Six NT$10 million prize invoices remain unclaimed

Staff writer, with CNA





Six uniform invoices that each won the special prize of NT$10 million (US$347,186) in the July-August draw remain unclaimed, while another 11 that won the NT$2 million prize also remain unclaimed, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

The ministry urged the winners to claim the money ahead of the deadline of Jan. 5, adding that the draw for uniform invoices issued during the September-October period is scheduled to be held tomorrow.

The six unclaimed NT$10 million invoices were among 22 winners who won the prize with a winning number of 13362795, while the 11 unclaimed NT$2 million prizes were among 21 winners with the winning number 27580166, the ministry said.

July-August uniform invoices are pictured in Taipei on Sept. 25. Photo: CNA

Of the six unclaimed NT$10 million prizes, two invoices were for a packet of cigarettes, the ministry said, adding that one was a NT$90 purchase at an OK Mart in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投), while the other was for NT$125 spent at a 7-Eleven in Kaohsiung’s Gangshan District (岡山).

Meanwhile, two of the four other invoices were issued in Tainan — NT$500 for fuel bought at a gas station and NT$2,830 for food at a supermarket in An-nan District (安南), the ministry said.

The other two were for food purchased at a Taipei restaurant and via Uber Eats.

The 11 unclaimed NT$2 million invoices ranged from NT$10 spent buying a tea egg at a 7-Eleven in Taoyuan’s Yangmei District (楊梅) to NT$1,770 spent at a restaurant in Taichung.