INDONESIA
Central bank cuts rate
Bank Indonesia yesterday cut its policy rate for the first time in four months, aiming to support the economy’s recovery and reaffirming its commitment to accommodative policy. The central bank cut its seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 percent, the lowest since the benchmark was introduced in 2016. Southeast Asia’s biggest economy contracted more than expected last quarter, falling into its first recession since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago. However, the central bank has said that the outlook for the current-account deficit is improving, with the country posting a US$3.61 billion trade surplus last month, its highest in a decade.
TRADE
UK-Canada deal looms
The UK and Canada are on the brink of signing a new trade agreement to replace the existing deal the UK has through EU membership. An announcement could come within days, according to people familiar with the matter, speaking on the condition that they not be identified. Without the agreement, the UK and Canada would face tariffs on trade from Jan. 1, when the Brexit transition period ends and the UK will no longer be part of Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, an EU-Canada deal. “Trade talks are at an advanced stage and progressing well,” the UK’s Department for International Trade said in a statement. “The UK is committed to seeking to secure a continuity trade deal with Canada before the end of the transition period.”
ELECTRONICS
Sharp to return to Nikkei 225
Sharp Corp is to return to Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average, replacing NTT Docomo Inc and marking a comeback on Japan’s premier blue-chip index just four years after it was removed. The electronics maker would join the gauge on Dec. 2, Nikkei Inc said in a statement. The unscheduled change comes as a result of Docomo’s impending delisting after parent Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp succeeded in its US$40 billion tender offer for the mobile unit. The addition caps a turnaround led by Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), which took over Sharp in 2016 in a US$3.5 billion deal following years of losses.
LENDERS
Affirm makes IPO bid
Lending start-up Affirm Holdings Inc on Wednesday disclosed its application for an initial public offering (IPO), lining up with other high-profile Silicon Valley firms such as DoorDash and Airbnb to float their shares by the end of the year. Affirm Holdings, founded by PayPal Holdings Inc cofounder Max Levchin, said that revenue for the three months ended on Sept. 30 nearly doubled to about US$174 million from a year earlier. Net loss narrowed to US$15.3 million, from US$30.8 million.
INDIA
Pandemic woes expected
The nation would be worst-affected among the world’s major economies even after the COVID-19 pandemic wanes, with output 12 percent below pre-pandemic levels through the middle of the decade, Oxford Economics said. Balance sheet stress that had been building before the pandemic would probably worsen, Priyanka Kishore, head of economics for South Asia and Southeast Asia, wrote in the report. She projected potential growth for India at 4.5 percent over the next five years, lower than 6.5 percent before the pandemic.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday said it has approved ShopeePay Taiwan Co’s (蝦皮支付) application to operate an electronic payment service in Taiwan, as the third-party payment service provider has to manage higher fund flows due to the rising business of its e-commerce affiliate Shopee Taiwan Co (樂購蝦皮). If a third-party payment service provider’s average daily transactions surpass NT$1 billion (US$34.7 million), it must apply to the commission to become an e-payment company, which is subject to stricter regulations, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City. ShopeePay handled NT$3.1 billion on average in daily transactions last year, Banking
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it is to raise employees’ regular wages by an average of 20 percent in an effort to acquire and retain talent. That would be the biggest hike in regular paychecks in the company’s history, as the fight for technology talent becomes increasingly fierce and talent poaching seems normal. The last such move came in 2009, when it boosted employees’ regular pay by 15 percent, before scrapping long-term practices of stock bonus distribution for employees in 2010 in response to a major change in accounting rules. Since then, the
‘SENSITIVE ITEMS’: The WTO’s Informational Technology Agreement ensures that more than half of Taiwan’s exports are tariff-free, the minister of economics said Taiwan will find its own way, despite not being a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations — the 10 ASEAN members, as well as Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea — signed the trade deal on Sunday. The members together account for about one-third of the world’s GDP. Responding to media reports that Taiwan would be left “out in the cold” or “marginalized economically” after the signing of the RCEP, Wang said the effects of the deal would not be “overwhelming” or “immediate.” “After going through the
COMING HOME: In addition to the NT$5 billion Kaohsiung facility, the company said it was creating a research and development center with National Cheng Kung University Yageo Corp (國巨), the nation’s largest passive components supplier, on Saturday broke ground for a new plant in Kaohsiung that is expected to begin commercial production in 2022. Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told the groundbreaking ceremony that it would be the company’s first new plant in the city in 15 years as it embarks on a plan to move its high-end technology production back home from overseas. The plant, which is expected to be completed in August 2022, would produce passive components, such as chip resistors, inductors and multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), starting in October that year, Yageo said. The plant is