Six uniform invoices that each won the special prize of NT$10 million (US$347,186) in the July-August draw remain unclaimed, while another 11 that won the NT$2 million prize also remain unclaimed, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.
The ministry urged the winners to claim the money ahead of the deadline of Jan. 5, adding that the draw for uniform invoices issued during the September-October period is scheduled to be held tomorrow.
The six unclaimed NT$10 million invoices were among 22 winners who won the prize with a winning number of 13362795, while the 11 unclaimed NT$2 million prizes were among 21 winners with the winning number 27580166, the ministry said.
Photo: CNA
Of the six unclaimed NT$10 million prizes, two invoices were for a packet of cigarettes, the ministry said, adding that one was a NT$90 purchase at an OK Mart in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投), while the other was for NT$125 spent at a 7-Eleven in Kaohsiung’s Gangshan District (岡山).
Meanwhile, two of the four other invoices were issued in Tainan — NT$500 for fuel bought at a gas station and NT$2,830 for food at a supermarket in An-nan District (安南), the ministry said.
The other two were for food purchased at a Taipei restaurant and via Uber Eats.
The 11 unclaimed NT$2 million invoices ranged from NT$10 spent buying a tea egg at a 7-Eleven in Taoyuan’s Yangmei District (楊梅) to NT$1,770 spent at a restaurant in Taichung.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday said it has approved ShopeePay Taiwan Co’s (蝦皮支付) application to operate an electronic payment service in Taiwan, as the third-party payment service provider has to manage higher fund flows due to the rising business of its e-commerce affiliate Shopee Taiwan Co (樂購蝦皮). If a third-party payment service provider’s average daily transactions surpass NT$1 billion (US$34.7 million), it must apply to the commission to become an e-payment company, which is subject to stricter regulations, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City. ShopeePay handled NT$3.1 billion on average in daily transactions last year, Banking
ARIZONA PROJECT: A spokeswoman said that TSMC appreciates the support from US authorities, which gives it and its partners confidence about future investments City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday approved a slate of financial incentives and government support for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned US$12 billion chip plant, a step toward bringing high-tech manufacturing to the US and addressing national security concerns over the industry supply chain. The city agreed to provide about US$200 million to develop roads, sewers and other infrastructure, according to a notice from the city council. At least one additional set of traffic lights would be included for a cost of approximately US$500,000. The company is conducting due diligence on several locations in Phoenix with a final decision to
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is planning to launch a US$1.6 billion share buyback program as the world’s biggest container shipping company weathers the COVID-19 crisis better than expected. Copenhagen-based Maersk, which on Tuesday raised its guidance for a second time since last month, reported a 39 percent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to US$2.3 billion in the third quarter. Profit by that measure, before restructuring and integration costs, would reach US$8 billion to US$8.5 billion this year, the company said. Its previous guidance was for US$7.5 billion to US$8 billion. “The global economic environment was [in the third quarter]
OPPORTUNITY: After Huawei said it would sell a sub-brand, potentially exempting it from the US ban, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker eyes the chance to boost sales in China MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday became the nation’s second-most valuable listed company after its market capitalization climbed to NT$1.157 trillion (US$40.23 billion) amid investors’ optimism of new business opportunities, while Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a major assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones, fell one notch to third with a market capitalization of NT$1.153 trillion. The increase in MediaTek’s value came as its shares rallied 4.6 percent to close at NT$728 yesterday, as investors expected the handset chip supplier to benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) decision to sell its low-to-mid-range smartphone business under the Honor (榮耀) sub-brand. On Tuesday, Huawei announced