The central bank has suggested easing overseas investment rules for domestic life insurance companies to create demand for the US dollar and take some appreciation pressure off the New Taiwan dollar.
The bank made the veiled plea in a statement on Sunday after local media last week made known its suggestion to the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) in a letter that was met with a cold shoulder.
“Japan and South Korea have removed or raised investment limits for their life insurers so they can pursue better yields, a trend that has gained prevalence,” the central bank said in the statement.
Photo: Billy H.C. Kwok, Bloomberg
Insurance companies are searching for global investment tools that pay better yields to digest idle liquidity amid a global low-interest-rate environment, the bank said.
Deregulation is particularly warranted after global central banks cut interest rates to zero or into negative territory this year to mitigate the pain of the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
Taiwan, with a resilient economy and less drastic monetary policy, has attracted a massive influx of capital to buy local technology shares. That has caused volatility for the local currency and pushed up property prices, which is unfavorable for the stability of the nation’s financial system, the bank said.
Looser regulations for foreign currency-based insurance policies, for example, would give local insurers more leeway in planning asset allocations and create demand for foreign currencies, it said.
The FSC could do so by excluding foreign-currency insurance policies from the calculation of foreign investment limits for domestic insurers, the central bank said.
Insurance companies, pension funds and fund houses should actively take advantage of idle local capital and direct it to global investment opportunities to improve their businesses and benefit local customers, it said.
Taiwan’s fast-aging society would suggest strong demand for wealth management products to meet retirement and inheritance needs, the bank said.
It takes coordination among government agencies to rein in rising property prices and to stabilize the financial system, it added.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday said it has approved ShopeePay Taiwan Co’s (蝦皮支付) application to operate an electronic payment service in Taiwan, as the third-party payment service provider has to manage higher fund flows due to the rising business of its e-commerce affiliate Shopee Taiwan Co (樂購蝦皮). If a third-party payment service provider’s average daily transactions surpass NT$1 billion (US$34.7 million), it must apply to the commission to become an e-payment company, which is subject to stricter regulations, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City. ShopeePay handled NT$3.1 billion on average in daily transactions last year, Banking
ARIZONA PROJECT: A spokeswoman said that TSMC appreciates the support from US authorities, which gives it and its partners confidence about future investments City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday approved a slate of financial incentives and government support for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned US$12 billion chip plant, a step toward bringing high-tech manufacturing to the US and addressing national security concerns over the industry supply chain. The city agreed to provide about US$200 million to develop roads, sewers and other infrastructure, according to a notice from the city council. At least one additional set of traffic lights would be included for a cost of approximately US$500,000. The company is conducting due diligence on several locations in Phoenix with a final decision to
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is planning to launch a US$1.6 billion share buyback program as the world’s biggest container shipping company weathers the COVID-19 crisis better than expected. Copenhagen-based Maersk, which on Tuesday raised its guidance for a second time since last month, reported a 39 percent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to US$2.3 billion in the third quarter. Profit by that measure, before restructuring and integration costs, would reach US$8 billion to US$8.5 billion this year, the company said. Its previous guidance was for US$7.5 billion to US$8 billion. “The global economic environment was [in the third quarter]
OPPORTUNITY: After Huawei said it would sell a sub-brand, potentially exempting it from the US ban, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker eyes the chance to boost sales in China MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday became the nation’s second-most valuable listed company after its market capitalization climbed to NT$1.157 trillion (US$40.23 billion) amid investors’ optimism of new business opportunities, while Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a major assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones, fell one notch to third with a market capitalization of NT$1.153 trillion. The increase in MediaTek’s value came as its shares rallied 4.6 percent to close at NT$728 yesterday, as investors expected the handset chip supplier to benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) decision to sell its low-to-mid-range smartphone business under the Honor (榮耀) sub-brand. On Tuesday, Huawei announced