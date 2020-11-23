Fifty-nine percent of 30,496 people surveyed earlier this month expect housing prices to climb more than 3 percent over the next six months, a Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) report said.
That was a considerable gain from 30.7 percent of respondents who had the same expectations in March, and explained why another 31.1 percent thought that it was a good time to sell their houses, up from 18.8 percent in March, Cathay Financial said in the report released on Friday.
About 50 percent of respondents did not think that it was an opportune moment to sell their properties, but the figure dropped from 65.5 percent who felt the same eight months earlier, the report said.
Photo: Lai Hsiao-tung, Taipei Times
Meanwhile, 24.4 percent thought it was a good time to buy a house, flat from eight months earlier, while another 59.7 percent of respondents disagreed, slightly down from 62.1 percent in March.
While 47.2 percent expected housing prices to grow between 3 and 10 percent over the next six months, another 11.9 percent predicted an increase of more than 10 percent.
Thirty-three percent said that housing prices would hover at about 3 percent, down from 42 percent who expected the same eight months earlier.
Only 7.1 percent of respondents said that they expected housing prices to fall by 3 percent over the next six months, a considerable decline from the 27.3 percent who predicted the same eight months earlier.
Meanwhile, 35.3 percent of respondents said that they expected the local economy to improve over the next six months, down from 39 perfect who felt the same a month earlier.
That could be attributed to people’s concern that the nation’s trade-oriented economy would be affected by weakening economies, such as in the US and European nations where COVID-19 cases have spiked, the report said.
Thirty-two percent of respondents expected the local economy to deteriorate over the next six months, slightly up from 29.6 percent a month earlier.
Respondents pegged Taiwan’s economic growth at 1.5 percent for this year, unchanged from the survey last month, with 84 percent saying that they expect annual growth to top 1 percent.
