EQUITIES
TAIEX closes at new high
The TAIEX yesterday moved sharply upward to close at a new high, with buying focused on semiconductor shares amid optimism on the industry’s outlook. Market sentiment was also lifted by news that pharmaceutical companies Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE on Friday last week applied for emergency authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration to supply their COVID-19 vaccine, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 161.57 points, or 1.18 percent, at 13,878.01 on turnover of NT$234.995 billion (US$8.16 billion). That topped the previous closing high of 13,773.29 on Wednesday last week. Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$10.88 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
Foreigners change tack
Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$49.93 billion of shares, after they sold a net NT$44.18 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. The top three shares purchased by foreign investors were United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), Macronix International Co Ltd (旺宏) and Yuanta Financial Holding Co Ltd (元大金控), while the top three sold were Innolux Corp (群創), E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控) and China Petrochemical Development Corp (中石化), the exchange said. As of Friday last week, foreign investors had sold a net NT$558.11 billion of shares this year, while foreign investors accounted for 44.71 percent of market capitalization over the period, it said.
FABRIC MAKERS
Cathay shares to debut
Technical fabrics manufacturer Cathay Consolidated Inc (八貫企業) is to debut its shares on the Taiwan Stock Exchange today, becoming the fifth domestic company to list on the main board this year, the exchange said yesterday. Cathay Consolidated produces thermoplastic polyurethane for the healthcare and aviation sectors. The company has set its initial public offering price at NT$55 per share. It reported earnings per share of NT$2.20, NT$2.80 and NT$3.08 from 2017 to last year respectively. In the first three quarters of this year, it posted earnings per share of NT$2.65, compared with NT$2.56 in the same period last year.
SECURITY SYSTEMS
AC&C to be suspended
Shares of AC&C International Co Ltd (鈞泰國際), a local supplier of security monitoring products and video surveillance systems, are to be suspended tomorrow, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. AC&C shares have been placed under an altered trading method since Nov. 21, 2018, due to changes in the company’s management and the scope of its business, the exchange said. If the company cannot achieve a marked improvement in its financial situation in the next six months, its shares would be delisted, the exchange said. AC&C reported a net loss of NT$27.75 million in the third quarter, with its cumulative total net loss rising to NT$52.88 million in the first three quarters of the year.
TRADE
Hong Kong eyeing RCEP
Hong Kong hopes to be part of the first new group of economies to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) after the agreement takes effect, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan (陳茂波) said in a blog post on Sunday. Total bilateral trade between Hong Kong and the 15 member states of RCEP accounts for 71 percent of Hong Kong’s total trade in goods, Chan wrote.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday said it has approved ShopeePay Taiwan Co’s (蝦皮支付) application to operate an electronic payment service in Taiwan, as the third-party payment service provider has to manage higher fund flows due to the rising business of its e-commerce affiliate Shopee Taiwan Co (樂購蝦皮). If a third-party payment service provider’s average daily transactions surpass NT$1 billion (US$34.7 million), it must apply to the commission to become an e-payment company, which is subject to stricter regulations, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City. ShopeePay handled NT$3.1 billion on average in daily transactions last year, Banking
ARIZONA PROJECT: A spokeswoman said that TSMC appreciates the support from US authorities, which gives it and its partners confidence about future investments City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday approved a slate of financial incentives and government support for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned US$12 billion chip plant, a step toward bringing high-tech manufacturing to the US and addressing national security concerns over the industry supply chain. The city agreed to provide about US$200 million to develop roads, sewers and other infrastructure, according to a notice from the city council. At least one additional set of traffic lights would be included for a cost of approximately US$500,000. The company is conducting due diligence on several locations in Phoenix with a final decision to
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is planning to launch a US$1.6 billion share buyback program as the world’s biggest container shipping company weathers the COVID-19 crisis better than expected. Copenhagen-based Maersk, which on Tuesday raised its guidance for a second time since last month, reported a 39 percent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to US$2.3 billion in the third quarter. Profit by that measure, before restructuring and integration costs, would reach US$8 billion to US$8.5 billion this year, the company said. Its previous guidance was for US$7.5 billion to US$8 billion. “The global economic environment was [in the third quarter]
OPPORTUNITY: After Huawei said it would sell a sub-brand, potentially exempting it from the US ban, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker eyes the chance to boost sales in China MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday became the nation’s second-most valuable listed company after its market capitalization climbed to NT$1.157 trillion (US$40.23 billion) amid investors’ optimism of new business opportunities, while Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a major assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones, fell one notch to third with a market capitalization of NT$1.153 trillion. The increase in MediaTek’s value came as its shares rallied 4.6 percent to close at NT$728 yesterday, as investors expected the handset chip supplier to benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) decision to sell its low-to-mid-range smartphone business under the Honor (榮耀) sub-brand. On Tuesday, Huawei announced