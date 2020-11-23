Taiwan Business Quick Take

RETAIL

Eslite opens new HK store

Eslite Spectrum Corp (誠品生活), a major bookstore chain in Taiwan, has opened a new store in Hong Kong’s Tsuen Wan area, the company’s fifth outlet in the territory. The outlet in the Western New Territories’ grand opening was on Thursday, with Eslite upgrading a provisional reading venue in the area’s D PARK shopping center to an official store. The reading venue, which was launched in August last year, was well received, so Eslite decided to upgrade it and double its floor space. Eslite chairwoman Mercy Wu (吳旻潔) said the previous venue was part of the company’s expansion strategy to test market demand before opening a store. As the reading venue was frequently visited by many people in Tsuen Wan, it was an easy decision for Eslite to turn it into an official outlet, she said.

EQUITIES

Top 20 brands surge

The aggregate value of Taiwan’s top 20 brands rose about 5 percent this year from last year, defying the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday last week. The 2020 Best Taiwan Global Brands survey said that the increase showed the resilience of the local business sector, in particular technology companies, which benefited from strong demand for emerging technologies such as 5G applications, and the popularity of remote work and online learning, the ministry said. The trend to improve information security amid trade tensions between the US and China also boosted demand for Taiwan’s tech products, the ministry said. The aggregate value of the nation’s 20 largest brands was US$10.07 billion, up 5 percent from last year. It was the first time that the value was above US$10 billion since 2013, the ministry said.