy is projected to return to growth in 2021,” the ministry said.
Photo: AFP
Singapore’s revised forecast comes as breakthroughs in vaccine developments raise hopes the pandemic can be contained.
Risks remain though, including fresh lockdown measures and premature withdrawal of policy support.
Easing travel restrictions also would not be straightforward, most recently seen as rising virus cases in Hong Kong delayed the start of a much-anticipated travel bubble between the two Asian financial hubs.
Singapore’s recovery depends greatly on factors outside its control, including the evolving US-China relationship, recurring waves of virus infection, and vaccine developments, Singaporean Minister of Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing (陳振聲) said in a briefing after the release.
“The path forward lies in greater interdependence, rather than independence or autarky,” he said of relations between the world’s two largest economies. “We do not yet know how the new US administration will approach its relations with China. But we hope both sides will dial down tensions, and return to a more open and inclusive global economic order.”
Chan also cautioned that the excitement over vaccine developments might be misplaced, as “it will not be the quick fix that many expect it to be” with the manufacturing, distribution and application taking “many months, if not years.”
Edward Robinson, deputy managing director and chief economist at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), said that monetary policy remains appropriate at this time and that he expected the MAS would meet again as scheduled in April next year.
“There’s a continuing support impulse” from monetary and fiscal policy flowing through the economy, he said.
For this year, the ministry revised its outlook to a contraction of 6 to 6.5 percent, narrower than the decline of 5 to 7 percent forecast earlier.
It also said the economy shrank less than previously estimated in the three months through September.
GDP declined 5.8 percent in the third quarter of this year from a year earlier, according to final estimates released by the ministry.
On a quarterly basis, the economy grew a non-annualized 9.2 percent from the previous three months.
The data follow the second quarter’s 13.3 percent plunge from the same period last year, which marked a record in data going back to 1990.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday said it has approved ShopeePay Taiwan Co’s (蝦皮支付) application to operate an electronic payment service in Taiwan, as the third-party payment service provider has to manage higher fund flows due to the rising business of its e-commerce affiliate Shopee Taiwan Co (樂購蝦皮). If a third-party payment service provider’s average daily transactions surpass NT$1 billion (US$34.7 million), it must apply to the commission to become an e-payment company, which is subject to stricter regulations, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City. ShopeePay handled NT$3.1 billion on average in daily transactions last year, Banking
ARIZONA PROJECT: A spokeswoman said that TSMC appreciates the support from US authorities, which gives it and its partners confidence about future investments City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday approved a slate of financial incentives and government support for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned US$12 billion chip plant, a step toward bringing high-tech manufacturing to the US and addressing national security concerns over the industry supply chain. The city agreed to provide about US$200 million to develop roads, sewers and other infrastructure, according to a notice from the city council. At least one additional set of traffic lights would be included for a cost of approximately US$500,000. The company is conducting due diligence on several locations in Phoenix with a final decision to
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is planning to launch a US$1.6 billion share buyback program as the world’s biggest container shipping company weathers the COVID-19 crisis better than expected. Copenhagen-based Maersk, which on Tuesday raised its guidance for a second time since last month, reported a 39 percent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to US$2.3 billion in the third quarter. Profit by that measure, before restructuring and integration costs, would reach US$8 billion to US$8.5 billion this year, the company said. Its previous guidance was for US$7.5 billion to US$8 billion. “The global economic environment was [in the third quarter]
OPPORTUNITY: After Huawei said it would sell a sub-brand, potentially exempting it from the US ban, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker eyes the chance to boost sales in China MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday became the nation’s second-most valuable listed company after its market capitalization climbed to NT$1.157 trillion (US$40.23 billion) amid investors’ optimism of new business opportunities, while Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a major assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones, fell one notch to third with a market capitalization of NT$1.153 trillion. The increase in MediaTek’s value came as its shares rallied 4.6 percent to close at NT$728 yesterday, as investors expected the handset chip supplier to benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) decision to sell its low-to-mid-range smartphone business under the Honor (榮耀) sub-brand. On Tuesday, Huawei announced