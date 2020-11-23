RETAIL
Eslite opens new HK store
Eslite Spectrum Corp (誠品生活), a major bookstore chain in Taiwan, has opened a new store in Hong Kong’s Tsuen Wan area, the company’s fifth outlet in the territory. The outlet in the Western New Territories’ grand opening was on Thursday, with Eslite upgrading a provisional reading venue in the area’s D PARK shopping center to an official store. The reading venue, which was launched in August last year, was well received, so Eslite decided to upgrade it and double its floor space. Eslite chairwoman Mercy Wu (吳旻潔) said the previous venue was part of the company’s expansion strategy to test market demand before opening a store. As the reading venue was frequently visited by many people in Tsuen Wan, it was an easy decision for Eslite to turn it into an official outlet, she said.
EQUITIES
Top 20 brands surge
The aggregate value of Taiwan’s top 20 brands rose about 5 percent this year from last year, defying the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday last week. The 2020 Best Taiwan Global Brands survey said that the increase showed the resilience of the local business sector, in particular technology companies, which benefited from strong demand for emerging technologies such as 5G applications, and the popularity of remote work and online learning, the ministry said. The trend to improve information security amid trade tensions between the US and China also boosted demand for Taiwan’s tech products, the ministry said. The aggregate value of the nation’s 20 largest brands was US$10.07 billion, up 5 percent from last year. It was the first time that the value was above US$10 billion since 2013, the ministry said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday said it has approved ShopeePay Taiwan Co’s (蝦皮支付) application to operate an electronic payment service in Taiwan, as the third-party payment service provider has to manage higher fund flows due to the rising business of its e-commerce affiliate Shopee Taiwan Co (樂購蝦皮). If a third-party payment service provider’s average daily transactions surpass NT$1 billion (US$34.7 million), it must apply to the commission to become an e-payment company, which is subject to stricter regulations, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City. ShopeePay handled NT$3.1 billion on average in daily transactions last year, Banking
ARIZONA PROJECT: A spokeswoman said that TSMC appreciates the support from US authorities, which gives it and its partners confidence about future investments City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday approved a slate of financial incentives and government support for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned US$12 billion chip plant, a step toward bringing high-tech manufacturing to the US and addressing national security concerns over the industry supply chain. The city agreed to provide about US$200 million to develop roads, sewers and other infrastructure, according to a notice from the city council. At least one additional set of traffic lights would be included for a cost of approximately US$500,000. The company is conducting due diligence on several locations in Phoenix with a final decision to
‘SENSITIVE ITEMS’: The WTO’s Informational Technology Agreement ensures that more than half of Taiwan’s exports are tariff-free, the minister of economics said Taiwan will find its own way, despite not being a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations — the 10 ASEAN members, as well as Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea — signed the trade deal on Sunday. The members together account for about one-third of the world’s GDP. Responding to media reports that Taiwan would be left “out in the cold” or “marginalized economically” after the signing of the RCEP, Wang said the effects of the deal would not be “overwhelming” or “immediate.” “After going through the
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is planning to launch a US$1.6 billion share buyback program as the world’s biggest container shipping company weathers the COVID-19 crisis better than expected. Copenhagen-based Maersk, which on Tuesday raised its guidance for a second time since last month, reported a 39 percent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to US$2.3 billion in the third quarter. Profit by that measure, before restructuring and integration costs, would reach US$8 billion to US$8.5 billion this year, the company said. Its previous guidance was for US$7.5 billion to US$8 billion. “The global economic environment was [in the third quarter]