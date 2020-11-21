Tokyo aims to expand the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a major regional free-trade pact, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said yesterday, potentially catering to China’s and Britain’s interest in joining the deal.
The accord links 11 nations, including Canada, Australia and Japan.
“Japan will aspire for the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific through the early conclusion of the RCEP [Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership] agreement and the steady implementation and expansion of the CPTPP as next year’s chair,” Suga said in a comment in a pre-recorded video message delivered at the APEC CEO Dialogues, ahead of a leaders’ virtual summit later in the day.
Photo: AFP / Malaysia’s Department of Information
The RCEP is the world’s largest free-trade deal, signed this month by 15 economies, while the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific is potentially an even larger pact the 21-member APEC has been aspiring to.
A spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce on Thursday said that Beijing was open to the idea of joining the CPTPP, while Britain earlier this year announced its intent to pursue accession to the pact.
Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) is scheduled to travel to Tokyo next week, marking the first high-level visit between the two countries since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi said at a regular briefing yesterday.
Suga also reiterated his key policy priorities — digital transformation and reduction of greenhouse gases.
“As people’s behavioral patterns shift due to COVID-19, accelerating digital transformation is crucial,” he said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday said it has approved ShopeePay Taiwan Co’s (蝦皮支付) application to operate an electronic payment service in Taiwan, as the third-party payment service provider has to manage higher fund flows due to the rising business of its e-commerce affiliate Shopee Taiwan Co (樂購蝦皮). If a third-party payment service provider’s average daily transactions surpass NT$1 billion (US$34.7 million), it must apply to the commission to become an e-payment company, which is subject to stricter regulations, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City. ShopeePay handled NT$3.1 billion on average in daily transactions last year, Banking
ARIZONA PROJECT: A spokeswoman said that TSMC appreciates the support from US authorities, which gives it and its partners confidence about future investments City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday approved a slate of financial incentives and government support for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned US$12 billion chip plant, a step toward bringing high-tech manufacturing to the US and addressing national security concerns over the industry supply chain. The city agreed to provide about US$200 million to develop roads, sewers and other infrastructure, according to a notice from the city council. At least one additional set of traffic lights would be included for a cost of approximately US$500,000. The company is conducting due diligence on several locations in Phoenix with a final decision to
‘SENSITIVE ITEMS’: The WTO’s Informational Technology Agreement ensures that more than half of Taiwan’s exports are tariff-free, the minister of economics said Taiwan will find its own way, despite not being a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations — the 10 ASEAN members, as well as Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea — signed the trade deal on Sunday. The members together account for about one-third of the world’s GDP. Responding to media reports that Taiwan would be left “out in the cold” or “marginalized economically” after the signing of the RCEP, Wang said the effects of the deal would not be “overwhelming” or “immediate.” “After going through the
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is planning to launch a US$1.6 billion share buyback program as the world’s biggest container shipping company weathers the COVID-19 crisis better than expected. Copenhagen-based Maersk, which on Tuesday raised its guidance for a second time since last month, reported a 39 percent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to US$2.3 billion in the third quarter. Profit by that measure, before restructuring and integration costs, would reach US$8 billion to US$8.5 billion this year, the company said. Its previous guidance was for US$7.5 billion to US$8 billion. “The global economic environment was [in the third quarter]