EQUITIES

TAIEX closes at new high

The TAIEX yesterday moved sharply upward to close at a new high, with buying focused on semiconductor shares amid optimism on the industry’s outlook. Market sentiment was also lifted by news that pharmaceutical companies Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE on Friday last week applied for emergency authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration to supply their COVID-19 vaccine, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 161.57 points, or 1.18 percent, at 13,878.01 on turnover of NT$234.995 billion (US$8.16 billion). That topped the previous closing high of 13,773.29 on Wednesday last week. Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$10.88 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

EQUITIES

Foreigners change tack

Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$49.93 billion of shares, after they sold a net NT$44.18 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. The top three shares purchased by foreign investors were United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), Macronix International Co Ltd (旺宏) and Yuanta Financial Holding Co Ltd (元大金控), while the top three sold were Innolux Corp (群創), E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) and China Petrochemical Development Corp (中石化), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, foreign investors had sold a net NT$558.11 billion of shares this year, while foreign investors accounted for 44.71 percent of market capitalization over the period, it said.

FABRIC MAKERS

Cathay shares to debut

Technical fabrics manufacturer Cathay Consolidated Inc (八貫企業) is to debut its shares on the Taiwan Stock Exchange today, becoming the fifth domestic company to list on the main board this year, the exchange said yesterday. Cathay Consolidated produces thermoplastic polyurethane for the healthcare and aviation sectors. The company has set its initial public offering price at NT$55 per share. It reported earnings per share of NT$2.20, NT$2.80 and NT$3.08 from 2017 to last year respectively. In the first three quarters of this year, it posted earnings per share of NT$2.65, compared with NT$2.56 in the same period last year.

SECURITY SYSTEMS

AC&C to be suspended

Shares of AC&C International Co Ltd (鈞泰國際), a local supplier of security monitoring products and video surveillance systems, are to be suspended tomorrow, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. AC&C shares have been placed under an altered trading method since Nov. 21, 2018, due to changes in the company’s management and the scope of its business, the exchange said. If the company cannot achieve a marked improvement in its financial situation in the next six months, its shares would be delisted, the exchange said. AC&C reported a net loss of NT$27.75 million in the third quarter, with its cumulative total net loss rising to NT$52.88 million in the first three quarters of the year.

TRADE

Hong Kong eyeing RCEP

Hong Kong hopes to be part of the first new group of economies to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) after the agreement takes effect, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) said in a blog post on Sunday. Total bilateral trade between Hong Kong and the 15 member states of RCEP accounts for 71 percent of Hong Kong’s total trade in goods, Chan wrote.