INVESTING
Bonds reach NT$3 trillion
The cumulative issuance of bonds this year had reached NT$3.014 trillion (US$104.6 billion) as of yesterday, soaring 90 percent from the same period last year, the Taipei Exchange said. Market interest rates have decreased amid the COVID-19-driven global recession, allowing corporate issuers to benefit from lower financing costs through the bond market, the exchange said in a statement. Government bond issuance rose 8 percent year-on-year to NT$425 billion, while financial debentures issuance increased 5 percent to NT$135.6 billion and convertible bond issuance grew 66 percent to NT$57 billion. International bond issuance surged 158.37 percent to US$59 billion, the exchange’s tally showed. Total bond issuance this year is to exceed the previous record of NT$2.484 trillion in 2016, marking a milestone for the domestic bond market, the exchange said.
BROKERAGES
Firms’ income rises 19%
The nation’s securities firms reported combined net income of NT$3.781 billion for last month, up 19.54 percent from the previous month, as higher dealer trading gains offset lower fee income, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. The trading value on the main board decreased 22.24 percent last month to NT$3.399 trillion from the previous month, leading to a lower brokerage fee income, the exchange said. In the first 10 months of this year, securities firms’ total net income was NT$40.677 billion, up 19.44 percent from the same period last year, the exchange said.
RESTAURANTS
Young Qin to list shares
Young Qin International Co (揚秦國際), operator of breakfast chain My Warm Day (麥味登), is expected to debut its shares on the Taipei Exchange next month, the company said yesterday. The company operates 820 breakfast outlets in Taiwan, as well as 19 fried chicken stores and five coffee shops. It reported revenue of NT$1.085 billion in the first three quarters of this year, up 14 percent year-on-year, with net profit of NT$48.72 million, or earnings per share of NT$2.71.
BANKING
Jakarta office ratified
The Financial Supervisory Commission yesterday approved Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China’s (中國輸出入銀行) application to set up a representative office in Jakarta. The state-run bank plans to set up the office in Indonesia’s capital as it eyes market potential there, the commission said. Indonesia has the largest population in ASEAN, with about 260 million people, the commission said. The bank also has a representative office in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok. Its move comes as more Taiwanese businesses relocate to ASEAN amid the government’s New Southbound Policy initiative, the commission said.
RETAIL
Gloria expects sales boost
Gloria Outlets (華泰名品城) shopping mall yesterday said that increased customer traffic would boost its sales 20 percent year-on-year in the first 11 months of the year. The Taoyuan-based retailer said that total sales for this year are forecast to grow 25 percent from last year to NT$9 billion, exceeding its target of NT$8 billion, as it expects more than 5 million people would visit the mall this year amid border controls due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its Gloria Hotel Group (華泰大飯店集團) remains positive about next year, expecting sales to top NT$10 billion, Gloria Outlets president Sophia Liang (梁曙凡) told a news conference in Taipei.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday said it has approved ShopeePay Taiwan Co’s (蝦皮支付) application to operate an electronic payment service in Taiwan, as the third-party payment service provider has to manage higher fund flows due to the rising business of its e-commerce affiliate Shopee Taiwan Co (樂購蝦皮). If a third-party payment service provider’s average daily transactions surpass NT$1 billion (US$34.7 million), it must apply to the commission to become an e-payment company, which is subject to stricter regulations, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City. ShopeePay handled NT$3.1 billion on average in daily transactions last year, Banking
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it is to raise employees’ regular wages by an average of 20 percent in an effort to acquire and retain talent. That would be the biggest hike in regular paychecks in the company’s history, as the fight for technology talent becomes increasingly fierce and talent poaching seems normal. The last such move came in 2009, when it boosted employees’ regular pay by 15 percent, before scrapping long-term practices of stock bonus distribution for employees in 2010 in response to a major change in accounting rules. Since then, the
‘SENSITIVE ITEMS’: The WTO’s Informational Technology Agreement ensures that more than half of Taiwan’s exports are tariff-free, the minister of economics said Taiwan will find its own way, despite not being a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations — the 10 ASEAN members, as well as Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea — signed the trade deal on Sunday. The members together account for about one-third of the world’s GDP. Responding to media reports that Taiwan would be left “out in the cold” or “marginalized economically” after the signing of the RCEP, Wang said the effects of the deal would not be “overwhelming” or “immediate.” “After going through the
COMING HOME: In addition to the NT$5 billion Kaohsiung facility, the company said it was creating a research and development center with National Cheng Kung University Yageo Corp (國巨), the nation’s largest passive components supplier, on Saturday broke ground for a new plant in Kaohsiung that is expected to begin commercial production in 2022. Yageo chairman Pierre Chen (陳泰銘) told the groundbreaking ceremony that it would be the company’s first new plant in the city in 15 years as it embarks on a plan to move its high-end technology production back home from overseas. The plant, which is expected to be completed in August 2022, would produce passive components, such as chip resistors, inductors and multi-layer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), starting in October that year, Yageo said. The plant is