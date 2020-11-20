Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





INVESTING

Bonds reach NT$3 trillion

The cumulative issuance of bonds this year had reached NT$3.014 trillion (US$104.6 billion) as of yesterday, soaring 90 percent from the same period last year, the Taipei Exchange said. Market interest rates have decreased amid the COVID-19-driven global recession, allowing corporate issuers to benefit from lower financing costs through the bond market, the exchange said in a statement. Government bond issuance rose 8 percent year-on-year to NT$425 billion, while financial debentures issuance increased 5 percent to NT$135.6 billion and convertible bond issuance grew 66 percent to NT$57 billion. International bond issuance surged 158.37 percent to US$59 billion, the exchange’s tally showed. Total bond issuance this year is to exceed the previous record of NT$2.484 trillion in 2016, marking a milestone for the domestic bond market, the exchange said.

BROKERAGES

Firms’ income rises 19%

The nation’s securities firms reported combined net income of NT$3.781 billion for last month, up 19.54 percent from the previous month, as higher dealer trading gains offset lower fee income, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. The trading value on the main board decreased 22.24 percent last month to NT$3.399 trillion from the previous month, leading to a lower brokerage fee income, the exchange said. In the first 10 months of this year, securities firms’ total net income was NT$40.677 billion, up 19.44 percent from the same period last year, the exchange said.

RESTAURANTS

Young Qin to list shares

Young Qin International Co (揚秦國際), operator of breakfast chain My Warm Day (麥味登), is expected to debut its shares on the Taipei Exchange next month, the company said yesterday. The company operates 820 breakfast outlets in Taiwan, as well as 19 fried chicken stores and five coffee shops. It reported revenue of NT$1.085 billion in the first three quarters of this year, up 14 percent year-on-year, with net profit of NT$48.72 million, or earnings per share of NT$2.71.

BANKING

Jakarta office ratified

The Financial Supervisory Commission yesterday approved Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China’s (中國輸出入銀行) application to set up a representative office in Jakarta. The state-run bank plans to set up the office in Indonesia’s capital as it eyes market potential there, the commission said. Indonesia has the largest population in ASEAN, with about 260 million people, the commission said. The bank also has a representative office in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok. Its move comes as more Taiwanese businesses relocate to ASEAN amid the government’s New Southbound Policy initiative, the commission said.

RETAIL

Gloria expects sales boost

Gloria Outlets (華泰名品城) shopping mall yesterday said that increased customer traffic would boost its sales 20 percent year-on-year in the first 11 months of the year. The Taoyuan-based retailer said that total sales for this year are forecast to grow 25 percent from last year to NT$9 billion, exceeding its target of NT$8 billion, as it expects more than 5 million people would visit the mall this year amid border controls due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its Gloria Hotel Group (華泰大飯店集團) remains positive about next year, expecting sales to top NT$10 billion, Gloria Outlets president Sophia Liang (梁曙凡) told a news conference in Taipei.